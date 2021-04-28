Hospitality & Travel
Nigeria’s ban on over 22-year-old aircraft is premature – Mish Aviation Chair
An Aviation stakeholder has stated that It’s not scientifically correct to restrict aircraft importation based on age.
The Federal Government’s ban on over 22-year-old aircraft from operating in Nigeria is outdated and premature.
This was disclosed by Captain Ibrahim Mshelia, Chairman, West Link Airlines, and owner of Mish Aviation, the foremost privately-owned aviation training school located in Ghana, in an interview.
He explained that the airworthiness of an aircraft should not be based on age, but on whether it meets the certification requirements for Certificate of Airworthiness (C of A).
He said, “It’s not scientifically correct to restrict importation on age and we have said this times without number. Today a professional colleague is a minister; we hope these are some of the things he will reverse before he leaves. The initial 22 years ban were best left as politically motivated for reasons that no longer exist, so why is it still there?
To give a 22-year life sentence for Nigerian registration is premature. I call on the federal government to please remove that from the laws so NCAA can do their job. That’s for NCAA actually to determine and not the ministry and/or National Assembly.”
How to curb airfare hike
Mshelia attributed the recent hike in airfare across Nigeria to three factors: general aviation, ease of doing business processes, and lack of more competition in the sector.
He said, “That’s the most civil solution. If I have an airline flying for less, I will choose that cheaper one. But when there seem to be a gang-up between the few available, then they can do what they want. You also cannot stop them.
It’s a matter of choice and when a provider chooses to exploit or take advantage, then the client can choose to use alternatives available or cancel.
More airlines are coming on stream; this will mitigate this problem. In defence of the airlines, there are many factors that affect ticket pricing in Nigeria. Aviation does not enjoy oil money anymore.”
Business News
FG says flight resumption date for Emirates Airline to be known in 48 hours
The Federal Government has said that Emirates Airline will soon resume its flight operations in and out of Nigeria.
The Federal Government has said that Emirates Airline will soon resume its flight operations in and out of Nigeria as the outcome of its ongoing discussion with the government will be made public within the next 48 hours.
This is coming after a report emerged a few days ago saying that the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had refused to approve the resumption of flight operations to Lagos and Abuja for Emirates Airline due to the insistence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that only the Middle East airline would be allowed to operate to Dubai from Nigeria.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, while speaking at the national briefing of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on Covid-19 in Abuja.
Nuhu said, “As regards the issue of Emirates Airline’s resumption of flights to Nigeria, the PSC deliberated extensively on this matter and the gap has been significantly closed between the position of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).”
What you should know about Emirates Airline flight suspension in Nigeria
It can be recalled that the Federal Government had directed the immediate suspension of outbound flights of Emirates Airline for 72 hours with effect from February 4, until when the needed infrastructure and logistics were put in place for the Rapid Antigen Test (RDT) test by the Nigerian Government.
This followed accusations against the airline, that it was airlifting passengers from Nigeria using RDT done in laboratories that were not approved by regulatory authorities.
The Federal Government had, in March 2021, banned the airline from operating in the country over its continuous refusal to fly passengers without a pre-boarding rapid diagnostic test (RDTs).
Business News
Why Airlines fail in Nigeria
Some banks believe that aviation is too difficult to invest in, but that is wrong, as it is not different from other sectors.
The Nigerian Aviation sector has witnessed the good, the bad and the ugly. From a sector that could boast of about 40 active domestic airlines, to an ailing sector with only 23 active domestic airlines.
A great number of them either folded up due to operational pressure or were taken over by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) due to illiquidity.
Why Arik Air, Aero, others failed or were taken over
Aviation regulator and experts, in separate interviews, told Nairametrics that several airlines could not survive under their owners due to several factors. Some of them are lack of corporate governance, bailout funds, unfriendly business environment, high cost and nature of maintenance among others.
The General Manager, Public Affairs, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Sam Adurogboye, told Nairametrics in an exclusive interview that many of the airlines failed due to lack of corporate governance on the part of their former managers.
According to him, many Founders interfered in the day to day administration of the organisations and in some cases, they would abandon passengers and run errands for elites.
He said, “There are times some of them abandoned passengers to pick newly wedded couples abroad and such cost was on the company. In other instances, the founder would sit as the Chairman but want his wife and children to be directors regardless of whether or not they were qualified for the role.”
Lack of friendly business environment
Capt. David Olubadewo, Managing Director, Starburst Aviation Limited told Nairametrics that aviation in Nigeria is a very difficult business because the environment is unfriendly.
He said, “Although the government has the role to provide an enabling environment for players, it is not something that has to do with the government alone.”
Contrary to the claim that Nigeria does not have qualified personnel to handle maintenance, he argued that the nation has lots of very qualified people. “There are lots of engineers in the United Kingdom and the United States who are Nigerians. We have people that are overqualified, but we lack the skills to execute the right policies to grow the sector.”
Access to cheap funds
Olubadewo added that some banks believe that aviation is too difficult to invest in, but that is wrong, as it is not different from other sectors.
“Everyone is in business to make profit – and that has pushed interest rate to the roof.”
Sharing his personal experience, the former youngest pilot said, “I don’t obtain loans from Nigerian banks, because I will end up with -25% loss or more, but that is not happening in the UK where I pay far less interest rate.
If I take such a loan in Nigeria, it means I am -28% (interest rate) in red, and by the time you get to the top, you are owing millions. I cannot approach any of the banks to give me local money to do business in Nigeria.”
Bottomline
In 2017, the government took over the management of Arik Air and Aero Contractors. According to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, the airlines were going through difficult times that were attributable to their bad corporate governance, erratic operational challenges, inability to pay staff salaries and heavy debt burden among other issues.
