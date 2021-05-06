Content Partners
Mastercard New Payments Index: Consumer appetite for digital payments takes off in Nigeria
78% of consumers in Nigeria say digital payments methods help them save money.
- 96% of consumers in Nigeria are considering emerging payments such as wearables, biometrics, digital wallets and currencies, and QR code, in addition to Contactless, according to the Mastercard New Payments Index
- 86% of Nigerian consumers have access to more ways to pay compared to this time last year
- 81% say they are more loyal to retailers who offer multiple payment options and would shop at small businesses if offered more diverse ways to pay
As the world went into pandemic lockdown in 2020, consumers shifted their spending habits to embrace contactless tap-and-go payments and online shopping. As stores closed and social distancing took hold, retailers worldwide moved their businesses online, embraced e-commerce and explored the potential of new ways to pay. More than a year later, research from Mastercard shows that the adoption of new payment technologies is rising, and consumer appetite for new, fast and flexible digital experiences continues to grow.
The Mastercard New Payments Index shows 96% of Nigerian consumers will consider using at least one emerging payment method, such as cryptocurrency, biometrics, contactless, or QR code, in the next year.
Over two-thirds of respondents (66%) agree they have tried a new payment method they would not have tried under normal circumstances, but the pandemic has galvanized people to try flexible new payment options to get what they want, when they want it. With this interest and consumer demand also comes a greater expectation for businesses to provide multiple ways to shop and pay. In fact, 81% of Nigerian consumers say they are more excited about shopping at retailers who offer the latest payment methods. Additionally, (78%) Nigerian consumers say that digital payment methods help them save money.
“The pandemic made us think differently, partly out of necessity,” said Craig Vosburg, Chief Product Officer at Mastercard. “To deliver the choice and flexibility that consumers need – and increasingly expect –retailers worldwide need to offer a range of payment solutions that are easy to access and always on. As we look ahead, we need to continue to enable all choices, both in-store and online, to shape the fabric of commerce and make the digital economy work for everyone.”
Contactless technology was the digital catalyst to explore new payment options because of its fast, secure, and touch-free experience. Between the first quarter of 2020 and the same period in 2021, more than 100 markets saw contactless as a share of total in-person transactions grow by at least 50 percent. A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, contactless is showing its staying power and dynamism – in the first quarter of 2021 alone, Mastercard saw 1 billion more contactless transactions worldwide as compared to the same period of 2020. All signs point to a continued growth path for contactless, with nearly 7 in 10 consumers globally anticipating using a contactless card this year.
“The world as we now know it has changed dramatically since the outbreak of the pandemic, accelerating long-term shifts in consumer transaction and payment methods. We continue to work with our merchants, fintechs and banking partners to rapidly innovate payment options that meet consumer needs while ensuring we drive financial and digital inclusion,” said Raghav Prasad, Division President, Mastercard, Sub-Saharan Africa.
Looking to the future, digital currencies and wallets, wearables, biometrics, contactless and QR codes are trending as emerging payments technologies as people’s comfort with them and understanding of them increases and the use of cash decreases. In fact, 86% of consumers in Nigeria have more ways to pay compared to this time last year. The exploding interest in new payment technologies may encourage businesses to expand their options at checkout. The Mastercard New Payment Index found:
- Cryptocurrency1 Gains Ground – Today consumers can buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency as a commodity or investment. Consumers are also increasingly showing interest in being able to spend crypto assets for everyday purchases. As global interest in digital currencies continues to accelerate, 6 in 10 people (65%) in Nigeria say they plan to use cryptocurrency in the next year, with 76% noting they are more open to using it than they were a year ago. While consumer interest in cryptocurrency – especially floating digital currencies such as Bitcoin – is high, work is still required to ensure consumer choice, protection, and their regulatory compliance. Earlier this year, Mastercard announced that it will start supporting select cryptocurrencies directly on its network.
- Biometric Payments are More Trustworthy – Perceptions of safety and convenience have been front and center for people over the past year. 49% of Nigerian consumers say they plan to use biometric verification methods like gait or walk assessments and fingerprint authorization. In fact, over 6 out of 10 people (66%) feel safer using biometrics to verify a purchase than entering a pin.
- QR Codes are Cleaner and More Convenient – Growing markets are leveraging QR-based options as a clean and convenient way to interact with merchants. Consumer desire for clean and convenient ways to pay will remain post-pandemic. 54% of people in Nigeria expect to use more payment technologies like QR codes in the next year. Consumers also find that that QR codes are cleaner (75%) and more convenient (77%) for in-person payments and have a significant potential to reduce cost of payment acceptance and increase financial
- Digital Wallets Surge in Popularity – Nigeria is seeing a surge in the popularity of digital wallets. 73% of Nigerian consumers said they were likely to use digital wallets next year. 66% of shoppers even say that they feel safer storing their card information in one place such as a digital wallet.
To Meet People’s Demands, Businesses Forced to Jump into Emerging Payment Trends
With consumer interest around new payment technologies, the expectation for businesses to adapt for the long-term is here to stay. Over three in four Nigerian consumers (84%) say that they would shop at small businesses, if they offered more payment options, and 81% noted being more excited to shop at retailers that can offer the latest payment methods, and an equal proportion (81%) said they would be more loyal to retailers who offered multiple payment options.
This behaviour shift is reinforced by the desire for consumer choice – with 89% saying that they expect to make purchases when they want and how they want. The businesses that can provide multiple ways to shop and pay are best positioned to meet these expectations. As the demand for emerging payments and choice continues, it requires a wider range of payment solutions, insights, and products to meet the accelerating enthusiasm for the future state of pay.
Capitalsage launches Capiflex; a new payment solution platform for Africa
Capiflex aims to bridge the payment gap both for small-time entrepreneurs or large-scale corporations…
To meet the increasing demand for seamless digital payments by individuals and businesses, CapitalSage Technology, a fin-tech start-up has launched CapiFlex, an integrated payment and business solution that meets the needs of all businesses regardless of size and scale.
Capiflex aims to bridge the payment gap both for small-time entrepreneurs or large-scale corporations by providing a full pool of fund collections platforms, payment gateways, value-added service APIs, and office management solutions. The goal is to simplify payment and business operations.
Speaking on the inspiration for the product, the Manager, CapitalSage Technology, Ibukun Eko Salaudeen said, CapiFlex represents a deep understanding of Nigerians payments concern and how flexible payment solutions such as this can increase operational efficiency and visibly improve revenue.
According to her “we understand every business has a payment need, either internal or external, that is why we have built a sustainable four-fold digital infrastructure to help them meet that need and boost their bottom-line. CapiFlex as a four-fold solution includes collections and direct debit platform, payments gateway, transfer and VAS APIs, and Office Manager for HR. These are incredible solutions for needs such as recurrent debits, loan repayments, funds collection/payment, invoicing, automated payroll, performance tracking, and management for employees, value-added services, salary payroll, and other disbursement services. We cover the entire payment value chain that makes running a business a lot easier.”
CapifFlex’s collections and Direct Debit portal help eliminate payment and collection losses at a go. It makes it easy for online vendors to control their transaction streams; your payments, customers, and personnel data are always in your control round the clock. No integration and lengthy documentation are needed, just easy signup to get started. All payments are traceable and transactions are remitted easily without complications.
Commenting on the features of CapiFlex’s Office Manager for HR, the Head of Product, Olaronke Adegbite spoke on how it helps simplify daily HR tasks in ways that are trackable and result-driven.
According to her, ‘’this is the answered prayer for any human resources professional. With Office Manager’s automated payroll feature, you can take away the burden of keeping files waiting for employee salaries to be processed. It handles performance management issues and other office functions with ease. We have a dedicated support team to help with a one-time onboarding of the staff after which monthly payroll, performance review, and manpower planning becomes impeccably seamless.’’
Speaking on how pivotal the CapiFlex solution is in the fast-growing digital economy, Head of Transfer and VAS, Olamilekan Adeneye said that the platform guarantees a transformative boost for any business as it delivers new experiences for the customers and also opens up a new stream of revenue.
Olamilekan explains, “What we offer is a whole world of joy for ambitious and discerning entrepreneurs and businesses that desire to scale in this digital economy. Customers crave ease and it is the platform that offers them that they stay with. Now CapiFlex’s Transfer and Value-added service APIS empowers merchants’ customers to move funds from wallet to wallet and any commercial bank with ease while also allowing them to purchase airtime, data, payTV subscription, and make a utility bill payment on their platform. It is a composite solution that delivers value for the merchant and convenience for their customers.”
He further reinforces that Companies are using Capiflex to build and automate their transaction management systems, whether for e-commerce needs, remittance and collections, or internal management.
Recall that CapitalSage Technology is a subsidiary of CapitalSage Holdings, an integrated financial service group providing ingenious digital solutions to solve critical problems for businesses and individuals in Africa,
Visit www.capiflex.ng to learn more and get started. Call 07047707440 or follow us on Instagram, and Linkedin.
Banks go to war at Tech Experience Centre
Tech Experience Centre comes alive as 8 banks compete for FIFA 21 honours.
The Tech Experience Centre, Africa’s cutting-edge technology and lifestyle hub, is set to come alive this weekend as eight leading Nigerian banks do battle to crown the winners of a FIFA 21 Gaming competition.
Tagged Bank Wars, the keenly-anticipated competition is set to commence on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the centre located at Yudala Heights, 13A Idowu Martins Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The event is sponsored by foremost Original Equipment Manufacturer, Samsung.
Among the banks set to do battle at the Tech Experience Centre are Access Bank, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Standard Chartered Bank and Zenith Bank. Others are Sterling Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Union Bank and Fidelity Bank.
The competing banks are divided into two groups, with the first four listed above occupying Group A while the latter four will compete for honours in Group B.
Meanwhile, the competition, which will run for five Saturdays until June 5, 2021 will kick off on Saturday, May 8 with a potentially tasty tie between Access Bank and FCMB by 1pm. Also expected to trade tackles are Standard Chartered Bank and Zenith Bank in the second fixture of the day.
Winners of the Bank Wars FIFA 21 Gaming competition are expected to smile home with some mouth-watering prizes, courtesy of Samsung.
A Samsung 55-inch TV awaits the first prize winner while the runner-up will go home with a massive Samsung Refrigerator. Also, the third best team will claim a Samsung Washing Machine. In addition, there are prizes for individual representatives of the competing teams while the best goal of the competition (to be determined by votes) will fetch the scorer a Samsung 49-inch TV.
Already, excitement is building up for the competition as the banks talk up their chances of carrying the day.
‘‘Bank Wars is a prime opportunity for some of the leading commercial banks in Nigeria to prove who is the best among the lot in the FIFA 21 arena,’’ stated Chidalu Ekeh, Head of the Tech Experience Centre. ‘‘We have witnessed huge excitement from many Nigerians who will be storming the Tech Experience Centre to watch the banks do battle from this Saturday. Also, the participating banks have been in bullish form and from the evidence on ground, it is bound to be a keenly-contested competition.
‘‘All the fixtures and matches leading up to the third place match and the final can be accessed here: https://techexperiencecentre.com/bank-wars/.
‘‘Right here in the Tech Experience Centre, we have one of the most immersive gaming arenas in Nigeria which will play host to the potentially action-packed competition between the participating banks. It promises to be a good time for everyone, so I urge you to come out with your friends and family to witness the excitement,’’ she disclosed.
