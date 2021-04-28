Commodities
Breaking: Ether on record high as European Investment Bank launches digital bond on Ethereum
Ethereum traded at $2,703.06 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $33 billion.
The world’s utility crypto has broken new highs skyrocketing to a new all-time high on reports that the European Investment Bank is creating a “digital bond” sale using the Ethereum Blockchain.
At Wednesday’s trading session, Ethereum traded at $2,703.06 on the FTX exchange with a daily trading volume of $33 billion. Ethereum is up 3.00% for the day and the utility crypto currently has a market value of $313 billion at the time this report was drafted.
For the week, Ether has gained about 12% amid strong buying pressures from crypto traders and global investors. In a report credited to Reuters the €100 million (roughly $121 million) digital bond issuance of two-year notes sales will be led by Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs and Banco Santander.
The European Investment Bank joins a number of leading institutions that have entered the cryptoverse lately, using crypto technology for debt issuance.
Ethereum was founded in November of 2013 by Vitalik Buterin and has recorded over 1200% gain in the past year, attracting a lot of developers and apps amid the bullish trend playing out in the crypto market.
Ether’s love among institutional investors is based on its high utility fundamentals. The DeFi is the hottest and the trendiest thing in the cryptoverse since 2020. Ethereum blockchain also maintains the leadership status as almost all DeFi projects are based on Ethereum blockchain.
Commodities
Oil prices surge over China’s growing appetite for energy
British based contract ticked up by 0.3% to trade at $63.59 a barrel while the WTI futures edged near $60 a barrel.
Oil prices rallied high at the second trading session of the week as data from the world’s second-largest oil consumer’s (China) import growth picked up coupled with rising tensions in the Middle East after rebels from Yemen disclosed that they fired missiles on Saudi’s energy infrastructure.
At the time of writing this report, the British based contract ticked up by 0.3% to trade at $63.59 a barrel while the West Texas Intermediate futures edged near $60 a barrel.
READ: Oil prices soar above $70 a barrel over terrorist attacks on Saudi’s oil station
The world’s second-largest economy recorded impressive gains for last month in yet another boost to China’s economic recovery as global demand gained momentum. Crude oil imports into China surged by 21% in March from a low base of comparison a year earlier.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the parabolic of the energy market, as oil traders seem to be uninspired on the resurging COVID-19 virus;
“The oil market’s magnetic attraction to the $63 level should tell us much about the near-term outlook amid conflicting signal of new Covid waves coming to shore ahead of what should be a summer gasoline buying bonanza.
READ: Did OPEC+ April fool the oil market?
But overall, this is an oil market that feels completely uninspired outside of a few micro lurches here and there.
Still, positive comments on the US economy from Fed Chairman Powell help to reassure the outlook for oil demand, balancing concerns about the continued spread of Covid-19 in some regions.”
What to expect
Recent price actions suggest oil traders might hold the $60 a barrel baseline in the near term even if U.S Treasury yields surge while struggling to resolve with what form and fashion the next leg of the reflation trade will take.
Commodities
Oil prices stay on course as Saudi’s Energy Minister reassures traders
British based oil contract traded at about $63 a barrel while the WTI futures were trading slightly below the $60 price level.
Crude oil prices remained relatively firm at the early hours of Friday’s trading session as oil traders digested Saudi Arabia’s defense of OPEC+ plans in raising output thereby capping gains.
At press time, the British based oil contract traded at about $63 a barrel while the West Texas Intermediate futures were trading slightly below the $60 price level.
Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman recently revealed that there were no pressing concerns of demand/supply dynamics changing gear amid the gradual boost in outputs in an interview aired on Thursday, adding that OPEC+ had all ammunition put in place to change course if necessary. OPEC+ will continue to meet monthly on reviewing the energy market supply dynamics.
READ: Has the Naira been devalued?
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing market sentiment amid macros pointing to more oil supplies hitting the sensitive energy market and an upsurge in COVID-19 caseloads.
“Positioning is much cleaner, although the market remains directionally long oil. However, the sudden calm and drop in volatility have attracted passive investors back to the fray as the market structure around prompt spreads start to tighten and the dollar begins to roll over.
“Still, the conflicting signals around OPEC+ supply coming back to market amid spiking coronavirus case numbers in India plus parts of Canada as well as Tokyo backtracking into the lockdown Abyss, together with reports linking the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine workhorse to the higher frequency of blood clots, continues to hold the bulls at bay.”
READ: Did OPEC+ April fool the oil market?
What to expect: The most recent OPEC+ agreement on releasing barrels into such present demand was not out of place – suggesting the futuristic price of oil might range between the $60 -$70 price levels with production normalization vs current high excess production capacity taken into consideration.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- NEM Insurance Plc appoints Idowu Semowo as new Chief Financial Officer
- Valentine Ozigbo and Saratu Umar retire as Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc reports a loss of N238.07 million in Q1 2021.
- Livestock Feeds Plc Profit after tax surge by over 300% to N176.54 million in Q1 2021.
- Pharma Deko Plc records a loss of N6.5 million in Q1 2021.