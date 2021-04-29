Business
JAMB creates USSD code to ease 2021 UTME/Direct Entry registration process
The new format will complement the SMS method currently being used and would be available to candidates who are yet to send their NIN to the requested number.
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the creation of a USSD code to further ease the registration process for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with effect from Friday, April 30, 2021.
The new format which will complement the SMS method currently being used would be available to candidates who are yet to send their National Identity Number (NIN) to the requested number.
The board said that 410,517 candidates have so far registered for its 2021 UTME) nationwide just as 12,040 other prospective candidates have also been effectively captured for the Direct Entry (DE) since the registration process began on April 8, 2021.
This disclosure was made by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, during a chat with the press on the sidelines of an inspection tour of some accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres on Wednesday in Lagos.
Oloyede said that before the introduction of this USSD code, the registration has been seamless, but however, attributed the challenges to errors by parents and candidates.
He accused the parents of indulging their children, leading them to commit many infractions, leading to most candidates not going through the process in the right manner and an upsurge in the number of under-aged candidates for these examinations.
What the JAMB Registrar is saying
Oloyede in his statement said, “Parents are part of the major challenges these children are having in climbing their academic ladder successfully. They indulge their children and lead them on, to commit many of the infractions we are talking about.
“They are the reason why we are having an upsurge in the number of under-aged candidates for these examinations. As a result, they seldom get things right, when the chips are down. Most of these candidates are not going through the process in the appropriate manner.
There is just nothing stressful about the generation of the profile code if the steps are followed correctly. The right thing to do is to ensure that the word NIN is first typed, then space, then the NIN number of candidate and then forward to 55919,’’ he said.
While noting that a new format would be deployed to complement the current one being used for the generation of the profile codes, the JAMB boss said, “From Friday, we shall be deploying another method to get these profile codes and that is *55019*1*NIN number of candidate and #.
This will complement the current SMS.’’
He said that candidates with the challenge of generating a profile code can also open a ticket on the JAMB website and within 24 hours, he or she will be told what to do.
He said, “Having said this, it is also important to know that most of these parents also try using post-paid telephone numbers in generation profile codes for their children and wards.
It is not that in such circumstances, such will not be achieved. Only telephone numbers with cash in it can get a response as regard generation of profile codes, otherwise, all that they will be getting as feedback will be ‘insufficient credit.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that about 2 weeks ago, JAMB banned the use of email by candidates for UTME and Direct Entry examinations at the point of registration.
- This is to protect candidates from various forms of manipulation and distortion of their personal details by some fraudulent cyber café operators.
- While confirming the commencement of registration for the 2021 UTME/DE examinations after the initial hiccup, JAMB stated that applicants must provide NIN at the point of registration with the registration by Direct Entry candidates to run concurrently with that of UTME candidates.
Insurance coverage: NCRIB tasks FG to improve penetration for citizens
The NCRIB has urged the FG to support the penetration of insurance coverage for citizens in the country.
The Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) urged the federal government to support the penetration of insurance coverage for citizens in the country.
This was disclosed by Dr Bola Onigbogi, President/Chairman Governing Council of NCRIB, in a meeting with reporters in Lagos on Wednesday.
The NCRIB boss disclosed that the FG should enforce Sections 64 and Section 65 of the Insurance Act 2003, dealing with property insurance and enable compulsory insurance policies across different sectors of the economy.
What Dr Onigbogi is saying
“Without doubt, one would have expected an industry which is two years older than Nigeria to have recorded tremendous feats in its contribution to the nation’s economy. Sadly, the reverse has been the case, and this is hinged on the numerous challenges such as low penetration, among others, confronting the sector,” she said.
She added that Nigeria’s insurance sector is vital and also needs attention by the FG towards economic growth and diversification, citing companies going bankrupt due to the fact they had no insurance coverage.
What you should know
The Nigerian Insurance sector remains largely underdeveloped with Insurance penetration still at c.0.5% to GDP. The sector contracted by 18.67% y/y in the Q3 GDP report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
Agriculture: FEC approves N665m for poultry farmers in 5 states
The FEC approved the sum of N665 million for the acquisition of poultry equipment for farmers in Borno, Yobe, Plateau and Zamfara.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the sum of N665 million for the acquisition of poultry equipment for farmers in Borno, Yobe, Plateau and Zamfara.
This was disclosed at the FEC meeting on Wednesday by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja.
What the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development said
“Today, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development presented a memo to Council on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency seeking the approval of Council for the revised estimated cost and augmentation on contracts for the procurement of poultry equipment for Borno, Plateau, Yobe and Zamfara States that were affected by conflicts in 2019.
This memo was earlier approved at the council meeting of Wednesday, March 20, 2019, and the contract was not executed due to price increase and the COVID-19 pandemic. The contractors said they won’t be able to really execute the contract because of price increases and so we had to go back to Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) for variations.
We got the approval of BPP and now we came to Council and presented the memo and the Council graciously approved the variation.”
What you should know
- The Federal Executive Council (FEC) also approved the establishment of the Nigerian Investment and Growth Fund (NIG-Fund).
- The new Nigeria Investment and Growth Fund is expected to raise financing from Development Finance Institutions, pension funds, insurance companies, Sovereign Wealth Funds, private sector investors, family offices, Nigerians in diaspora, endowments and so on.
