Currencies
Exchange rate gains at NAFEX window as Goldman Sachs predicts oil price at $80
Naira appreciated further on Friday at the NAFEX window to close at N410 to a dollar.
On Friday, 30th April 2021: The exchange rate between naira and the US dollar closed at N410/$1 at the Importers and Exporters window.
Naira appreciated further on Friday at the NAFEX window to close at N410 to a dollar. This represents a N1 gain when compared to N411/$1 recorded on Thursday, 29th April 2021.
On the other hand, naira maintained stability at the parallel market to close at N485/$1, while forex turnover dipped by 48.6% from $110.46 million recorded on Thursday to $56.81 million on Friday, 30th April 2021.
Meanwhile, bitcoin gained 2.54% in the early hours of Monday as it traded for $58,060 as at 4:42 am on Monday, while the total crypto market capitalisation has gained to stand at$2.21 trillion.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira appreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday to close at N410/$1, representing a N1 gain when compared to the N411/$1 that was recorded on Thursday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.13 to a dollar on Friday, 30th April 2021, representing a 33 kobo drop when compared to the N410.46/$1 that was recorded on Thursday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N429.13 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N410/$1. It also sold for as low as N395/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window declined significantly by 48.6% on Friday, 30th April 2021.
- Data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover reduced from $110.46 million recorded on Thursday, 29th April 2021, to $56.81 million on Friday, April 30, 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world most popular digital currency on Sunday, 2nd May 2021 dipped by 2.16% to trade at $56,601 having lost $1,250 during intra-day trading.
- This came after the Vice-Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger expressed disdain towards the most priced cryptocurrency.
- According to a report from CNBC, Munger stated that: “I think I should say modestly that the whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilisation.”
- Meanwhile, Visa during its earnings call for the period ended March 31st, 2021 expressed its commitment to the crypto space and revealed that the company considers two market segments in the crypto space.
- Bitcoin is one of them, which he described as “primarily” an asset held by people. “We kind of think of them as the digital gold,” he continued. “Then there are digital currencies, including central bank digital currencies [CBDCs] and stablecoins that are directly backed by existing fiat currencies.”
- However, bitcoin gain 2.54% in the early hours of Monday as it traded at $58,060 at 4:42 am on Monday, while the total crypto market capitalisation has gained to stand at $2.21 trillion.
Crude oil price
The price of Brent Crude oil gained marginally by 0.09% on Sunday, 2nd May 2021 to close at $66.82.
- This came on the heels of a boost recorded last week as Brent Crude traded for over $68 per barrel before settling below $67 in the weekend.
- Oil prices have resumed their bearish run in the early hours of Monday. At the time of writing this article, Brent was trading at $66.66, while WTI was trading at $63.53.
- Oil prices got a major boost last week, thanks to optimistic expectations about demand from OPEC+ and rebalancing fuel inventories in the United States.
- Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs expects global oil demand to realise the biggest jump ever, in the next six months, maintaining its bullish forecast for oil prices.
- Goldman Sachs continues to see oil rising to $80 per barrel this summer and says that: “The magnitude of the coming change in the volume of demand — a change which supply cannot match — must not be understated.”
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve dipped by 0.09% on Thursday, 29th April 2021 to close at $34.91 billion from $34.94 billion recorded the previous day.
- The recent decline indicates that a sum of $345.83 million has been lost in external reserve in the past nine days.
- According to data tracked from the website of the Central Bank of Nigeria, this represents the ninth consecutive decrease recorded in Nigeria’s external reserve position.
- The persistent decline can however be attributed to low liquidity and pressure in the foreign exchange market.
Currencies
Naira maintains gain at official window as oil prices inch close to $70
Naira appreciated on Thursday, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, as the rate closed at N411 to a dollar.
Thursday, 29th April 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N411/$1 at the Importers and Exporters window.
Naira appreciated on Thursday, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, as the rate closed at N411 to a dollar. This represents a 25 kobo gain when compared to the N411.25/$1 that was recorded on Wednesday, 28th April 2021.
However, the naira continued to remain stable at the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Thursday. This was the same rate that was recorded the previous day.
The naira has maintained its gain at the official window as oil prices near $70 per barrel.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira appreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Thursday to close at N411/$1, representing a 25 kobo gain when compared to the N411.25/$1 that was recorded on Wednesday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.46 to a dollar on Thursday, 29th April 2021, representing a 27 kobo drop when compared to the N410.19/$1 that was recorded on Wednesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N435.65 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N411/$1. It also sold for as low as N392/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose significantly by 229.2% on Thursday, 29th April 2021.
- Data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $33.55 million recorded on Wednesday, 28th April 2021, to $110.46 million on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most priced and largest digital asset traded below the $54,000 mark as data looks bullish despite Bitcoin recording lower prices.
- Bitcoin dropped on Thursday to trade at $53,452 on Thursday evening as Nexon joined the list of tech companies embracing the digital currency, buying about $100 million worth of Bitcoin.
- Though the cryptocurrency has rebounded above its average price over the past 100 days, it’s still trading below its 50-day moving average.
- The price of Ethereum, the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume, traded at $2,744 after initially hitting an all-time high on Thursday.
Crude oil price
The price of crude oil moved towards $70 per barrel on Thursday, April 29, 2021, as the demand outlook improved.
- Oil prices got a major boost this week, thanks to optimistic expectations about demand from OPEC+ and rebalancing fuel inventories in the United States.
- Brent jumped to over $68 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate neared $65 per barrel by the middle of the week and could rise even further unless headwinds appear.
- Brent Crude rose by 1.92% to trade at $68.56, indicating an increase of $1.29, compared to the previous day’s price.
- WTI Crude dropped by 0.35% after initially going up earlier in the day to trade at $64.78, Bonny light rose by 0.65% to trade at $66.28, while Natural Gas currently sells for an average of $2,905.
- Oil prices rose early on Thursday to their highest level in six weeks as a brighter outlook on the American economy and oil demand offset bearish demand prospects from the Covid-19 crisis in India.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve position dropped by 0.1% on Wednesday, 28th April 2021 to stand at $34.940 billion.
- Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed that Nigeria’s external reserve dipped from $34.974 billion recorded on 27th April 2021 to $34.940 billion on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
- This represents the eighth consecutive decline recorded during the week in Nigeria’s external reserve, having had 19 successive growths.
- The recent decline can be attributed to low liquidity and pressure on the foreign exchange market.
Currencies
Naira appreciates at official window despite 30.7% drop in dollar supply
The naira gained at the official window despite the low liquidity at the forex market with dollar supply dropping by 30.7%.
Wednesday, 28th April 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N411.25/$1 at the Importers and Exporters window.
Naira appreciated on Wednesday, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, as the rate closed at N411.25 to a dollar. This represents a 42 kobo gain when compared to the N411.67/$1 that was recorded on Monday, 26th April 2021.
However, the naira remained stable at the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Wednesday. This was the same rate that was recorded the previous day.
The naira gained at the official window despite the low liquidity at the forex market with dollar supply dropping by 30.7%.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira appreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday to close at N411.25/$1, representing 42 kobo gain when compared to the N411.67/$1 that was recorded on Tuesday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.19 to a dollar on Wednesday, 28th April 2021, representing a 14 kobo drop when compared to the N410.05/$1 that was recorded on Tuesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N422 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N411.25/$1. It also sold for as low as N395/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 30.7% on Wednesday, 28th April 2021.
- Data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $48.42 million recorded on Tuesday, 27th April 2021, to $33.55 million on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most priced and largest digital asset traded near the $55,000 mark as Etherum soared to a new all-time record price.
- Bitcoin dropped on Wednesday to trade at $54,871 on Wednesday evening as Nexon joined the list of tech companies embracing the digital currency, buying about $100 million worth of Bitcoin.
- Bitcoin is facing a make or break moment following a recent series of sell-off by investors as Troy Gayeski of Skybridge Capital asks investors not to sweat over the volatility around Bitcoin, saying they have to expect huge pullbacks.
- The price of Ethereum, the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume hit an all-time high on Wednesday rising to $2,757.
Crude oil price
The price of crude oil moved up on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the Energy Information Administration reported a small inventory build of 100,000 barrels for the week to April 23.
- At 493.1 million barrels, oil inventories are within the five-year seasonal average. Analysts had expected the EIA to report a lightly larger inventory increase of 375,000 barrels.
- Brent Crude rose by 1.28% to trade at $67.27, indicating an increase of $0.85, compared to the previous day’s price.
- WTI Crude went up by 0.20% after initially going up earlier in the day to trade at $63.73, Bonny light rose by 0.41% to trade at $64.20 while Natural Gas currently sells for an average of $2,925.
- Despite the re-emerging Covid 19 crisis in India, oil prices maintained momentum even as OPEC+ has decided to go ahead with previously agreed production hike plans.
- Oil prices have surprisingly been steady over the past week, despite serious doubts about the state of the demand recovery in India. Saudi Arabia, in particular, is expected to be cautious when it comes to additional production hikes.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve position dropped by 0.1% on Tuesday 27th April 2021 to stand at $34.974 billion.
- Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed that Nigeria’s external reserve dipped from $35.008 billion recorded on 26th April 2021 to $34.974 billion on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
- This represents the seventh consecutive decline recorded during the week in Nigeria’s external reserve, having had 19 successive growths.
- The growth recorded was attributed to increasing global oil prices and some of the measures introduced by the CBN to boost dollar inflow in the country’s forex market, such as the naira 4-dollar scheme.
