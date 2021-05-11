Corporate Press Releases
Unilever holds 96th AGM, declares N62bn Turnover
Leading consumer goods producer, Unilever Nigeria Plc has declared a turnover of N62 billion for the financial year ended December 2020, even as the Board assured shareholders of their commitment to good corporate governance to drive sustainability and efficiency across the Company’s operations.
Addressing shareholders at the 96th Annual General Meeting of the Company, the Chairman of the Board, His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe commended the shareholders for their trust and loyalty to the Company despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the year under review. He added that the Company will remain strategic in its approach to attaining sustainable growth and profitability.
According to the Company’s financial report, there was a 2.4 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue from N60.8 billion to N62 billion in the year under review. The increase was driven by 7.3 per cent year-on-year growth in its food products, which was slightly offset by a 3 per cent revenue drop in the home and personal care segments. These results reflect a challenging operating environment
Speaking on the results, The Chairman, Board of Directors, Nnaemeka Achebe, stated that even though 2020 was a year of significant disruptions and volatilities impacting the operating environment, Unilever Nigeria continues to build its resilience to navigate the impact of headwinds.
Achebe added that the company remains focused on its strategy to deliver sustainable growth both in the medium and long-term riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories.
“We continue to monitor the business environment and respond appropriately to volatilities in the operating environment as well as disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
In compliance with the Federal and State government directives on social distancing as part of measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, this year’s AGM was hybrid with most of the shareholders joining virtually.
Asharami Energy’s graduate program targets future Upstream experts
Application for the program kicks off on Friday, 7th May 2021 and closes on Monday, 17th May 2021.
Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream company, has commenced its 2021 Graduate Trainee Program that is geared towards enhancing the sustainability and future of the sector through training of exceptional young talent.
Henry Menkiti, Chief Operating Officer, Asharami Energy, said the widely sought-after program has been instrumental to the transformation of young engineers and others professionals into top talent across the value chain at Sahara Group. “At the heart of our operations lies unrivaled engineering expertise that is driven by innovation, responsible engineering, and an unwavering commitment to improvements aligned with global environmental, social and Corporate governance standards. The Graduate Trainee Program is for enthusiastic and future thinking individuals desirous of becoming future leaders in the oil and gas sector,” he said.
Ivie Imasogie-Adigun, Group Head, HR at Sahara Group said the program resonates with Sahara’s human capital transformation strategy aimed at building a leading, nimble and agile organisation for optimal performance.
Imasogie-Adigun said the program gives graduate trainees exposure to top-level responsibility early in their careers, with ample opportunity to hone their potential across the Upstream value chain. “Sahara’s Graduate Trainee Programs are deliberately innovative and disruptive as we are always ahead on the curve of making a difference. The program has over the years produced outstanding business leaders at Sahara and I enjoin graduates to apply for an opportunity to commence their journey towards excellence in the Upstream sector. ”
Application for the program kicks off on Friday, 7th May 2021 and closes on Monday, 17th May 2021. It is open to candidates with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Applied & Social Sciences with a minimum of Second-Class Honors (Upper Division) and NYSC discharge certificate. Applicants can follow Sahara Group on twitter and Instagram @iamsaharagroup for more information on the Graduate Trainee Programs.
Asharami Energy is one Africa’s leading independent Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies with a diverse portfolio of 8 (eight) oil and gas assets in prolific basins across Africa. Asharami Energy Limited and Sahara Energy Fields Holdings UK Limited are the entities at the forefront of Sahara’s upstream operations.
These assets are at various stages of development ranging from exploratory fields to mature producing fields with huge potential for positive returns.
Heirs Oil & Gas announces CEO and Board appointments
…Welcomes former senior Shell executive, Osayande Igiehon, as CEO.
Heirs Oil & Gas (HHOG), the leading African integrated energy company, has announced the appointment of Osayande Igiehon as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 4, 2021, together with a distinguished non-executive board, bringing together leading industry figures, with considerable global and regional experience.
Heirs Holdings Limited’s (HH) portfolio company, HHOG, completed the acquisition of OML17 in January 2021, in one of the largest oil and gas financings in Africa in more than a decade, with a financing component of US$1.1 billion. The transaction represents a further implementation of the HH Group strategy of creating the leading integrated energy business in Africa. Through a series of strategic portfolio holdings, HH is executing this strategy. Most recently, affiliate company, Transcorp made a US$300 million acquisition of Afam Power, increasing the Group’s installed electricity generating capacity to 2,000MW.
Mr. Igiehon, who joins from the Royal Dutch Shell (Shell), where he was previously a Vice-President with the Group in the Hague, Netherlands. He brings over twenty-seven years of experience and expertise in the oil and gas sector with Shell, where he held a series of senior management positions. Mr. Igiehon previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Gabon, where he led the successful turnaround of the operational, safety and financial performance.
HHOG is also pleased to announce the appointment of the following distinguished private sector and senior industry leaders to the Board:
- Tony O. Elumelu, CON is the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp), and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.
- Sally Udoma who previously served as general counsel for Chevron Europe, Eurasia, and the Middle East Exploration and Production. Previously, she was general counsel for Sasol Chevron Consulting Limited and managing counsel at the London Legal Service Centre for Chevron Global Upstream and Gas. She has also served as general counsel and general manager for Chevron Nigeria Limited.
- Anil Dua is a founding partner at Gateway Partners Limited, a private equity fund specialising in dynamic growth markets including Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Prior to this, Mr. Dua worked for over thirty-five years with Standard Chartered Bank in Asia, Africa, Europe and the US, where he held various roles including Regional CEO West Africa and Regional Head of Origination and Client Coverage, Africa.
- Ahmadu Kida Musa who previously served as Deputy Managing Director of Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, has over thirty-two years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry and brings considerable expertise in Nigerian oil and gas.
- Stanley Lawson currently serves on the board of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. He is Managing Partner at Financial Advisory & Investment Consultants Ltd. Dr Lawson previously occupied the position of Group Executive Director-Finance & Accounts at Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.
- Samuel Nwanze is the Chief Finance Officer at Heirs Oil and Gas. Prior to this he was the Chief Investment Officer at Heirs Holdings responsible for investment and capital management.
Commenting, Mr. Igiehon stated:
“HHOG represents an extraordinary opportunity, to create Africa’s first true integrated energy company, with a mission to ensure that Africa’s natural resources are directed toward value creation in Africa, powered by sustainable, robust and abundant African energy. I am excited to join the Heirs Oil and Gas leadership team and look forward to the opportunity to transform the energy sector, purposefully address Africa’s energy needs and improve the lives of people across Africa.”
The Chairman of the Board, Tony O. Elumelu, CON, stated: “I am delighted to welcome our new board members. We are building a role model institution for African businesses and our investment in human capital is a further strong demonstration of our intent. The regional and global expertise of our board members will serve to further drive value creation to our continent, as we execute our goal of becoming Africa’s largest, indigenous, integrated, energy company.”
Heirs Oil & Gas is a leading African, indigenous owned, integrated energy company, headquartered in Nigeria, whose assets include Nigerian oil block OML17, with a current production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 2P reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with an additional 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources of further exploration potential.
Heirs Oil & Gas (HHOG) is jointly owned by Heirs Holdings, the leading African strategic investor and affiliate company Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), Nigeria’s largest publicly listed conglomerate.
