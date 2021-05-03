Cryptocurrency
Nearly all investors are in money as Ethereum breaks record high
The world’s utility crypto in the early hours of Monday breached new record highs amid strong institutional buying playing out in the crypto market.
At the time of writing this report, Ethereum was exchanging hands at $3,090 after hitting an all-time high of $3,094 on the FTX exchange.
Just in 2021 alone, the flagship altcoin has gained more than 280%. Its current market value of about $351 billion makes it bigger than South Africa, Africa’s third-largest economy with a present value put at $317 billion.
In addition, the number of Ethereum holders in profit hit an all-time high as Percent Addresses in Profit (7d MA) just reached an all-time high of 99.878%.
View metric:
📈 #Ethereum $ETH Percent Addresses in Profit (7d MA) just reached an ATH of 99.878%
View metric:https://t.co/BUbkntqvVb
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) May 2, 2021
Some crypto pundits argue that the leading altcoin has attracted a new wave of institutional investors in credence to its recent approval of 3 Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in North America.
Consequently, the rising use of NFTs, tokens that validate the ownership of digital assets are notably purchased and used on Ethereum, thereby attracting more apps and contracts.
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
Ethereum’s most recent upgrade helps in improving the network’s scalability.
Through the implementation of several efficiency enhancements, scalability, and speed, the Ethereum network becomes better without compromising its decentralization and security.
1billion XRP worth $1.6 billion released into the Crypto market
Such transactions boost the liquidity in the Ripple network as more people gain access to buy into the fourth most valuable crypto.
XRP, the fourth most valuable crypto asset by market value, recently released about 1 billion XRP worth about $1.6 billion, from an escrow account.
Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, tracked the massive transactions in real-time which occurred in two different 500 million XRP transactions worth about $1.6 billion, meant primarily for funding its operations and venture capital, with the rest kept back in the escrow accounts.
READ: Ripple takes back 800 million XRP
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (795,433,689 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallethttps://t.co/gQXvkEmsCf
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) May 1, 2021
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (795,433,689 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallethttps://t.co/58EBeAflhS
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) May 1, 2021
In simple terms, such transactions boost the liquidity in the Ripple network as more people gain access to buy into the fourth most valuable crypto.
READ: Ether on record high as European Investment Bank launches digital bond on Ethereum
What you show know about Ripple (XRP)
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
At the time of writing this report, XRP was trading at $1.59 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $13 billion. XRP is up 4.17% for the day. Its current market value stands 73 billion with a circulating supply of 45,404,028,640 XRP and a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.
READ: Cardano flying on a record high amid top American singer’s buy
Unlike its major leading crypto (Ethereum and Bitcoin) which were never intended to be a payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
For the week, XRP has seen a rise in value, a surge close to 40% as investors bet Ripple would settle with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That being said, price patterns reveal XRP is still down about 52% from its record of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.
Glauber Contessoto became a millionaire in 2 months after investing $180,000 in Dogecoin
Glauber Contessoto took all his savings and also withdrew his Tesla and Uber stocks to invest in Dogecoin.
Here is another cryptocurrency success story to start your weekend. Glauber Contessoto, a music company employee plunged his entire $180,000 savings into Dogecoin in February. Yesterday, he announced to the Reddit community that he is now a Crypto millionaire.
Glauber Contessoto while speaking to CNBC explained how the Reddit community and Elon Musk inspired his bold decision and how that has paid off.
READ: Dogecoin hits a new milestone, surges by 54%
What Contessoto said to CNBC
Glauber, while speaking to CNBC explained how he took all his savings and also withdrew his Tesla and Uber stocks to invest in Dogecoin. He bought Dogecoin in February when it still sold for 4.5 cents. He invested $180,000 back then and that amount has grown to $1,081,441 as of yesterday, April 30. He shared the great news with his Reddit community who he stated inspired his investment.
He also backed Dogecoin because Elon Musk, who he thinks is a genius, has repeatedly promoted it.
READ: Elon Musk loses an estimated $6bn after a Tesla car accident killed two people
Dogecoin growth behind Contessoto’s success
According to CNBC, Dogecoin has witnessed a 400% surge in the last 7 days creating millionaires like Glauber Contessoto. The cryptocurrency now has a market capitalization of $40bn.
According to Coindesk, Dogecoin is currently at 36 cents this morning.
