Jeff Bezos now worth over $200 billion
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon has again crossed the $200bn mark for the first time this year. He is currently the only entrepreneur on earth to attain this feat.
Jeff Bezos first crossed the $200bn mark last year, making him the first-ever person to hit the mark according to Forbes. His net worth later dropped to between 190bn and 195bn until now.
Today, the 29th of April 2021, Jeff Bezos’ net worth has again crossed the $200bn mark and is currently at $203bn according to Forbes.
What you should know
His closest rival, Elon Musk has slid further down the table with his net worth currently at $179bn. The gap between the two wealthiest men in the world has increased to $22bn.
Jeff Bezos currently lost a lucrative NASA bid to Elon Musk. His space program so far has not been as successful as that of Elon Musk.
Meet the Sudanese-British billionaire behind the famous Mo Ibrahim Foundation
Mo Ibrahim is a Sudanese-born British businessman who became a billionaire after selling his communications company, Celtel to Kuwaiti investors.
Anyone who follows trends in and around Africa must have come across the famous Mo Ibrahim Foundation. According to its official website, Mo Ibrahim Foundation is an African foundation established in 2006 and focused on the critical issues of governance and leadership in Africa.
It is devoted to improving the standard of leadership across Africa and has handed scholarships to thousands of African students.
In this article, we will look at the Sudanese billionaire championing this philanthropic effort.
Who Is Dr Mo Ibrahim ?
Mo Ibrahim founded Celtel Ltd in 1998 and sold it to Kuwait’s Mobile Telecommunications Company for $3.4 billion in 2005. He pocketed $1.4 billion from the deal.
He was born in Sudan where he lived for a while before his family moved to Egypt. He studied Electrical Engineering at Alexandria University and after he graduated, he moved back to Sudan to work in the National Telecommunication Board, Sudan Telecom.
British influence and career growth
In 1974 Mo Ibrahim moved to England to gain his master’s degree in Electronic and Electrical Engineering at the University of Bradford. This was followed by a PhD in mobile communications from the University of Birmingham.
Dr. Mo Ibrahim had a brief stint teaching undergraduate telecommunications studies at the University of Greenwich before quitting to take up a Technical Director role at Cellnet, a subsidiary of the British telecommunication giant, British Telecom (BT).
He returned to Sudan, armed with enough experience and contacts to set up Celtel telecommunications which he eventually sold for $3.4 billion in 2005. He has since then, committed his time to his philanthropic efforts.
The Mo Ibrahim Foundation
The Mo Ibrahim Foundation was founded in 2006 and its primary objective is to promote good governance across the African continent. The foundation pays a total of $5 million prize money to selected winners. The award targets African leaders who show stellar leadership and winners are selected by a prize committee made up of reputable Africans.
What you should know
- Dr Mo Ibrahim is also a British citizen and he resides in the United Kingdom.
- Dr Mo Ibrahim is one of the 15 black billionaires in the world with a net worth of $1.1bn.
- Dr Mo Ibrahim is the richest Sudanese citizen.
- President Mahamadou Issoufou was the 2020 winner of the Mo Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership.
Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos’ space program after failed NASA bid
Elon Musk has thrown subtle jabs at his rival, Jeff Bezos after his company, Space X won a NASA contract over Bezos’ Blue Origin.
Space X point man and Chief Navigator, Elon Musk has thrown subtle jabs at his rival, Jeff Bezos after his company Space X won a NASA contract over Bezos’ Blue Origin.
Elon Musk’s Space X last week won a lucrative $2.9bn NASA contract to help NASA return to the moon. NASA wants the company to help build a new “human landing system” for NASA.
The contract was initially meant for SPACE X and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but budget constraints meant they could only choose one. They chose Elon Musk’s Space X and Jeff Bezos was not so happy about this.
Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos
The controversial Elon Musk took to his favourite social media channel, Twitter to throw shades at Jeff Bezos whose company was making a fuss about their failed NASA bid. See his tweet below
Blue Origin’s position on the failed bid
The New York Times reported that Blue Origin filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office to challenge NASA’s decision to award the exclusive contract to SpaceX.
The CEO lamented that NASA changed the rules at the last minute and this gave Elon Musk’s Space X an edge. In an official email statement, they had this to say:
“NASA has executed a flawed acquisition for the Human Landing System Program and moved the goalposts at the last minute. Their decision eliminates opportunities for competition, significantly narrows the supply base, and not only delays but also endangers America’s return to the moon. Because of that, we’ve filed a protest with the GAO.”
What You Should Know
In an earlier Nairametrics post, we outlined how Elon Musk’s Space X program has been more successful than that of Jeff Bezos.
