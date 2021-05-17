Twitter is reportedly working on a paid subscription feature called Twitter Blue and this feature may be rolled out soon with the high demand “undo tweet” capability, according to Jane Manchum Wong, an app researcher known for uncovering upcoming features of popular apps. She shared screenshots of the service and noted that it would be priced at $2.99.

The subscription feature includes an “undo tweet” button that would allow users to unsend a tweet a few seconds after it has been posted. The time intervals for undoing tweets could be customizable and could be set according to a user’s preference. Users may also have the option to select where they’d want to apply the ‘undo tweet’ feature, with options including tweets, replies, tweetstorms, and quote tweets.

The company also plans to expand on the bookmark feature by including the ability to save and organize tweets into a bookmark collection. According to Wong, Twitter is also working on a tiered subscription pricing model, with one tier having more paid features than the other.

For example, users on higher-priced tiers could enjoy premium experiences, such as a clutter-free news reading experience.

Earlier this year, Twitter made considerable moves towards creating a premium service. In January, the company acquired Revue, a newsletter provider that allows users to write and publish subscription emails. The company also acquired Scroll, a subscription service that removes adverts from news sites.

Scroll’s former Chief Executive Officer, Tony Haile confirmed after the acquisition that the plan was to “integrate into a broader Twitter subscription later in the year.”