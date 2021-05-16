Following their sharpest selloff since October, US equities made a dramatic comeback but ended the week with losses. On Friday, Wall Street rallied for a second day after sharp losses earlier in the week, boosted by technology stocks and resuming transactions. Dow Jones as well as S&P 500 and Nasdaq are projected to start with a positive momentum by opening bell on Monday.

Consumer prices rose to a 13-year high in April, according to fresh statistics released last week. Prices of everything from autos to hotel rooms increased, owing to strong consumer demand following the relaxation of Covid-19 limitations and supply constraints. Investors are concerned that rising raw-materials prices will eat into profit margins, and that a jump in consumer-price inflation would compel the Federal Reserve to reverse its easy-money policies that have boosted stock prices.

On Friday, the S&P 500 surged 61.35 points to 4173.85, with gains picking up in the afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 360.68 points to 34382.13 with was a 1.1% increase. The Nasdaq Composite rose 304.99 points to 13429.98, up 2.3%. The gains extended a comeback that began on Thursday when major indices ended a three-day losing trend.

Despite this, markets closed last week in the red. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both fell by at least 1.1 percent. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted in technology, took the brunt of the blow, falling 2.3 percent for the week and marking its fourth straight week of losses, the worst such streak since August 2019.

ASML (ASML), Alphabet (GOOGL), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Nutrien (NTR) all performed admirably. All five equities are in buy zones or have early entry flashing on their charts. They do, however, have relative strength lines that are at or near record highs. Dow and S&P futures are up +0.10% while Nasdaq Future is up by +0.08% at the time of writing this article.

The greatest outperformers on Friday were Tech stocks. Tesla’s stock increased by more than 3%. Facebook increased by 3.5 percent, while Alphabet and Microsoft both increased by more than 2%. Apple, Amazon, and Netflix all increased by more than 1%.

The stock of Disney defied the trend, dropping 2.6 percent after the business reported lower-than-expected sales and streaming subscribers.

The CDC modified recommendations, saying that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks indoors or outside in most circumstances, causing stocks most exposed to the ongoing recovery to rise again on Friday.

Although statistics revealed that consumer purchasing declined last month, stocks rose on Friday. The Commerce Department said Friday that advance retail sales were unchanged in April.

Despite the fact that earnings season has been better than predicted, some analysts say the bull market has more space to run and that investors should take advantage of any losses.