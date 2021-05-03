Nigerians spent N3.3 trillion on water, sanitation in 2019 – Joint NBS-UNICEF Report

A report jointly released by the National Bureau of Statistics and UNICEF stated that Nigerians spent a total of N3.3 trillion on total water and hygiene expenses in 2019.

This was disclosed by Mr Sunday Ichedi, Head, Public Affairs and International Relations at NBS in a statement over the weekend in the NBS 2019 Water, Sanitation and Hygiene-National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASH -NORM II) survey.

What the NBS is saying

Over 66% of all drinking water in Nigerian households was contamination free.

The 2018 reports revealed only 11% of Nigerians had total access to water and sanitation services, the figure reduced to just 9% in the 2019 WASH – NORM II survey.

“In 2018, about 68% of Nigerians had access to basic drinking water services as against 70% in 2019,” Ichedi said.

The use of basic sanitation services was 42% in 2018 as against 44% in 2019.

The NBS also disclosed that the 2018 report also indicates that 47 million Nigerians practiced open defecation as against 46 million in 2019.

“In 2018, only 21% of households had handwashing facilities available on the premises with water and soap as against 16% that had access to basic hygiene services,” the report added.

Ichedi revealed that the NBS, in partnership with the UNICEF and Ministry of Water Resources seeks to conduct another WASH – NORM Survey, to access new information on Nigerian access to hygiene, water and sanitation.

“This is to enable evidence-based decision making, track changes on SDG six as well as the efficient application of resources towards the improvement of access to WASH services in Nigeria,” the NBS said.