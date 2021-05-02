Financial Literacy
5 simple ways to increase profits in your business
Improving the variables of your business can lead to an increase in profits and a higher bottom line.
Business owners are oftentimes required to make certain changes to their business operations to achieve more profits, and in this era of the COVID-19 global pandemic, making these changes has become more urgent to ensure the survival and continuity of businesses.
To make this happen, business owners need to see to the deployment of certain strategies that can increase revenue and ultimately, increase the net profit of their businesses.
1. Lead generation and conversion
Lead generation is a process that is used to attract new prospects to a business. The process also aims at converting prospects to paying customers. Suppose your business has five paying customers already, you can use lead generation to increase the number of paying customers to ten and in so doing, double your profit.
Lead generation requires you to reassess your sales processes and methodology. A reassessment will show you areas where your sales effort is lacking, new sales tactics and channels that you can adopt, and new markets that you may have previously ignored. When all these are optimised, your sales conversion rate increases and so does your profit.
2. Optimising each transaction
When trying to increase revenue (and ultimately, profits), there are many things you can do. You can increase the price of your products or services, cut costs, increase the number of customers buying from you or increase the volume of sales you make to the same number of customers. The last option is sometimes the easiest and cheapest to implement immediately and it can be done by either upselling or cross-selling customers.
Upselling simply means encouraging customers to buy other products (some of which may be pricier) from you, than the one they would usually buy, while cross-selling tries to get customers to buy related or complementary items. Upselling and cross-selling make it easy for you to generate more revenue from the same number of customers without incurring additional marketing cost.
3. Adding value to your product or service
Again, one of the ways to increase revenue is to increase the price of your products or services but this is not always as easy to achieve as it sounds because most customers are averse to price increments especially in highly competitive markets and in times of economic decline.
One way to successfully increase the price of your products or services without losing your customers is to find ways to add value to your offering such that you clearly stand apart from competing brands. You can do this in many ways. Adding a complimentary item with a negligible cost, increasing the size or quantity of your product (or the scope of your service offering), offering after-sales service, and offering small incentives are some ways to differentiate your product (or service) from those of your competitors.
4. Reach a global audience
The world has become a global village and language translation services have made it easy for businesses to communicate with customers across different continents, cultures and languages. To target a wider range of customers from across the globe, it is expedient that you include language translation options on your website. When organizing digital events, make sure to provide remote interpreting in order to reach a multilingual audience. This level of localization will ensure that you are communicating your value proposition clearly to everyone in your audience.
5. Customer acquisition costs
Consider how much money you spend to acquire every paying customer. You need to continuously be on the lookout for creative ways to advertise and promote your business without significantly increasing your marketing cost.
To reduce your marketing spend, you can encourage your customers to refer your products or services to people in their network. You can offer customers a small discount or some other incentives with a negligible cost in exchange for referrals. You can also leverage social media networks to generate more leads for your business.
Developing a well-structured and functional referral system can increase your revenue exponentially within a short time frame.
Conclusion
Putting the simple strategies taught in this article to use and helping your team to do so can help you optimise your business processes for greater profitability.
About author
Rachel Eleza, Growth Marketing Director at UpSuite and a part-time writer.
Investment Tips
How to thrive as a small business in today’s era of globalization
Small businesses play a critical role in developing the entire economy of any country, hence the need to activate the interests of potential clients.
The globalization of the world economy is a reality in which companies in all countries have been living for two decades. According to statistics, more than 50% of all innovative developments appear precisely in small businesses, and globalization, in this case, involves the investment in small businesses and their development by larger entrepreneurs and investors.
Small business and globalization
Today, small business development is based on the following factors:
- Availability of a state support program
- Venture investment
- Business incubators
Emphasis is on the formation of substantial assistance and support for the development of small businesses in the first place. At the same time, a significant emphasis is also placed on providing honourable working conditions. In some zones, even very loyal conditions have been created for the normalized work of entrepreneurs since there is a definite need to improve the economic performance of this or that region.
Thus, globalization is the process of implementing a variety of assistance, which is aimed directly at creating standardized conditions for the work of entrepreneurs. Naturally, at the moment, the sphere of activity of small businesses in the field of innovative developments is actively developing. In this case, individual private investors take an active part in globalization, offering various programs for investing money.
Enhancing small business development
Since small business plays a critical role in developing the entire economy of any country, there is a dire need to activate the interests of potential clients. Business development is provoked by the fact that all conditions have been created for it, and large companies are ready to invest their funds in its development.
In recent years, there has been an intensification of interest in developing small businesses all over the world. It is becoming clear that this business can bring the state to a new level in the global economy. It is in small businesses that many exciting and truly original ideas are born. But, due to lack of funding, such ideas have no prospects for active development. For this reason, in Europe and America, this business is at the peak of development, and it receives assistance not only from the state but also from private investors and large entrepreneurs.
How to help your businesses thrive?
It is a question that only successful entrepreneurs have. An entrepreneur cannot be successful without the desire to constantly develop his business, conquer new business heights and achieve new goals. A company cannot go on a knurled one. Sooner or later, such a business will be at the bottom. Technologies change, competitors change, customers change with their needs, and if your business stands still, it will not meet new requirements. Therefore, it is imperative to grow and develop a business constantly:
- Expand the range of products and services;
- Improve the quality of goods and services and raise the price, as well as take customers away from competitors;
- Attract new customers with marketing and advertising. Use translation equipment in your business to attract clients from all over the world. For example, simultaneous translation equipment will allow you to overcome the language barrier.
- Expand your business – open new points of sale and branches;
- Expand the market through related activities;
- Sell Better – Train Your Sellers;
- Combine different methods;
Risk management system
Even the smallest business depends on changes in the global economy. No doubt, this does not mean that every entrepreneur has to watch Bloomberg all day and become an expert in different fields to predict which direction oil prices will go. There are specially trained people for this. You have to go about your business. To do this, you need to have a well-structured risk management system that will allow you to effectively monitor all types of risks, including global ones.
Remember that the modern economy is just as global as small business needs. Suppose an entrepreneur wants his goods to sell equally well in New York and Milan. In that case, he will strive to enter the Italian market, and, therefore, he will carefully study those peculiarities of doing business inherent in Italy.
In the modern world, the presence of a risk management system is not just a tool for preventing the dangers and threats of a particular enterprise in a specific country. It is a mechanism for promoting a company to its own country and the markets of other countries.
Final word
Simultaneously, it is obvious that to enter the markets of other countries, which means that the organization becomes a player in the global economy, the management system as a whole and the risk management system must change depending on the situation and show flexibility and adaptability. Only if these conditions are met can we say that your company is ready to enter the global market and will be able to withstand the impact of the worldwide economy.
About author
Rachel Eleza, Growth Marketing Director at UpSuite and a part-time writer.
Cryptocurrency
Glauber Contessoto became a millionaire in 2 months after investing $180,000 in Dogecoin
Glauber Contessoto took all his savings and also withdrew his Tesla and Uber stocks to invest in Dogecoin.
Here is another cryptocurrency success story to start your weekend. Glauber Contessoto, a music company employee plunged his entire $180,000 savings into Dogecoin in February. Yesterday, he announced to the Reddit community that he is now a Crypto millionaire.
Glauber Contessoto while speaking to CNBC explained how the Reddit community and Elon Musk inspired his bold decision and how that has paid off.
READ: Dogecoin hits a new milestone, surges by 54%
What Contessoto said to CNBC
Glauber, while speaking to CNBC explained how he took all his savings and also withdrew his Tesla and Uber stocks to invest in Dogecoin. He bought Dogecoin in February when it still sold for 4.5 cents. He invested $180,000 back then and that amount has grown to $1,081,441 as of yesterday, April 30. He shared the great news with his Reddit community who he stated inspired his investment.
He also backed Dogecoin because Elon Musk, who he thinks is a genius, has repeatedly promoted it.
READ: Elon Musk loses an estimated $6bn after a Tesla car accident killed two people
Dogecoin growth behind Contessoto’s success
According to CNBC, Dogecoin has witnessed a 400% surge in the last 7 days creating millionaires like Glauber Contessoto. The cryptocurrency now has a market capitalization of $40bn.
According to Coindesk, Dogecoin is currently at 36 cents this morning.
