$119 billion valued investment bank, Goldman Sachs to begin offering Crypto in Q2
Goldman Sachs will commence offering investments in the emerging asset class in Q2, 2021.
Goldman Sachs, the world’s leading investment bank is near offering investment vehicles on Crypto-assets for clients of its private wealth management group, according to a report credited to CNBC.
The American-based private wealth management business is targeting individuals, families and endowments with at least an investment capacity of $25 million.
The $119 billion valued investment bank will start offering investments in the emerging asset class in Q2, 2021 according to Mary Rich, who was recently named global head of digital assets for Goldman’s private wealth management division.
″We are working closely with teams across the firm to explore ways to offer thoughtful and appropriate access to the ecosystem for private wealth clients, and that is something we expect to offer in the near-term,” Rich said this week in an interview.
Goldman is looking at ultimately offering a ‘full spectrum’ of investments in bitcoin and digital assets, “whether that’s through the physical bitcoin, derivatives or traditional investment vehicles,” she said.
Until now, major American banks have ignored the crypto market deeming it too risky and unsuitable for their clients. But the latest price surge of the world’s most popular crypto asset has attracted wealthy investors, global business brands and fintech player; and the infrastructure to hold Crypto continues to mature. In the end, it was client demand that won out, according to Rich.
That being said, at the time of writing this report Bitcoin traded at $58,382.28. The daily trading volume of $54,700,348,162 Bitcoin is down by 1.35% for the day, as the U.S dollar soars and a significant number of investors take some profits off the table.
1 Bitcoin will buy you a house in Nigeria’s rich suburb
The record gains posted by the world’s most popular crypto asset has surely endeared it to a growing number of Nigerians.
The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin, has printed gains of more than 833% in the past year, as investors troop in with bullish momentum, pushing the coin’s value near a $60,000 price level.
The flagship crypto, at the time of writing, is trading at $58,885.09 (approximately N28,264,843 at the exchange rate of N480 to $1). This amount would comfortably buy a Unit of 3-bedroom apartments in Abraham Adesanya Estate, Ajah Lagos, according to Propertypro.ng, a top real estate listing website in Nigeria.
This adds credence to why the level of interest in Bitcoin on Google search engine is higher in Nigeria than in any other part of the world. A significant number of Nigerian millennials use the flagship crypto-asset to preserve their wealth and save themselves from the long and arduous bureaucratic processes associated with opening a Nigerian investment account.
Buying property with Bitcoin is fast gaining traction particularly in developed markets because transactions are done quicker than property purchases with fiat currencies; as there is no need for additional fees or intermediaries common with other means of payments like cash, and there are no transaction limits such as the daily transfers limits imposed by Nigerian Banks.
A growing number of individuals with meaningful Bitcoin assets often prefer to diversify their Crypto holdings to less risky and tangible assets like real estate.
In addition, Jesse Powell, the leader of Europe’s most powerful Crypto exchange, when responding to questions on Bloomberg said, “I think I said Bitcoin is going to infinity and that’s kind of hard to comprehend because I’m measuring it in terms of dollars.”
The highly respected Crypto leader also spoke on the futuristic price of the world’s most popular crypto:
“To the crypto community, I think those kinds of assets are easier to measure Bitcoin against because you never know where the dollar is going to be. There could be 10 times as many U.S. dollars out there a year from now, so it’s really hard to measure Bitcoin against the dollar.”
When Lambo? Probably by the end of the year, says @jespow.
The CEO and founder of #cryptocurrency exchange Kraken speaks to @emilychangtv and @sonalibasak on how high he thinks #Bitcoin can go https://t.co/yfkGwDPMBy
More on @crypto: https://t.co/NLRE84Up5T pic.twitter.com/55ya7epGtu
— Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) March 31, 2021
Bottom line: The record gains posted by the world’s most popular crypto asset has surely endeared it to a growing number of Nigerians, particularly those seeking investment opportunities that preserve their earnings and hedge against Nigeria’s current galloping inflation.
Crypto pundits are, therefore, not surprised that Africa’s biggest and arguably most important crypto market is not giving up on bitcoin and is thus, ready to pay a premium to hold on to the asset, irrespective of the Central Bank’s ban.
Ripple enthusiasts’ keep XRP surging high
XRP enthusiasts are currently holding on to the seventh most valuable crypto.
XRP enthusiasts are currently holding on to the seventh most valuable crypto, as a significant number of crypto pundits argue on Ripple settling with the U.S powerful financial regulator.
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.581492 with a daily trading volume of $4 Billion. XRP is up 3.98% for the day
XRP Bulls had earlier breached the support base above $0.55 price levels on macros suggesting the ongoing legal tussle at an American court might go in Ripple’s favour, before surging above the $0.58 price area.
A top crypto strategist with the pseudo name XRP_Co adding credence to the facts that reveal Sarah Netburn, the American Judge Handling Ripple’s case, views the crypto asset more like a currency and utility rather than security as claimed by the U.S SEC.
“My understanding of XRP is that not only does it have a sort of currency value, but it also has a utility, and that utility distinguishes it from Bitcoin and Ether.”
– Sarah Netburn, Judge, SEC v Ripple case (Mar 2021)
👉https://t.co/0lcYGbyAIV#xrp @Ripple #fintech #crypto pic.twitter.com/zUjcMktO7s
— XRP_Cro (@stedas) March 28, 2021
The fast-rising crypto is staying firm above $0.5500, with the two most valuable cryptos, Bitcoin and Ethereum also gaining more upside.
Meanwhile, Ripple, XRP provider, and leading enterprise blockchain recently disclosed it was acquiring about 40% of Tranglo, a Malaysian cross-border payments firm.
The company and its top lieutenants seem to be undeterred by the legal tussle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly deceiving holders of XRP by selling more than $1 billion of the crypto assets without registering with SEC
Ripple’s XRP is often tagged as the “remittance network” and currency exchange that independent servers authenticate. The crypto is known as XRP and transfer times are super-fast.
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
