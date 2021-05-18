The Lagos State Government has asked all residents to register with the Lagos State Residents Registration (LASRRA) or update their data with the agency to help them make the right investment in education, and healthcare, among others.

This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu via his Twitter handle on Monday evening.

He tweeted, “Today, I updated my records with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA).

It is important that we have accurate data for everyone living in Lagos as this will help government make the right investment in education, healthcare, environment, transportation, power, security and other amenities.

I encourage every resident of Lagos State to visit a nearby LASRRA office or outlet for registration, validation, or to update their records.”