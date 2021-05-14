Part of what needs to change in Africa is the narrative the world has about what they think makes up Africa. From business, through entertainment to medicine, Africa has many amazing people playing on the world stage and winning.

Nigerian Exchange Group (Plc) is set to launch a campaign, themed, The Stock Africa Is Made Of, that will re-energise Africans and validate our very own success stories; our true positive narratives.

The Stock Africa Is Made Of will showcase the resilience, ambition, result-oriented that makes us different. It is also designed to project the new positioning of NGX Group Plc and its subsidiaries, and its commitment to the African financial markets as a leading capital market infrastructure provider, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world.

The virtual launch event, which will be headlined by the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, will hold on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 at 12:30pm (WAT). Interested participants can register via https://ngxgroup.com/the-stock-africa-is-made-of

Other speakers include, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Mr. Lamido Yuguda, CFA, Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission; Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Group Chairman, NGX Group Plc; Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, GMD/GCEO, NGX Group Plc; Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCON, Chairman, Dangote Group; Mr. Tony Elumelu, CON, Chairman, Heirs Holdings; Mr. Masai Ujiri, President, Toronto Raptors; Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited; and Ms. Tinuade Awe, CEO, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo) Limited.

The Stock Africa Is Made Of launch event will be moderated by veteran Master of Ceremonies, Ik Osakioduwa and will feature 2Baba and Chike as Performing Artistes.