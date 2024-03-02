The World Health Organisation (WHO) has unveiled new technical guidance aimed at enhancing hearing aid services in low- and middle-income regions.

The guidance, introduced in anticipation of World Hearing Day on March 3, addresses the challenge of limited human resources in areas lacking expertise in hearing assessment, fitting, and maintenance.

The hearing aid guidelines

Developed in collaboration with the ATScale Global Partnership for Assistive Technology, the guidance emphasizes the principle of task sharing among specialists and trained non-specialists.

It provides distinct approaches for adults and children aged five and above, complemented by resources offering insights into healthy ear care practices, the use of hearing aids, and supporting individuals with hearing loss.

The guide addresses two key challenges in ear and hearing care: the lack of health system capacity and the presence of misperceptions and stigmatizing mindsets.

Dr. Shelly Chadha, WHO’s Technical Lead for Ear and Hearing Care, stressed the importance of dispelling common myths about hearing loss that hinder individuals from seeking available services.

To tackle misperceptions, WHO has released information products and resources targeting both

health professionals and the general public. Chadha emphasized the role of governments, healthcare providers, civil society groups, parents, teachers, and physicians in collectively raising awareness, integrating ear and hearing care into primary health care, and mitigating the stigma associated with hearing loss.

What you should know

Dr Bente Mikkelsen, WHO Director for the Department for Noncommunicable Diseases, highlighted that out of over 400 million people with hearing loss, less than 20% receive the necessary support.

Mikkelsen emphasized the global public health challenge posed by unaddressed hearing loss, incurring an estimated cost exceeding 1 trillion dollars annually.

With a scarcity of ear and hearing care specialists worldwide, Mikkelsen stressed the need for innovative service delivery.

The release of this guide aligns with World Hearing Day, featuring the theme for 2024 as ‘Changing mindsets: Let’s make ear and hearing care a reality for all.’

Mikkelsen emphasized the guide’s role in correcting misconceptions surrounding hearing loss prevalent among the general public and primary health providers.