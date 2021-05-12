Business
FG proposes retirement age of 65 years for doctors
Ngige stated that the government wants to keep the nations health workers here in Nigeria.
The Nigerian Government has announced that it is proposing to increase the retirement age to 65 years for normal health workers and doctors, and 70 years for consultants, in a bid to keep health workers in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, in a meeting between the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PSC), relevant Federal Government stakeholders, Health Sector Professional Associations, and Trade Unions on Tuesday in Abuja.
What Ngige is saying about the proposed retirement age for health workers
“We have taken their proposal. The government side will firm up its own proposal and we are reconvening June 1, so that we can have an agreed hazard allowance for health workers in Nigeria.
We also discussed the issue of retirement age for health workers, being that we want to keep our health workers here in Nigeria. A lot of people are coming here to poach and take away people we have trained at very great cost.
It takes a lot of funds to train a medical doctor, nurse or even a laboratory technologist or physiotherapist. So, we want to retain them here,” Ngige said.
The Minister added that health workers could be retained for a longer period, citing a proposed retirement age of 65 for health workers and doctors and 70 years for consultants. He revealed that the FG had called back retired health workers during the pandemic, and delayed retirement age by six months for health workers to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
What you should know
The FG’s proposal to keep health workers is a complete u-turn from an earlier strategy, as Nairametrics reported in 2019 that the Labour Minister had said he was not bothered about the decision of some medical doctors who chose to leave Nigeria to practice outside the country.
Business
Lagos issues 3-day ultimatum to squatters at Iganmu under bridge, to remove trucks, illegal structures
This government’s action will curtail the rising cases of traffic robberies and other security breaches around that axis in addition to environmental nuisance by the squatters.
Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has served squatters at Iganmu Under Bridge (Whitesand) a 3-day notice for the removal of all illegal structures, trucks and vehicles in the area.
This government action is to help curtail the rising cases of traffic robberies and other security breaches around that axis in addition to environmental nuisance by the squatters.
This ultimatum was given by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, who advised the owners of the illegal structures, abandoned trucks and shanties to immediately vacate the area within the stipulated period given by the State Government.
CSP Jejeloye, while appealing to traders, mechanics, and other squatters living under the bridge in clusters, noted that government would enforce the 3-day removal notice on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
The Chairman expressed the government’s worry about the squalid environment, which is also being used as hideouts for criminals who daily dispossess road users of their valuables, adding that the present state of the environment allows criminals to escape police arrest.
He averred that the State Government is also committed to reducing the traffic around Ijora and Apapa, hence the need to also remove every hindrance to the policy.
Jejeloye said, “The indiscriminate parking and abandonment of trucks on the road is inimical to the achievement of the desired objectives.”
CPS Jejeloye warned the owners of abandoned trucks and vehicles, shanties, containers and kiosks to remove them before the expiration of the deadline, noting that this is not the first Notice of Removal served on the occupiers.
He said, “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s newly signed ‘Executive Order’ on traffic and sanitation has zero-tolerance on environmental abuse, illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and defacing of the environment. I can assure you that government would enforce this notice come Thursday.’’
Bottom line
This measure taken by the Lagos State Government would help reduce the activities of criminals in the area and act as a boost to the government’s effort to keep the state safe from the menace of armed robbers.
This would also help reduce the gridlock experienced on that axis by commuters due to activities of truck and vehicles indiscriminately parked along the and on the bridge.
Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has served squatters at Iganmu Under Bridge (Whitesand) a three-day notice for the removal of all illegal structures, trucks and vehicles in the area.@jidesanwoolu @gbenga_omo#LASG
More.. https://t.co/tcJ6swDzao pic.twitter.com/wuzbIfaiWH
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) May 11, 2021
Business
Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority records N160 billion income in 2020
The NSIA boss said that the authority achieved 33% growth in Net Assets amounting to N772.75 billion as against N579.54 billion in the previous year.
The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) says that it recorded a total of N160.06 billion in comprehensive income in 2020, representing a 343% growth compared to N36.15 billion recorded in 2019.
The growth was attributed to strong performance from its investments in international capital markets, improved contribution from subsidiaries and affiliates and exchange rate gain from foreign currency positions despite challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
This disclosure was made by the Managing Director of NSIA, Mr Uche Orji, at a virtual media conference on the presentation of the NSIA’s 2020 Audited Financial Statements and Performance Review on Tuesday in Abuja.
Orji said that the authority achieved 33% growth in Net Assets amounting to N772.75 billion as against N579.54 billion in the previous year.
He also said that the NSIA received an additional contribution of $250 million and provided first stabilisation support of $150 million from the Stabilisation Fund to the Federal Government.
The NSIA boss pointed out that the authority also received $311 million from funds recovered from late General Sani Abacha from the US Department of Justice and Island of Jersey with the funds deployed towards the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) projects of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway, Lagos Ibadan Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge.
What the NSIA Managing Director is saying
Orji said, “The 2020 fiscal year was characterised by high volatility and global market uncertainty on account of COVID-19 in the first half. However, the authority’s strategic investments generated respectable returns in spite of the impact of COVID-19.
Notably, NSIA has invested in various private equity and venture capital investment funds to tap into the high-growth sectors. NSIA expects that the outlook for 2021 would be positive, however, we expect bouts of volatility as global markets adjust and recover from the impact of the pandemic.”
On some of the projects and interventions, Orji said for the power sector, the NSIA was building a 10 megawatts solar power plant in Kano, which presently was the single largest in Nigeria.
He said, “Expected to be completed at the end of 2022 at a cost of about 15 million dollars, the plant would link industrial customers to an additional source of power supply.’’
On agriculture, Orji said that through the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI), the authority produced 12 million 50 kilogram bags of NPK 20:10:10 equivalent in 2020 bringing the total production since inception to over 30 million 50kg bags equivalent, while the number of participating blending plants increased to 44 from less than seven at inception.
The NSIA boss added that the authority completed the construction of 3000 hectares Panda Agric Farm in Nasarawa, the first project of the UFF-NSIA partnership.
He said that for 2021, the authority plans to complete the concession, capital raise and operationalisation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Second Niger Bridge and Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway.
What you should know
- The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority is a Nigerian establishment that manages the Nigeria sovereign wealth fund, into which the surplus income produced from Nigeria’s excess oil reserves is deposited.
- This sovereign wealth fund which was allocated an initial $1 billion as seed capital, was founded for the purpose of managing and investing these funds on behalf of the government of Nigeria. The fund was established by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority Act, signed in May 2011, and commenced operations in October 2018.
- It is intended to invest the savings gained on the difference between the budgeted and actual market prices for oil to earn returns that would benefit future generations of Nigerians. It also has had an additional $500 million contribution to date by the current administration.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Seplat Petroleum Development Company postpones Q1 2021 dividend payment date.
- FMDQ approves quotation of MTN’s Commercial Paper worth N73.5 billion.
- MTN Nigeria issues a 7-Year Series 1 bond worth N110 billion.
- Caverton Offshore Support Group reports profit after tax of N520 million in Q1 2021.
- Okomu Oil proposes dividend worth N6.7 billion for shareholders.