When people make use of ride-hailing platforms like Uber, they sometimes forget personal items in the vehicles at the end of the trip. Yesterday, Uber announced the annual Uber Lost & Found Index which showed a snapshot of the most commonly forgotten items and the most unique lost items.

Over the last year, headphones, speakers, as well as cameras and cellphones were on top of the list, followed closely by backpacks and wallets. As for the most forgetful city in Nigeria, Lagos has taken the number one spot! The Index shows riders are most forgetful on Mondays and Sundays.

Interestingly, riders aren’t just leaving the usuals behind – they’re forgetting everything from their jewellery to laptops and more! These are the most forgotten items in Uber cabs.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items in Nigeria:

Headphones/speakers Phones/cameras Backpacks/bags/folders/boxes/ luggage Wallets/ purses Clothing Keys eyeglasses Laptops Cardholders Jewellery/watches/make-up items

The most “forgetful” city in Nigeria: Lagos

Most forgetful days/times in Nigeria: Sundays and Mondays

We know that “to forget is human,” so here are some simple steps you can take to retrieve your forgotten items the next time you leave something behind in an Uber cab.

The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver, but if you leave your phone itself in an Uber cab, you can log in to your account on a computer. Here’s what to do:

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something.

Tap “I lost an item.”

Tap “Contact driver about a lost item.”

Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted with.

Tap submit.

If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone). The phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.

If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.

If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

In terms of the most unique items globally, Uber has seen everything – from a tooth being forgotten to hair bonnets, and frozen meat.

So, whether you forgot your groceries for the month or you’re stuck outside because you forgot your keys in the cab, help is at your fingertips.