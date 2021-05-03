Business
Nigerians spent N3.3 trillion on water, sanitation in 2019 – Joint NBS-UNICEF Report
A joint NBS-UNICEF report has stated that Nigerians spent a total of N3.3 trillion on total water and hygiene expenses in 2019.
This was disclosed by Mr Sunday Ichedi, Head, Public Affairs and International Relations at NBS in a statement over the weekend in the NBS 2019 Water, Sanitation and Hygiene-National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASH -NORM II) survey.
What the NBS is saying
- Over 66% of all drinking water in Nigerian households was contamination free.
- The 2018 reports revealed only 11% of Nigerians had total access to water and sanitation services, the figure reduced to just 9% in the 2019 WASH – NORM II survey.
- “In 2018, about 68% of Nigerians had access to basic drinking water services as against 70% in 2019,” Ichedi said.
- The use of basic sanitation services was 42% in 2018 as against 44% in 2019.
The NBS also disclosed that the 2018 report also indicates that 47 million Nigerians practiced open defecation as against 46 million in 2019.
“In 2018, only 21% of households had handwashing facilities available on the premises with water and soap as against 16% that had access to basic hygiene services,” the report added.
Ichedi revealed that the NBS, in partnership with the UNICEF and Ministry of Water Resources seeks to conduct another WASH – NORM Survey, to access new information on Nigerian access to hygiene, water and sanitation.
“This is to enable evidence-based decision making, track changes on SDG six as well as the efficient application of resources towards the improvement of access to WASH services in Nigeria,” the NBS said.
BPE announces plans to sell 5 Integrated Power Project GenCos
The BPE has invited investors who plan to purchase 100% of power generation companies from the NIPP to declare their interests.
The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) announced that investors who plan to purchase 100% of power generation companies from the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) should declare their interests.
This was disclosed in a statement released by the Director-General of the BPE, Mr Alex Okoh on Sunday. The BPE did not disclose how much it aimed to raise from the sale.
They added that the NIPP sale was part of deregulation and reform of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry and in line with the Nigerian Electric Power Policy and Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act, 2005, citing approval from Directors of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and the National Council on Privatisation.
READ: NNPC to boost power generation with additional 5,000 megawatts to national grid
The NIPP projects being considered for sale are:
- Geregu Generation Company Ltd installed capacity at ISO condition of 506 Megawatts (MW)
- Benin (Ihovbor) Generation Company Ltd with 507 MW;
- Calabar Generation Ltd with 634MW;
- Omotosho Generation Ltd with 513MW; and
- Olorunsogo Generation Company Ltd with 754MW.
READ: Belema Oil partners MAN Energy Solutions on power generation
What the DG of BPE is saying about NIPP asset sale
“Each bidder must be an experienced power generation company that owns and/or operates utility size power plants. In case of a consortium, at least one of the consortium members must be an experienced power generation company (the “Technical Partner”).
The technical partner shall be responsible for providing operation, maintenance and management services under a long term agreement,” he said.
READ: Buhari flags off $2.8 billion gas pipeline project, biggest in Nigeria’s history
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported in 2019 that the FG and BPE concluded plans to privatise the remaining 10 Nigerian National Integrated Power Projects (NIPP), after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an infrastructure credit enhancement firm (InfraCredit) to provide up to N300 billion for investors.
Minimum Wage: State Governments refusing to pay are breaching laws – Labour Minister
Chris Ngige also warned that any non-complying state can be taken to court.
The Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, has stated that State Governments refusing to pay the national minimum wage are breaching Federal laws and warned that any non-complying state can be taken to court.
The Minister disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
What Ngige said about non-compliance with Nigeria’s Minimum wage
“Applicability of minimum wage says all parts of the Federation are to comply; Section 3 also says, N30,000 shall be paid. It does not give rules for picking and choosing; it’s a must,” he said.
“State Governments not paying are breaching the law of the land. This minimum wage is different from CVA (Collective Bargaining agreement); this is a national decree that says what you will pay to the lowest-paid employee in your establishment.”
READ: Return to work or we will invoke ‘no work, no pay’ – FG tells Resident Doctors
The Minister added that State Governments were employers and that both state and private sector employers were under the rule of the law until repealed.
“Any State Government that goes to renegotiate minimum wage, are running afoul of the law, and Section 3.3 of the law says any other agreement reached is null and void.
We are negotiating with the Attorney General of the Federation; the law permits me to take them (State Governments) to court. I can take any employer to court,” the Minister warned.
What you should know
The Federal Government disclosed last year that it would exempt minimum wage earners from paying personal income tax, in order to stimulate the economy and improve the standard of living of minimum wage earners, under the Finance Bill, 2021.
