Investors expressed great interest in Africa’s energy startup sector in 2025.

Companies developing renewable energy solutions, off-grid technologies, and sustainable energy access received considerable funding.

According to Nairametrics Research, these startups have received attention for their innovative solutions to Africa’s ongoing energy challenges, particularly in underserved areas with inadequate access to reliable electricity.

The top ten energy startups have received multimillion-dollar investments, suggesting growing trust in their product and impact.

The funds are designed to help businesses scale their operations, expand their market reach, and accelerate the continent’s transition to renewable energy.

Most of the money raised came in the form of debt rather than equity, meaning investors are lending capital instead of taking ownership stakes in these companies.

These startups operate across different segments of the energy value chain, which includes off-grid solar power, hybrid solar-battery systems, clean cooking solutions, energy storage, and decentralized mini-grid infrastructure, each addressing distinct aspects of Africa’s energy access challenge.

What the data is saying

The top ten energy startups raised $787.3 million in 2025, representing 91.88% of the $856.85 million total secured by 52 energy-focused companies. This highlights the strong investor preference for a small group of leading firms.

The top three startups raised a combined $586 million, accounting for about 74% of the total funding secured by the top ten.

The remaining 8.12% of the funds were awarded to 42 startups, demonstrating that, while the market is competitive, the majority of the investment is being secured by existing businesses.

Because the data represents 52 energy-focused startups in the market, funding is becoming more concentrated in companies that are driving innovation and providing scalable, effective solutions to energy access and sustainability.

Three of the 52 startups have undisclosed funding amounts, which limits full transparency and may affect the accuracy of the remaining funding breakdown.

Four out of these ten startups that received the most funding are from Kenya and accounts for over 81% of the top 10 funding.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 startups: