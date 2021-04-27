Business
Digital Switch Over: FG explains what consumers should do after switch over
The FG has disclosed that Nigerian consumers will not necessarily need a new TV set after the implementation of the digital switch over.
This was disclosed by the NBC in a statement on Monday.
“With some rare exceptions, any TV can be converted. So to watch TV after the digital switch over, you need to attach a Set-Top-Box to your existing television or alternatively you can still watch TV if you have a built-in TV digital tuner. Note that while purchasing a Set-Top- Box, make sure it is certified and supports the DVB- T2 standard. DVB-T2 is the next development of the Digital Video Broadcasting- Terrestrial standards,” the NBC statement said.
What you should know about Nigeria’s digital switch over
- The Federal Government announced the release of the digital switch over timetable, stating that Phase 2 of the DSO will commence with roll-outs in the most populous and commercially viable locations of Lagos, Kano and Rivers states, as well as Yobe and Gombe states.
- They added that Digital Switch Over is a priority project because it will improve local content, create jobs, curb content monopolies and improve on-demand television to millions of Nigerian households.
Ministry of Finance assesses its 40 Deliverables Mandate
The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning hosted a meeting of the 40 Deliverables Mandate goals of the ministry related to the economy.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Finance Ministry on Monday morning.
The Meeting also acts as a retreat for other MDA heads under the supervision of the Ministry to receive Key Performance Indicators and targets to ensure the actualisation of the 40 Deliverables.
The Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed noted that the 2019 Presidential retreat was a catalyst for the implementation of a programme to target strategic planning for the Next Level Agenda of the Administration.
National Arts Theatre: Rehabilitation and redevelopment of the complex kicks off
Rehabilitation of the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, a $50 million investment financed by the Bankers Committee in a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Federal Government, has taken off.
This is coming over 2 months after the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, led other members of the Bankers Committee, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Federal Government for the handover of the facility.
This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, on his official Twitter handle on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Ogunlesi noted that apart from the rehabilitation, the National Arts Theatre will be redeveloped into a creative hub for film, fashion, music and information technology.
Tolu Ogunlesi in his tweet post said, ‘’Revamp of Nigeria’s National Theatre in Lagos has kicked off, a $50 million investment financed by the Bankers Committee in a PPP with the Nigerian Government. Apart from the rehabilitation, the sprawling ground will be redeveloped into a creative hub for film, fashion, music and IT.’’
The Iganmu station for the blue rail line which is being constructed by the Lagos State Government is ready. The completion of this blue rail line project will be a huge boost and complement the National Arts Theatre, as it will create an easy movement around the massive creative hub.
What you should know
It can be recalled that around July 2020, the Federal Government announced the official handover of the National Arts Theatre Complex to the CBN and the banks under the aegis of the Bankers’ Committee, in order to commence the renovation and reconstruction of the facility.
On February 15, 2021, the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, led other members of the Bankers’ Committee to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Federal Government for the handover of the National Arts Theater, Iganmu, Lagos.
Some of the new facilities expected in the complex include a five-star hotel, 4 high rise buildings for IT, Fashion, Music, Film among others.
This national monument which will have Cappa & D’Alberto Limited as the main contractors, Nairda Limited as the electrical sub-contractor and VACC Limited as the mechanical sub-contractor, is expected to be managed by Bankers Committee for a few years before handover to the Federal Government.
