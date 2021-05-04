Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 3rd of May 2021, 18 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 165,199 confirmed cases.
To date, 165,199, cases have been confirmed, 155,371 cases have been discharged and 2,063 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory
A total of 1.94 million tests have been carried out as of 3rd May 2021 compared to 1.91 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 3rd May 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 165,199
- Total Number Discharged – 155,371
- Total Deaths – 2,063
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,939,165
According to the NCDC, the 18 new cases are reported from 5 states- Lagos (7), Abuja (6), Edo (2), Rivers (1), and Ogun (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,502, followed by Abuja (19,790), Kaduna (9,061), Plateau (9,059),Rivers (7,115), Oyo (6,852), Edo (4,904), Ogun (4,679), Kano (3,961), Ondo (3,248), Kwara (3,122), Delta (2,623), Osun (2,575), Nasarawa (2,382), Enugu (2,401), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,030), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,859), and Abia (1,689).
Imo State has recorded 1,657 cases, Bauchi (1,548), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,103), Taraba (974), Niger (930), Bayelsa (886), Ekiti (870), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (528), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (390), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Business
NERC approves N215 billion for Ikeja and Eko DisCo upgrade
The NERC said the approved upgrades would improve the distribution of power supply by the DisCos.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced it has approved the sum of N121.92 billion for Ikeja Electric Plc infrastructure upgrade for the next 5 years and also N93.76 billion for Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) infrastructure upgrades within the same period.
The NERC disclosed this in its Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) and Extraordinary Tariff Review Application which was released on Monday and signed by NERC’s Chairman, Mr Sanusi Garba and Mr Dafe Akpeneye, Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance.
PIP and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) programme is expected to take effect from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026.
The NERC said the approved upgrades would improve the distribution of power supply by the DisCos citing public hearing scrutiny in its PIP and Extraordinary tariff review applications in a bid to ensure accountability.
The approved CAPEX for Ikeja Electric Plc would be N24.38 billion annually from 2021 to 2026, while for Eko Electricity, it would be N18.75 billion for the same period, totalling N93.76 billion.
The upgrades would be in the areas of existing network capacity, technological enhancements to reduce outages and acquisition of tools to improve network performance.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported that a new Extraordinary Tariff Review Applications, 5-year Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) and Capital Expenditure, CAPEX, for the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) was approved by the NERC.
For the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, AEDC, the company proposed to undertake numerous interventions to improve service delivery to customers. Over the next five years, the proposed interventions will allow AEDC to achieve substantial improvement in service delivery and increase the number of new customers from the current level of 1,214,259 to 3,450,695.
Business
Insecurity: FG approves National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons
The agency would be domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser.
President Muhammadu Buhari approved the establishment of a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons(NCCSALW), which is part of the ongoing restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture to address rising threats and strengthen regional mechanism for the control, prevention and regulation of Small Arms and Light Weapons.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Presidency on Monday. They added that the agency would be domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser.
What the Presidency is saying about the Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons
- The NCCSALW replaces the defunct Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons and shall serve as the institutional mechanism for policy guidance, research and monitoring of all aspects of Small Arms and Light Weapons.
- This decision is part of the ongoing restructuring of Nigeria’s security architecture to address emerging threats and strengthen regional mechanisms for the control, prevention and regulation of SALW.
- The impact of the proliferation of SALW across national borders in Africa and the Sahel region has resulted in terrorism, human trafficking, organized crime, and insurrections in West Africa and Nigeria.
- the new Centre will be fulfilling the requirements of the ECOWAS Moratorium on Import, Export, and Manufacture of Light Weapons as well as the UN Plan of Action to prevent, combat, and eradicate the illicit trade in SALW.
The FG added that the centre would be led by a National Coordinator, Rtd Major General AM Dikko, who has served in various capacities in and outside Nigeria. He was a Course Director at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre and Chief Instructor of the Nigerian Army Peacekeeping Centre.
What you should know
Socioeconomic research firm, SBM Intel reported earlier this year that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons has driven the rise in violence in Nigeria. This violence has led to mass displacement and has resulted in Nigeria having a number of internally displaced people that rivals countries that are officially at war.
“Southern Nigeria has an established local arms manufacturing sector and there is also significant importation/smuggling from international sources.” the report stated.
