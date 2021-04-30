Digital Switch Over launches in Lagos, to beam 60 choice channels to households

The FG launched the second phase of the Digital Switch Over in Lagos on Thursday. The Minister of Information stated that the DSO project would be beaming 60 choice channels to television households with over 1 million Set-Top-Boxes ready.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed disclosed this at the launch of the DSO project phase in Lagos State.

READ: Scamming in the name of Dangote and Channels TV: The story of ‘Bitcoin Prime’ and other Crypto scams

What Lai Mohammed said about the Digital Switch Over launch in Lagos

The DSO provides us with a great platform to key into the Lagos Smart City Project, which seeks to use technology to enhance service delivery in all spheres of life.

The DSO television platform, branded as FreeTV, offers its viewers about 60 digital channels, including sports, music, movies,

and news.

and news. In addition, a large number of the 1 million jobs to be created by the DSO project in the next three years will come from Lagos. Since FreeTV helps to provide Value Added Services, the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 LCDAs in Lagos State will be supported in the collection of Television & Radio Licenses from residents.

We have over 1 million Set-Top-Boxes ready. The good news is that the Set-Top-Boxes are locally manufactured, hence more boxes are getting set to be released by the factories located across the country.

The Minister added that FreeTV will be propelled largely by advertising revenue and that the FG is optimistic by December 7th, 2022, it will complete the switch-off of analogue broadcasting on the terrestrial television platform in Nigeria.

READ: FG approves 60% debt forgiveness for licensed radio and television stations

In case you missed it

Last week, the Federal Government disclosed that Nigerian consumers will not need a new TV set after the implementation of the digital switch over, except in rare situations.

“With some rare exceptions, any TV can be converted. So to watch TV after the digital switch over, you need to attach a Set-Top-Box to your existing television or alternatively you can still watch TV if you have a built-in TV digital tuner. Note that while purchasing a Set-Top- Box, make sure it is certified and supports the DVB- T2 standard. DVB-T2 is the next development of the Digital Video Broadcasting Terrestrial standards,” the NBC statement said.