Corporate Press Releases
Heirs Oil & Gas announces CEO and Board appointments
…Welcomes former senior Shell executive, Osayande Igiehon, as CEO.
Heirs Oil & Gas (HHOG), the leading African integrated energy company, has announced the appointment of Osayande Igiehon as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 4, 2021, together with a distinguished non-executive board, bringing together leading industry figures, with considerable global and regional experience.
Heirs Holdings Limited’s (HH) portfolio company, HHOG, completed the acquisition of OML17 in January 2021, in one of the largest oil and gas financings in Africa in more than a decade, with a financing component of US$1.1 billion. The transaction represents a further implementation of the HH Group strategy of creating the leading integrated energy business in Africa. Through a series of strategic portfolio holdings, HH is executing this strategy. Most recently, affiliate company, Transcorp made a US$300 million acquisition of Afam Power, increasing the Group’s installed electricity generating capacity to 2,000MW.
Mr. Igiehon, who joins from the Royal Dutch Shell (Shell), where he was previously a Vice-President with the Group in the Hague, Netherlands. He brings over twenty-seven years of experience and expertise in the oil and gas sector with Shell, where he held a series of senior management positions. Mr. Igiehon previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Gabon, where he led the successful turnaround of the operational, safety and financial performance.
HHOG is also pleased to announce the appointment of the following distinguished private sector and senior industry leaders to the Board:
- Tony O. Elumelu, CON is the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp), and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.
- Sally Udoma who previously served as general counsel for Chevron Europe, Eurasia, and the Middle East Exploration and Production. Previously, she was general counsel for Sasol Chevron Consulting Limited and managing counsel at the London Legal Service Centre for Chevron Global Upstream and Gas. She has also served as general counsel and general manager for Chevron Nigeria Limited.
- Anil Dua is a founding partner at Gateway Partners Limited, a private equity fund specialising in dynamic growth markets including Africa, the Middle East and Asia. Prior to this, Mr. Dua worked for over thirty-five years with Standard Chartered Bank in Asia, Africa, Europe and the US, where he held various roles including Regional CEO West Africa and Regional Head of Origination and Client Coverage, Africa.
- Ahmadu Kida Musa who previously served as Deputy Managing Director of Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, has over thirty-two years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry and brings considerable expertise in Nigerian oil and gas.
- Stanley Lawson currently serves on the board of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. He is Managing Partner at Financial Advisory & Investment Consultants Ltd. Dr Lawson previously occupied the position of Group Executive Director-Finance & Accounts at Nigerian National Petroleum Corp.
- Samuel Nwanze is the Chief Finance Officer at Heirs Oil and Gas. Prior to this he was the Chief Investment Officer at Heirs Holdings responsible for investment and capital management.
Commenting, Mr. Igiehon stated:
“HHOG represents an extraordinary opportunity, to create Africa’s first true integrated energy company, with a mission to ensure that Africa’s natural resources are directed toward value creation in Africa, powered by sustainable, robust and abundant African energy. I am excited to join the Heirs Oil and Gas leadership team and look forward to the opportunity to transform the energy sector, purposefully address Africa’s energy needs and improve the lives of people across Africa.”
The Chairman of the Board, Tony O. Elumelu, CON, stated: “I am delighted to welcome our new board members. We are building a role model institution for African businesses and our investment in human capital is a further strong demonstration of our intent. The regional and global expertise of our board members will serve to further drive value creation to our continent, as we execute our goal of becoming Africa’s largest, indigenous, integrated, energy company.”
Heirs Oil & Gas is a leading African, indigenous owned, integrated energy company, headquartered in Nigeria, whose assets include Nigerian oil block OML17, with a current production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 2P reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with an additional 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources of further exploration potential.
Heirs Oil & Gas (HHOG) is jointly owned by Heirs Holdings, the leading African strategic investor and affiliate company Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), Nigeria’s largest publicly listed conglomerate.
Corporate Press Releases
Applications across Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya now open for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program
The selected leaders will spend five months learning from experts, coaches and a customised curriculum so they can strengthen their community.
Today, Facebook is inviting community leaders from Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya to apply for the 2021 Facebook Community Accelerator Program—a program that offers participants training, mentorship and up to $50,000 USD in funds to invest in an initiative that extends their community’s positive impact.
The aim of the Community Accelerator is to help leaders of Facebook communities to harness the power of their community to turn ideas into action. The selected leaders will spend five months learning from experts, coaches and a customised curriculum so they can strengthen their community.
Lessons include community identity foundations, leading action-oriented programmes and sustainability. Participants will also receive early access to new Facebook products aimed at helping communities better manage and activate their members.
Plan an initiative
Participants will identify an important initiative that will create a positive impact on the broader world and develop a plan to mobilise their community around their goal. Initiatives will be shared with potential partners, mentors and a panel of judges for the chance to be awarded funding and receive public recognition.
Participants will then spend three months executing their initiatives. They will collaborate with advocates and leaders in the community space and work with the Facebook team to bring their ideas to life.
Says Kiran Yoliswa, Partner Management Lead, Middle East and Africa Community Partnerships at Facebook: “Facebook communities and their leaders are helping to resolve social challenges, sharing knowledge and information, while connecting with others that share their interests or passion for a cause. We’ve seen so many incredible communities from across South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria using our platform to drive change and provide support and encouragement for thousands of people, we’re excited to offer their Facebook Community leaders this program to help amplify their impact even more.”
How to apply
This program is open to communities that have a presence in Facebook Groups with leaders who are 18 years or older. Communities must have existed for over one year and must have a minimum size of 1,000 members. Applications open today, May 4 – 31, 2021.
The Community Accelerator is part of our Facebook Community Leadership Program, a global initiative that invests in people building communities. Learn more and apply here.
You can find out more about the 2020 Community Accelerator cohort and those who received additional funding here.
Corporate Press Releases
FG partners UNICEF, holds High Level Forum on Financing Safe Schools
Government representatives in conjunction with UNICEF and Safe School Initiative held a high-level forum aimed at tackling security issues in the country
In a bid to mitigate the escalating security crisis, bedeviling the country, particularly incessant kidnappings in schools which has adversely taken a toll on education, affecting about 12 million children, leading to increased School closures; representatives of government, recently held a high Level Forum, in conjunction with UNICEF and Safe School Initiative targeted at nipping the crisis in the bud.
The Opening Session of the Forum, ‘Financing Safe Schools: Creating Safe Learning Communities was chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. (Mrs) Zainab Ahmed, and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, His Excellency Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who gave respective opening statements after, Goodwill Messages from, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr. Gordon Brown Hon FRSE, and the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauleen Talen.
The private sector, donors, and multilateral institutions all unanimously, pledged to collaborate so as to take a holistic approach to creating safe learning communities to redress the education emergency Nigeria is facing so children can safely return to school. Other stakeholders also acknowledged that the number of ‘out of school’ children in Nigeria must be urgently addressed through sustainable policy action to avoid a social and economic disaster.
Dr. Ayoade Olatunbosun-Alakija of the Nigeria Emergency Coordination Centre who convened and organized the high level forum opened the forum, providing context and background to the impetus for the Forum as she set the stage for discussions and called for sustainable policy action during deliberations.
Other notable speakers were His Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State; His Excellency Aminu W. Tambuwal, Executive Governor of Sokoto State; Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard, United States Ambassador to Nigeria; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Honourable Minister of Interior (as represented by Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps); Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba – Honourable Minister of State, Education; Rtd. , National Security Adviser Gen. Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Mr. Asue Ighodalo, Chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group; Mr. Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Country Representative (Nigeria); Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc, fdc, NPM, Acting Inspector General of Police; Justin W van Fleet; Executive Director, Global Business Coalition for Education; Mr. Aliyu Ahmed, Permanent Secretary (Finance), Federal Ministry of Finance Budget & National Planning; and Mr. Shehu Aliyu Shinkafi, Permanent Secretary (Special Duties), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Mrs Maryam Uwais, Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on Social Investment; UNODC Representative Oliver Stopel, Ms Aisha Garba Mohammed, Senior Education Specialist, the World Bank Group.
Also in attendance were Ambassador Catriona Laing, British High Commissioner to Nigeria; Ambassador Ihab Moustafa Awad, Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria; and Ambassador Knut Eiliv Lein, the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Nicolas Simard, the Acting Canadian High Commissioner, and H.E. Joanna Tarnawska, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to Nigeria; Sen. Hadi Sirika, Honourable Minister for Aviation and UNDP Resident Representative Mohammed Yahya
At the end of the forum, Stakeholders committed to work together to collaboratively plan and implement an ‘Abuja Financing for Safe Schools Compact’ which will include the following key elements:
- Commitment to develop a participatory roadmap for the design and implementation of the ‘Abuja Financing Safe Schools Compact’ to create safe learning environments.
- Collaborative and participatory planning at all levels of government and with community: All 774 local government authorities will be engaged in developing plans to implement strategies for safe learning environments.
- Oversight, governance and strategic direction from regional and national level, with insights and expertise from local, sub-national and national government along with multilateral stakeholder oversight.
- Commitment of finance, resource and expertise from across government as well as the private sector and multilaterals: to enable the development and implementation of a cross-sectoral ‘Financing Safe Schools’ compact strategy.
- Public-private partnership and other modalities: to deliver the objectives and needs of a financing safe schools initiative.
- Commitment to review: to adjust the strategy as necessary with key milestones and objectives to be developed to assess progress.
A mechanism is in place to develop the Compact over the next 3 months, involving partnership across government, private sector multilaterals and civil society. The Compact will be delivered in August 2021 to the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and other key stakeholders for approval and implementation. The Compact will comprise a strategy to finance safe schools and create safe learning communities, a finance plan to support the strategy and a roadmap for implementing the strategy.
