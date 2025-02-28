Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) and Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) will host a special event on Friday, 7 March 2025, 11:45 AM WAT, at NGX Group House, Lagos, to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, with the theme “Accelerate Action for All Women: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.”

The event is part of the global Ring the Bell for Gender Equality campaign, in collaboration with UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative (SSEI), UN Women, UN Global Compact, World Federation of Exchanges, and International Finance Corporation (IFC). Interested participants can register at https://ngxgroup.com/iwd2025.

As part of its commitment to gender equality, NGX Group has been at the forefront of driving systemic change within Nigeria’s corporate ecosystem. Through strategic partnerships, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on the Nigeria2Equal Project, NGX Group has championed initiatives to close gender gaps in leadership, employment, and entrepreneurship within the private sector.

Hon. Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, will serve as Special Guest. She will be joined by female board members of NGX Group and subsidiaries, including Ojinika Olaghere, Director, NGX Group; Mosun Belo-Olusoga, Director, NGX Group; Ngozi Edozien, Chairperson, NGX Real Estate; Lilian Olubi, Director, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX); and Amina Mohammed, Director, NGX Regulation, who will lead discussions on gender equality.

Other speakers include Frana Chukwuogor Executive Commissioner Legal and Enforcement, Securities & Exchange Commission; Sarah Cruikshank Ockman, Regional Manager for Pre-Investment and Advisory Services, International Finance Corporation; Hilda Baci, Founder, My Food by Hilda; Onome Komolafe Divisional Head, Business Services and Client Experience, CSCS; Pai Gamde, Chief Talent Officer, Coronation Group Limited; Adesuwa Okunbo-Rhodes, Founder and CEO, Aruwa Capital Management; Adaorie Udechukwu, Senior Gender Advisor, Africa, IFC; Solape Akinpelu, Co-Founder and CEO, HerVest Ng; Kari Tukur, Vice President, Customer Solutions Center, East & West Africa, Mastercard; Chalya Shagaya, SSA, Entrepreneurship Development to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria; and Odiri Oginni, CEO, UCap Asset Management Ltd.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group and Chairman, CSCS, Temi Popoola, stated that “As Africa’s leading integrated financial market infrastructure group, we are strategically driving gender equality through transformed policies, inclusive financial instruments, and pathways that unlock women’s economic potential. Our IWD celebration highlights our commitment to partnerships and market innovations that make gender equality fundamental to Nigeria’s economic growth.”

NGX Group IWD celebration will convene policymakers, regulators, diplomats, listed companies, SMEs, investors and civil society organizations, reinforcing NGX Group’s role in fostering equitable economic opportunities.