Meet the Sudanese-British billionaire behind the famous Mo Ibrahim Foundation
Mo Ibrahim is a Sudanese-born British businessman who became a billionaire after selling his communications company, Celtel to Kuwaiti investors.
Anyone who follows trends in and around Africa must have come across the famous Mo Ibrahim Foundation. According to its official website, Mo Ibrahim Foundation is an African foundation established in 2006 and focused on the critical issues of governance and leadership in Africa.
It is devoted to improving the standard of leadership across Africa and has handed scholarships to thousands of African students.
In this article, we will look at the Sudanese billionaire championing this philanthropic effort.
Who Is Dr Mo Ibrahim ?
Mo Ibrahim founded Celtel Ltd in 1998 and sold it to Kuwait’s Mobile Telecommunications Company for $3.4 billion in 2005. He pocketed $1.4 billion from the deal.
He was born in Sudan where he lived for a while before his family moved to Egypt. He studied Electrical Engineering at Alexandria University and after he graduated, he moved back to Sudan to work in the National Telecommunication Board, Sudan Telecom.
British influence and career growth
In 1974 Mo Ibrahim moved to England to gain his master’s degree in Electronic and Electrical Engineering at the University of Bradford. This was followed by a PhD in mobile communications from the University of Birmingham.
Dr. Mo Ibrahim had a brief stint teaching undergraduate telecommunications studies at the University of Greenwich before quitting to take up a Technical Director role at Cellnet, a subsidiary of the British telecommunication giant, British Telecom (BT).
He returned to Sudan, armed with enough experience and contacts to set up Celtel telecommunications which he eventually sold for $3.4 billion in 2005. He has since then, committed his time to his philanthropic efforts.
The Mo Ibrahim Foundation
The Mo Ibrahim Foundation was founded in 2006 and its primary objective is to promote good governance across the African continent. The foundation pays a total of $5 million prize money to selected winners. The award targets African leaders who show stellar leadership and winners are selected by a prize committee made up of reputable Africans.
What you should know
- Dr Mo Ibrahim is also a British citizen and he resides in the United Kingdom.
- Dr Mo Ibrahim is one of the 15 black billionaires in the world with a net worth of $1.1bn.
- Dr Mo Ibrahim is the richest Sudanese citizen.
- President Mahamadou Issoufou was the 2020 winner of the Mo Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership.
Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos’ space program after failed NASA bid
Elon Musk has thrown subtle jabs at his rival, Jeff Bezos after his company, Space X won a NASA contract over Bezos’ Blue Origin.
Space X point man and Chief Navigator, Elon Musk has thrown subtle jabs at his rival, Jeff Bezos after his company Space X won a NASA contract over Bezos’ Blue Origin.
Elon Musk’s Space X last week won a lucrative $2.9bn NASA contract to help NASA return to the moon. NASA wants the company to help build a new “human landing system” for NASA.
The contract was initially meant for SPACE X and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but budget constraints meant they could only choose one. They chose Elon Musk’s Space X and Jeff Bezos was not so happy about this.
Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos
The controversial Elon Musk took to his favourite social media channel, Twitter to throw shades at Jeff Bezos whose company was making a fuss about their failed NASA bid. See his tweet below
Blue Origin’s position on the failed bid
The New York Times reported that Blue Origin filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office to challenge NASA’s decision to award the exclusive contract to SpaceX.
The CEO lamented that NASA changed the rules at the last minute and this gave Elon Musk’s Space X an edge. In an official email statement, they had this to say:
“NASA has executed a flawed acquisition for the Human Landing System Program and moved the goalposts at the last minute. Their decision eliminates opportunities for competition, significantly narrows the supply base, and not only delays but also endangers America’s return to the moon. Because of that, we’ve filed a protest with the GAO.”
What You Should Know
In an earlier Nairametrics post, we outlined how Elon Musk’s Space X program has been more successful than that of Jeff Bezos.
Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia buys iconic $79m UK golf club with 900 years history
64-year-old Mukesh Ambani sits on top of Reliance Industries, an $88bn conglomerate.
Who is the richest man in Asia?
The richest man in Asia is the Chairman of a top conglomerate that spans various lucrative industries. 64-year-old Mukesh Ambani sits on top of Reliance Industries, an $88bn conglomerate that spans lucrative sectors like petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecoms and retail.
He is ranked as the 10th richest man in the world according to Forbes with a net worth of $74.4bn.
Mukesh Ambani buys iconic James Bond featured golf club
Mukesh Ambani recently bought a property in the UK and it is making all the headlines. This is a bit weird given that the billionaire owns many properties and billionaires like him buy property all the time.
The case is different here as the UK property he just acquired is an iconic one with over 900 years of history. Stoke Park was the first golf club in the Uk and it was built in 1813. The property has also featured in 2 James Bond movies, the 1964 “Gold finger” and 1997 “Tomorrow never dies.”
For many years, the property has been a getaway location for extremely wealthy families.
Old owners hand over the property to the Ambanis
Before it was purchased, the property was managed by Stoke Park ltd, a second-generation UK family business owned by the King family. The Managing Director of Stoke Park ltd had this to say about the new acquisition of a property that he has managed for 33 years:
“I am delighted that the new owners share the same respect for the club’s incredible heritage, its values and longer-term vision and I look forward to working closely with them. As soon as we met with Reliance it was clear that this represents business as usual for our members, customers, and the local community.”
What you should know
Reliance Industries was founded by his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, a yarn trader, in 1966 as a small textile manufacturer.
Mukesh Ambani is the proud owner of the second most expensive property in the world. His private home is located in billionaires row, Mumbai, according to Forbes.
