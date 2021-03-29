Billionaire Watch
Meet the bottled water billionaire who dethroned Jack Ma to become the richest man in China
Zhong Shanshan is the current richest man in China and is worth $62.3 billion.
Jack Ma, the Ant and Alibaba founder is no longer the richest man in China and neither is he the second richest. He has been surpassed by two businessmen and currently sits in the third position.
Jack Ma’s position was snatched by a man who at age 30, was working as a local reporter in the Zhejiang Province of China.
Meet Zhong Shanshan, the current richest man in China
His name is still largely unheard, unlike his counterparts. Zhong Shanshan is the current richest man in China and was recently the richest man in Asia. He is currently worth $62.3 billion, according to Bloomberg. This means that he is $10bn richer than the famous Jack Ma of Alibaba Group.
Zhong Shanshan is also in a rare class of modern-day billionaires. He belongs to the very few multi-billionaires in today’s world with no ties to the technology sector.
Local reporter, construction worker, beverage salesman
The story of Zhong Shanshan is your typical grass to grace story. Zhong was born into a poor family and had to drop out of school during the Cultural Revolution. He worked in construction sites and even sold prawns in the streets as a teenager.
After failing to pass the exams of a proper school, he enrolled into the Zhejiang Radio & TV University where he completed his degree and worked at the same time. At age 30, he was working as a local reporter in Zhejiang Radio and TV Station. He attributed his business drive and success to his work here as a reporter, where he interviewed over 500 self-made millionaires.
He went on to work as a beverage salesman before starting his own company.
Natural water, the billion-dollar idea
According to fortune, 1n 1996 Zhong launched a bottling water business in his hometown Hangzhou. His business sold water bottled from a nearby reservoir to local vendors.
Zhong Shanshan’s water product came at a time when China had a serious drinking water challenge. Most of the country’s tap water was undrinkable and the Ministry of Water Resources confirmed that 80% of the country’s tap water was unsafe for drinking.
Zhong Shanshan was able to convince the Chinese people that natural water, which still contained minerals, was safe and better than traditional distilled water. His bottled water was known to have a little bit of taste from the natural minerals that were not removed from it. The Chinese people bought the idea. Zhong Shanshan also deployed brilliant marketing tactics with a product slogan that said, “Nongfu tastes a bit sweet.”
The idea struck gold!
Nongfu Springs’ market success
Zhong Shanshan’s Nongfu Springs went on to become the leading bottled water product in the massive Chinese market. His company controls 28% of the Chinese bottled water market. It added energy drinks and vitamins to its catalogue and went public at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Numbers
- Zhong Shanshan’s Nongfu Springs was listed at a market valuation of $48bn. The number now stands at $95bn according to fortune.
- Zhong Shansan’s second-largest company, Beijing Wantai Biological, a vaccine maker went public in 2020 with a market capitalization of $17bn.
- Zhong Shanshan is currently the richest man in China with a net worth of $62.3b according to Bloomberg.
What you should know
- Jack Ma’s financial woes began when he openly criticized the Chinese Communist Party for its overbearing regulations on Chinese businesses. This led to the suspension of his Ant Group’s $37 billion IPO according to Reuters.
- Zhong Shanshan is succeeded by Ma Huateng, the multi-billionaire founder of Tencent, a Chinese multinational conglomerate holding company. Ma Huateng is worth $61.5bn according toBloomberg index. He is the second richest man in China.
- Zhong Shanshan is nicknamed, “The Lone Wolf” because of his very low-key lifestyle and alienation from business circles.
Abigail Johnson is the world’s richest in finance, manages a $5 trillion investment company
Abigail Johnson is presently the world’s richest person in finance with a net valuation of $26.2 billion.
It is no longer news that the world’s most powerful and richest individuals in finance are dominated by men that include Ray Dalio (net worth of $17 billion), the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge fund; and Stephen Schwarzman (net worth of $24 billion), the man that leads Blackstone, the world’s most influential private equity firm.
However, Abigail Johnson, an American born billionaire is presently the world’s richest person in finance with a net valuation of $26.2 billion.
She leads Fidelity Investments, the world’s leading investment firm which was founded by her grandfather Edward C. Johnson II.
Fidelity Investments was established in 1946 and is one of the biggest and most influential asset managers in the world with $4.9 trillion in assets under management as of June 2020, and a combined total customer asset value of about $8.3 trillion.
Abigail Johnson, the Harvard and Cambridge-trained business executive at the time of writing this report presently owns about 24.5% of FMR, which handles about $5 trillion in assets under management.
Her father, brother Ned IV and sister Elizabeth own almost 50% of Fidelity’s parent company, FMR LLC, and have served as leaders of Fidelity Investment since 2014, pushing the company’s influence in key financial markets that include crypto.
Her family’s investments include Impresa Management, a top-notch hedge fund according to a March 2020 Form ADV filing. It holds about $9 billion in assets.
Recall that some days ago, Fidelity Investments revealed plans to launch its own Bitcoin exchange-traded fund as the $5 trillion asset management company strengthens its position in the world’s leading financial asset class.
FD Funds Management, a subsidiary of Fidelity, some days ago revealed it had come up with a strategy in creating an exchange-traded fund called the Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust.
Abigail Johnson’s current net valuation of $26.2 billion would be about 15.2 million troy ounces of gold or 406 million barrels of crude oil.
That being said, Abigail Johnson is known for being intensely private, despite ranking among the world’s wealthiest.
Meet the 35-year-old German billionaire whose company manufactures the AstraZeneca vaccine
Halix B.V which was contracted to manufacture AstraZeneca vaccines is managed by 35-year-old Dr Ernest Droege.
The race for the manufacture and sales of the Covid-19 vaccines which is arguably the most sought after product in 2021 has been on for a while. Many countries have produced their versions of the vaccine and presented it for evaluation.
One of the leading Covid-19 vaccines in the race is the AstraZeneca vaccine which has been approved in over 50 countries and mostly used in Europe.
The AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and a host of other European countries.
READ: US Billionaires earn $1.3 trn during the pandemic while 80 million lost their jobs
Halix B.V and the Droege billionaire family
HALIX, a corporate venture and spin-off of HAL Allergy, is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), based in Leiden (The Netherlands). The company is licensed for the contract manufacturing of clinical and commercial medicines according to GMP standards.
Halix B.V is a subsidiary of Halix Allergy which is under the Droege Group, an independent advisory and Investment Company founded in 1988 and under full family ownership. According to Reuters, Halix B.V was contracted to manufacture AstraZeneca vaccines. The company is managed by 35-years Old Dr Ernest Droege. His father, Walter Droege started the family business in 1988 and is the 37th richest man in Germany according to Manager Magazine. Forbes lists Walter Droege as worth $4bn.
READ: Pandemic Billionaires: Meet Turkish couple behind $21bn BioNtech company
Dr Ernest Droege
Dr Ernest Droege took over the reins of the business from his father, Walter P. Droege in 2018. According to Bloomberg, he first studied industrial engineering at the University of Karlsruhe before eventually earning a doctorate in economics at RWTH Aachen University. He worked at Goldman Sachs for a while before joining the family business. He started as co-head of operations on the management team and worked his way up the chain.
What you should know
- According to Forbes, the Droege Group is active in 30 countries and generates around $12 billion in annual revenue.
