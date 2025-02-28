The Chairman of PANA Holdings, Dr. Daere Akobo, has been listed as one of the global power leaders for 2025 by White Page International.

Dr. Akobo is expected to attend the Global Business Conclave 2025 and awards, which is billed to hold at The House of Lords, The Palace of Westminster, London, today, Friday, February 28, 2025.

Global Business Conclave is a remarkable gathering of inspirational leaders and iconic brands.

It offers a vibrant platform where visionary entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators converge to explore the future of business success. The conclave provides a unique opportunity to connect with visionary leaders and explore the dynamic world of global business.

The prestigious Leadership Conference is expected to have in attendance other distinguished global leaders in the business community, including the Executive Director, Saudi Air Navigation Services, Omar Faden, Senior Executive, MEDGULF, Saudi Arabia, Omar Al-Ammary, Hitachi Energy, Jose Antonio Sanchez Marin, a global speaker, Parveen Smith and Healthcare/Life sciences Executive, Prof. Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes among other distinguished business leaders.

According to White Page International, key activities lined up for the 2025 Conclave include Keynote Speeches, Delegate Interactions, Short Interviews, Elite Networking Opportunities, a Gala Dinner Global 100 CEO & Leadership Awards, as well as Insightful addresses by industry visionaries and global business leaders.

As Chairman of PANA Holdings, Akobo has been instrumental in shaping the company’s strategic vision and fostering partnerships that promote economic development. Dr Daere Akobo has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas sector’s operations across a wide spectrum, including electrical, instrumentation, condition and vibration monitoring, flow metering processes, and procurement.

In his early career, Daere worked with the International Petroleum Company of Nigeria as an Electrical Instrumentation Superintendent before moving on to TOTAL E&P as a Technical Stock Controller supporting the Procurement Department. During his employment with General Electric Nigeria, he stood out for his business acumen (he was able to quadruple the company’s sales during 2007-8), as well as for his social skills (it was repeatedly due to his intervention that disputes between clients and partners of the company were resolved) and was eventually crowned with the award of “top talent” throughout the African continent.

At that point, he departed on his business venture. In 2009, after realising the need to bridge the gap between user expectations and market offerings in the Nigerian Oil & Gas industry, he founded Plant Engineering Limited, later renamed PE Energy Limited.

Daere holds a degree in Applied Physics and is a distinguished alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School, the INSEAD Business School and the Manchester Business School. He has been honoured with several excellence awards by many European business partners (e.g. the ”Super Vendor Delivery Performance Award” by Shell, the “Honeywell EMEA Best Sales Award”, etc.). He has become a trusted reference point for many international businesses wishing to enter Nigeria through association with a local party.

About PANA Holdings

PANA Holdings is a diversified global business platform of unmatched enterprises with a strong presence across key industries, including energy, mining, power, industrial real estate, and agriculture. Renowned for its commitment to innovation and sustainability, PANA Holdings delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive growth, create value, and set new benchmarks across multiple sectors. The company continues to shape industries and contribute to global progress through strategic partnerships and unparalleled expertise.

Pana Holdings subsidiaries include PE Energy, Synergy E&P, AKD Digital Solutions, PANA Academy, PANA Infra, ATARAXIA, PE Goldland, AFRIKSNUS and the Daere Akobo Foundation.

Website- https://panaholdings.com/