Tech News
How to set up a Flutterwave store for your business
Flutterwave Store is simple to use because it is designed to bring businesses that are offline, online with minimal hassle.
In recent years, online shopping has become mainstream because it provides easier and more convenient ways to browse for products, compare prices from a number of vendors, make payments, and receive goods without leaving one’s comfort zone.
According to Statista, the number of online buyers in Nigeria increased steadily between 2017 and 2019. In 2019, the number of shoppers reached 76.6 million, out of a population of over 200 million people.
One of the most popular social platforms that people can leverage to sell their products is Flutterwave.
Flutterwave is an African-focused payments company focused on helping banks and businesses provide seamless and secure payment experiences for their customers. During the pandemic, the company launched Flutterwave Store to help businesses operate effectively wherever they are.
Flutterwave Store is simple to use because it is designed to bring businesses that are offline, online with minimal hassle.
What is Flutterwave Store?
Flutterwave Store is simply the best and easiest way to launch and manage an e-commerce business that accepts payments from anywhere in the world without creating a website.
With Flutterwave Store, you can easily upload products, set prices, and (in some markets) have their integrated delivery partners pick up when you have an order and deliver to your customer.
How to set up a Flutterwave store for your business
Setting up a store on Flutterwave is quite easy;
- Create an individual or business account on Flutterwave for free. If you already have an account, login.
- Navigate to (Store) on your dashboard and create a store.
- Edit the store name to a name you want to use and add a description about your store.
- Click ‘Complete Setup’. A store link will be generated and displayed on your dashboard.
- Add products and specifications, including images.
Once you’re done, the details of your product will immediately be available on your dashboard.
You can now share your store link to prospective customers or add it to your social media pages.
How to receive payments with Flutterwave mobile app
You can also download the Flutterwave mobile app for receiving payments. The Flutterwave mobile app turns any smartphone into a mobile POS. You can generate a payment link inside the app and share it with anyone to pay you, using their card as they would do with a physical POS.
The benefit of also having the mobile app is that it accepts more payment types than any physical POS can accept. Card payments, bank transfers, Paga, Mobile Money, PayPal, USSD, the possibilities are endless.
You can also track fulfilled and pending orders, add new products and check your balance directly on the app.
Why Flutterwave store matters to your business
While the move to selling and shopping online was accelerated by the pandemic, it has now changed consumer behaviour as shoppers are more than happy to stay home and complete their purchase online.
Owning a Flutterwave store makes running your business more convenient as it eliminates certain barriers such as security risks, secured payment method, etc.
Business News
Afrikrea launches ANKA in partnership with DHL and VISA to power global African e-commerce
Afrikrea has increased its transactions to over $15 million in 170 countries worldwide, with sellers from 47 out of 54 African countries.
Ivorien startup, Afrikrea, the e-commerce platform for “all things made of Africa” is launching ANKA– an all-in-one SaaS solution in partnership with DHL and VISA to provide seamless e-commerce, payments, and global shipping online service for thousands of micro retailers and businesses on the continent and around the world, as it continues to power e-commerce for Africa.
Founded in 2016, Afrikrea as a marketplace for selling and buying African-inspired clothing, accessories, arts, and crafts has increased its transactions to over $15 million in 170 countries worldwide, with sellers from 47 out of 54 African countries. The platform currently records over 500,000 visits a month with the majority of customers located in Europe and North America.
Launched to coincide with Afrikrea’s fifth anniversary of operations, ANKA (meaning “Ours” in Bambara and Djoula) allows merchants to:
- Easily sell via a customized online storefront (like Shopify), social media platforms or by links such as on Gumroad and also the Afrikrea marketplace. This is carried out via an omnichannel dashboard with a single inventory, orders, and messages management.
- With just 2 clicks, international shipping is offered at the best rates with the best partners. For instance, a 2kg parcel from Nigeria can be shipped to the US or UK for less than $20 – this includes DHL pickup and global tracking.
- Facilitate and centralize payments (global and local) via a secure online wallet and receive payouts according to the merchant’s preference. A dedicated Afrikrea VISA card is also available.
Powered by Afrikrea, ANKA is the first of its kind global e-commerce aggregator of services for African micro retailers and has been developed to reduce the friction of the global sales process for the 7,000+ sellers on the Afrikrea platform, as well as open new routes to market for sellers.
ANKA costs EUR10 [approximately $12] a month and the platform will also connect with MPesa, Orange, and MTN, so customers looking to pay merchants can do so via mobile money, mobile banking, PayPal, and a host of international payment cards. Merchants will also be able to transfer the funds from their wallets in any method of their choice, including their dedicated physical VISA card. From there, they can instantly pay or withdraw funds at an ATM as and when they prefer.
What they are saying
Moulaye Taboure Co-Founder and CEO of Afrikrea says. “We see Afrikrea as the bridge between Africa and the world, empowering thousands of micro retailers and their clients globally. Those entrepreneurs currently lose time and energy managing multiple channels of sales, and also lose money through the multiple intermediaries needed to ship their orders or get access to their funds. ANKA enables them to sell anywhere as well as get paid – seamlessly, from one place.”
In much the same way that international technology companies like Shopify and Alibaba have been central to inspiring and powering a new wave of global online retailers, and have created wealth for thousands of entrepreneurs via access to amazing eCommerce software, our plan is to achieve much the same, but for the growing and dynamic African market. By handling a safe and seamless process for our vendors – sales, payments, shipping – we expect to grow with them and power commerce for thousands more online marketplaces and sellers who have a passion for Africa”.
Review
Telegram launches exciting new features, better than WhatsApp and Clubhouse
The new features include shopping features for buyers and sellers, updated voice chat tools for groups, new gesture controls on mobile, and more.
Telegram, the cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging application released new features to the app. The platform is one of the world’s top 10 most downloaded apps with over 500 million active users.
Telegram’s new features include shopping features for buyers and sellers, updated voice chat tools for groups, new gesture controls on mobile, and more.
Telegram’s payment feature for merchants
Payments 2.0 allows merchants to receive payments made using credit cards while users can securely pay for goods and services without leaving the app.
Telegram has integrated third-party payment providers like Stripe, Google Pay, Apple Pay, etc., so merchants can accept credit card payments on the app. Telegram will take no commission from its users as well.
Telegram has also created a demo channel for users to test how this works without spending a penny.
Telegram’s scheduled voice chats
Telegram also launched its own version of Clubhouse-like audio chats. The feature lets Telegram group admins host and also schedule live chats that all group members can listen to. Admins can schedule a Voice Chat from their Group or Channel’s profile page.
Mini profiles for voice chats
With Telegram mini–voice chats, you can now expand profile pictures and bios to get a better idea of who you’re chatting with – without leaving the voice chat window.
You can also change your profile picture and edit your bio without leaving the chat.
Telegram’s new web versions
Telegram added two new fully-featured Telegram web apps (Telegram web K and web Z) – both supporting animated stickers, dark mode, chat folders, and more. With the new web versions, you can get instant access to your chats on any device – desktop or mobile. Like other Telegram apps, the web versions are standalone: once you’ve logged in, you do not need to keep your phone nearby or connected to the internet. You can test-drive the new web apps to see the one you like best.
Pinch to zoom
Photos and videos can now be expanded directly from the chat – simply pinch to zoom-in right away, without tapping to open the media viewer.
Improved Video Player
When watching a video from the media player on iOS, press and hold the + or – 15s buttons to fast-forward and rewind. On Android, press and hold on the right or left side of the screen to do the same, and double-tap to jump 10 seconds in either direction.
Tips and New Android Animations
The Android app gets smoother and more dynamic with each update – check out the new animations when opening the side menu or swiping back to the chat list from a chat.
What you should know about Telegram’s new features
Telegram’s new features are a better upgrade to its competitors, clubhouse and WhatsApp.
The voice chat option available as a feature on Telegram is similar to Clubhouse’s voice chat rooms while the new web versions are a better upgrade from WhatsApp’s web version because it works as a standalone. Once you are logged in, you do not need to keep your phone nearby or connected to the internet, unlike WhatsApp.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- United Capital grows profit by 67% to N1.66 billion in Q1 2021.
- NEM Insurance Plc appoints Idowu Semowo as new Chief Financial Officer
- Valentine Ozigbo and Saratu Umar retire as Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc reports a loss of N238.07 million in Q1 2021.
- Livestock Feeds Plc Profit after tax surge by over 300% to N176.54 million in Q1 2021.