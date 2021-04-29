Business
FG grants N22.3 billion tax credit to Dangote Cement
The FIRS has announced the issuance of tax credit certificates valued at N22.321 billion to Dangote Cement Plc.
The tax credit certificates were for the construction of Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota road in Lagos and the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road that goes through Kogi and Kwara States.
This disclosure was made by the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, who was represented by the Coordinating Director, Tax Operations Group, FIRS, Femi Oluwaniyi, at the certificates presentation event to Dangote Cement.
The tax credit certificates for the Apapa-Oworoshoki-Ojota expressway is valued at N21.6 billion while that of the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba expressway is valued at N721 million. Dangote Cement is receiving the second tax credit certificate from FIRS for the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road project.
Yesterday was the second time that FIRS will be issuing a tax credit certificate to Dangote Cement for the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road because, in 2019, a N9.5 billion tax credit certificate was issued to Dangote Cement for the same expressway.
Dangote Cement Plc is providing funds for the reconstruction of the 2 federal roads which are sub-contracted to Hi-Tech and Julius Berger construction companies.
According to FIRS’ Executive Chairman Muhammad Nami, the gesture was to compensate the cement manufacturer with a tax payment waiver.
What the FIRS Chairman is saying
Nami said: “Government came to that reasoning that if we could encourage local investors to do the needful and of course under an agreement with some due monitoring and approvals, then some of the monies they would have accrued back to government as taxes, they would have paid.
It will be in the interest of the government that other investors, business entrepreneurs, companies take advantage of this key initiative such that Nigeria can develop faster than the government would have done alone.
We are hoping that this arrangement will be taken to another level, we are also believing that this will spur other business players out there to come and take advantage of it.”
What you should know
- The issuance of tax credit certificates followed the signing of Executive Order 07 of 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari, which is on road infrastructure tax credit.
- The order encourages companies to develop infrastructure around their operational area as long as it will enhance their delivery and their businesses.
- Although it is the responsibility of the government to provide public services and public facilities like roads and electricity, among others, the prevailing economic realities has made that difficult to achieve, thus the involvement of the private sector in the provision of infrastructure.
FG declares Monday, May 3, 2021 public holiday
The Federal Government has declared Monday, 3rd May 2021, a public holiday to mark the 2021 International Workers’ Day.
The movement of the public holiday to Monday is because the actual day for workers’ day which is May 1, is on a Saturday which is on a weekend.
According to a press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian Workers for witnessing 2021 Workers’ Day Celebration.
He commended them for their patience, understanding and support in driving the policies and programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.
The statement also pointed out that the minister called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian Workers and the labour unions.
According to him, the challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.
The Minister said, “Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country.
I, therefore, call on the labour force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible.’’
Aregbesola, however, wished all Nigerian Workers a peaceful celebration.
JAMB creates USSD code to ease 2021 UTME/Direct Entry registration process
The new format will complement the SMS method currently being used and would be available to candidates who are yet to send their NIN to the requested number.
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the creation of a USSD code to further ease the registration process for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with effect from Friday, April 30, 2021.
The new format which will complement the SMS method currently being used would be available to candidates who are yet to send their National Identity Number (NIN) to the requested number.
The board said that 410,517 candidates have so far registered for its 2021 UTME) nationwide just as 12,040 other prospective candidates have also been effectively captured for the Direct Entry (DE) since the registration process began on April 8, 2021.
This disclosure was made by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, during a chat with the press on the sidelines of an inspection tour of some accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres on Wednesday in Lagos.
Oloyede said that before the introduction of this USSD code, the registration has been seamless, but however, attributed the challenges to errors by parents and candidates.
He accused the parents of indulging their children, leading them to commit many infractions, leading to most candidates not going through the process in the right manner and an upsurge in the number of under-aged candidates for these examinations.
What the JAMB Registrar is saying
Oloyede in his statement said, “Parents are part of the major challenges these children are having in climbing their academic ladder successfully. They indulge their children and lead them on, to commit many of the infractions we are talking about.
“They are the reason why we are having an upsurge in the number of under-aged candidates for these examinations. As a result, they seldom get things right, when the chips are down. Most of these candidates are not going through the process in the appropriate manner.
There is just nothing stressful about the generation of the profile code if the steps are followed correctly. The right thing to do is to ensure that the word NIN is first typed, then space, then the NIN number of candidate and then forward to 55919,’’ he said.
While noting that a new format would be deployed to complement the current one being used for the generation of the profile codes, the JAMB boss said, “From Friday, we shall be deploying another method to get these profile codes and that is *55019*1*NIN number of candidate and #.
This will complement the current SMS.’’
He said that candidates with the challenge of generating a profile code can also open a ticket on the JAMB website and within 24 hours, he or she will be told what to do.
He said, “Having said this, it is also important to know that most of these parents also try using post-paid telephone numbers in generation profile codes for their children and wards.
It is not that in such circumstances, such will not be achieved. Only telephone numbers with cash in it can get a response as regard generation of profile codes, otherwise, all that they will be getting as feedback will be ‘insufficient credit.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that about 2 weeks ago, JAMB banned the use of email by candidates for UTME and Direct Entry examinations at the point of registration.
- This is to protect candidates from various forms of manipulation and distortion of their personal details by some fraudulent cybercafé operators.
- While confirming the commencement of registration for the 2021 UTME/DE examinations after the initial hiccup, JAMB stated that applicants must provide NIN at the point of registration with the registration by Direct Entry candidates to run concurrently with that of UTME candidates.
