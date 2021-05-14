The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) disclosed that bulk power has been restored to every 330 KVA Transmission Station under Nigeria’s grid after the earlier grid collapse on Wednesday.

This was disclosed in a statement by TCN’s General Manager, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in Abuja on Thursday, citing that full transmission to KVA stations was achieved by 5:54 pm on Wednesday, across the entire grid.

The statement added that the system collapse earlier this week was a result of partial voltage collapse in the National Grid, citing issues along the Kainji – Birnin Kebbi line had been resolved.

TCN said the 330 KVA substations feed 32kVA substations, through DisCos that deliver the bulk electricity across the country.

What you should know

The TCN disclosed on Wednesday that as of 11:01 am, there was a total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.

They added recovery operations resumed immediately after the collapse from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro-Katampe line at 11:29 am.