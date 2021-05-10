Business
Insecurity: Police to investigate threats by IPOB, Oodua Republic agitators in Lagos
The Lagos State Police Commissioner has revealed that threats by IPOB and Oodua Republic have come under its intelligence radar.
The Nigerian Police says it will investigate threats made by separatist groups including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and agitators of Oodua Republic to attack soft targets in Lagos.
This was disclosed by Hakeem Odumosu, Commissioner of Police in Lagos State in a meeting to discuss insecurity in the state at Alausa in Ikeja, on Monday, according to a Vanguard report.
What the Police is saying about alleged IPOB and Oodua Republic threats in Lagos
“Our intelligence report revealed that, most miscreants now: Use abandoned buildings as hideouts and in most cases, initiation camp, use uncompleted buildings, dwelling house and hotels to hibernate before and after the commission of a crime,” the Police Chief said.
Furthermore, the threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the command intelligence gathering and other security services in the state. Strategies are being put in place to neutralize their activities.
Similarly, the command has taken notice of agitators for the Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in the state. 24 of these groups have been identified and are being closely monitored.
The command is using this medium to solicit for the support of all and sundry to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious person or movement to security agencies. Let us adopt the slogan of “when you see something, say something,” he added.
What you should know
Today, the Lagos State Police Command said in a statement that: “Increase in robbery incidents were as a result of people migrating from troubled states down to Lagos. The government and relevant security agencies including RRS are doing their best in protecting members of the public.”
Investment in Nigeria rises by 75% in Q1 2021
The NIPC attributed the surge in investments to the gradual return of investors’ confidence globally after the COVID-induced decline.
The investments made in Nigeria have increased by 75%, rising from $4.81 billion in Q1 2020 to $8.41 billion in Q1 2021. There is also an increase of 8.38% compared to the investments made in the previous quarter (Q4 2020) which stood at $7.76 billion.
This was disclosed by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) in its Q1 report.
Highlights of the report
- Bayelsa and Delta states emerged top investment destinations during the period.
- Bayelsa state received the largest share of investment with $3.6 billion in mining and quarrying.
- Delta state came second with $2.94 billion in seaport construction and power transmission, followed by Akwa Ibom state with $1.4 billion announced in mining and quarrying.
- Lagos State came fourth with announcements totalling $0.26 billion in finance, insurance, and manufacturing.
- The leading four destinations accounted for 97% of the total investments announced as against 56% in the corresponding period last year.
Uber increases fares by 13% in Lagos
Uber has increased the rate of its economy option (UberX) by 13% in Lagos from May 11, 2021.
This was disclosed by the ride-hailing firm via e-mail sent to its drivers to educate them on the motive behind the hike.
It stated, “At Uber, we remain committed to providing a reliable earning opportunity for driver-partners, as well as a reliable and affordable service for riders. With this in mind, starting 11th May 2021, we are increasing prices on UberX by about 13%.”
The new billing structure will affect both peak and off-peak periods. It also reflects a time-based pricing that enables drivers to earn more at certain periods during the day.
Highlights of the new fares
- Monday 08:00 am – 12:00 pm and Tuesday – Friday 05:00 am – 12:00 pm – Minimum fare: N538; Base fare: N237; Per kilometre fare: N70; Per minute fare: N12.
- Other time periods – Minimum fare: N575; Base fare: N255; Per kilometre fare: N75 and Per-minute fare: N12.5.
