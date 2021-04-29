Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 28th of April 2021, 81 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 164,993 confirmed cases.
To date, 164,993 cases have been confirmed, 155,021 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.87 million tests have been carried out as of 26th April 27th, 2021 compared to 1.84 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 28th April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 164,993
- Total Number Discharged – 155,021
- Total Deaths – 2,061
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,870,915
According to the NCDC, the 81 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (26), Enugu (13), Ogun (8), Rivers (6), Kano (6), Kaduna (5), Plateau (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Delta (3), Abuja (3), and Edo (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,393, followed by Abuja (19,776), Plateau (9,057), Kaduna (9,048), Rivers (7,107), Oyo (6,851), Edo (4,901), Ogun (4,647), Kano (3,942), Ondo (3,226), Kwara (3,120), Delta (2,617), Osun (2,572), Nasarawa (2,380), Enugu (2,281), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,020), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,843), and Abia (1,683).
Imo State has recorded 1,655 cases, Bauchi (1,540), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,063), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Bayelsa (885), Ekiti (869), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (527), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (365), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Real Estate and Construction
Why NSE placed Resort Savings & Loans, 2 others on restructuring status
The companies were suspended in pursuant to the provisions of Rule 3.1, Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of The Exchange.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange has placed Resort Savings and Loans (Mortgage firm), Union Homes, and Aso Savings & Loans on restructuring status.
This was disclosed by the Exchange in its X-Compliance Report, released last Friday and seen by Nairametrics.
Why they were asked to restructure
The Exchange approved their restructuring after it suspended trading in the shares of the three companies for failing to file their financials with the bourse between 2017 and 2020.
The companies were suspended pursuant to the provisions of Rule 3.1, Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of The Exchange (Issuers’ Rules).
The Rule provides, “If an Issuer fails to file the relevant accounts by the expiration of the Cure Period, The Exchange will send to the Issuer a “Second Filing Deficiency Notification” within two (2) business days after the end of the Cure Period; suspend trading in the Issuer’s securities; and notify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Market within twenty- four (24) hours of the suspension.”
What it means for the trio
The restructuring status means that the companies need to boost their liquidity after failing to file their financial reports with the Exchange. For instance, Union Homes Savings & Loans, and Aso Savings & Loans have not sent their 2014 – 2019 audited results to the exchange for obvious reasons.
Findings by Nairametrics have revealed that the companies are currently going through hard times related to financial misappropriation.
Resort Savings and Loans
A few years back, the Chairman of Resort Savings and Loans, Senator Sunday Fajinmi, had reportedly invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the former management of the firm over allegations of fraud.
Also, some depositors of the company alleged that the new management, which promised to refund their deposits within two months after take-over, had abandoned them, adding that the new management equally lacked good corporate governance.
Aso Savings & Loans
Nairametrics found that the results of the company used to be frequently posted until 2012. Between 2013 and 2016, the financials are missing even on the site of the firm. In 2016 and 2017, Aso Savings posted a summary of its first-quarter interim statements.
It managed to grow its PBT from a loss of N12.4 million as at March 2016 to a profit before tax of N10.4 million by end of March 2017, as well as witness the increase of the bank’s total liabilities from N73.3 billion to N76.6 billion within the same period.
Union Homes
Like Aso Savings, Union Homes has not been consistent in posting its results. The last time its investors and stakeholders heard from the bank was in 2015 when it posted its Q3 2015 unaudited account. It posted a loss after tax of N67 million, lower than the N1.3 billion declared in 2014. The bank’s total liabilities also stood at N36.2 billion.
What you should know
In December 2020, Nairametrics reported that Camey & Rock Business Consulting executed a share purchase agreement with Resort Savings and Loans Plc, worth N4.3 billion.
This is according to a notification sent by the latter to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market yesterday and seen by Nairametrics.
The cash involved in the deal is scheduled to be injected in tranches. Also, activities related to the transactions are still ongoing.
In order to resolve some administrative and basic regulatory issues, Camey & Rock called for an extension from CBN to enable it conclude the recapitalization exercise of the bank outside the deadline of 31 December, 2020 to 30 June, 2021.
Energy
Gas Flaring: Nigeria and 6 others are top gas flaring countries – World Bank
Nigeria and 6 others have been listed by the World Bank as top gas flaring countries in the world in the past decade.
The World Bank stated that Nigeria alongside, Russia, Iraq, Iran, the United States, Algeria and Venezuela were the highest gas flaring nation in the world in the past ten years.
The World Bank disclosed this in its gas flaring satellite data for 2020, through its World Bank Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership (GGFR) on Wednesday in Washington DC.
The bank disclosed that the satellite launched in 2012 has tracked flaring from the countries mentioned, which produce 40% of global crude oil output but account for 65% of all flared gasses.
“This trend is indicative of ongoing, though differing challenges facing these countries. For example, the U.S. has thousands of individual flare sites, difficult to connect to a market.
However, a few high flaring oil fields in East Siberia in the Russian Federation are extremely remote, lacking the infrastructure to capture and transport the associated gas.
Nonetheless, the world still flares enough gas to power sub-Saharan Africa. The U.S. accounts for 70 percent of the global decline, with gas flaring falling by 32 percent from 2019 to 2020, due to an eight percent drop in oil production, combined with new infrastructure to use gas that will otherwise be flared.”
The report added that oil production dropped from 82 Mbps in 2019 to 76 Mbps in 2020, citing global gas flaring reduced from 150 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2019 to 142 bcm in 2020.
According to Mr Demetrios Papathanasiou, Global Director for the Energy and Extractives Global Practice at the World Bank, with gas flaring still releasing over 400 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions each year, now is the time for action.
“We must forge ahead with plans to dramatically reduce the direct emissions of the oil and gas sector, including from gas flaring,” he added.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in 2019 that increased processing and exportation of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) dropped Nigeria’s global gas flaring profile by 40% in 20 years.
