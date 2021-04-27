Opinions
Hands On: How to SMASH a business plan presentation
A good plan serves as an entrepreneurial strategic compass that keeps a business on course as it travels into an uncertain future.
Although there is no guarantee of success when launching a business, the best way to protect against failure is to create a business plan. A good plan serves as an entrepreneurial strategic compass that keeps a business on course as it travels into an uncertain future.
Lenders and investors are favourably impressed by entrepreneurs who are informed and prepared when requesting a loan or investment. When attempting to secure funds from professional venture capitalists or private investors, the written business plan almost always precedes the opportunity to meet “face-to-face.”
An entrepreneur’s time for presenting her business opportunity is usually limited. When the opportunity arises, an entrepreneur must be well prepared. It is important to rehearse, rehearse and then rehearse more.
Some essential tips for making a business plan presentation to potential lenders and investors include:
- Demonstrate enthusiasm about the venture, but don’t be overemotional.
- Know your audience thoroughly work to establish a rapport with them.
- “Hook” investors quickly with an up-front explanation of the new venture, its opportunities, and the anticipated benefits to them.
- Hit the highlights; specific questions will bring out the details later. Don’t get caught up in too much detail in early meetings with lenders and investors.
- Keep your presentation simple by limiting it to the two or three (no more) major points you must get across to your audience.
- Avoid the use of technical terms that will likely be above most of the audience. Do at least one rehearsal before someone who has no special technical training. Tell him to stop you anytime he does not understand what you are talking about. When this occurs (and it likely will), rewrite that portion of your presentation.
- Use visual aids. Support every point and slide of your presentation with visual aids which could be in the form of pictures, tables, charts, pie, graph, clip arts and emoji. People might forget what they hear but they will never forget what they see. Visual aids make it easier for people to follow your presentation, but do not make the visual aids the “star” of the presentation. The star of the presentation is how you are able to successfully convey a million-dollar idea to a group of people in a way that an ordinary person will understand.
- Close by reinforcing the nature of the opportunity. Be sure you have sold the benefits the investors will realize when the business is a success.
- Be prepared for questions. In many cases, there is seldom time for a long “Q&A” session, but interested investors may want to get you aside to discuss the details of the plan.
- Follow up with every investor to whom you make a presentation. Don’t sit back and wait; be proactive. They have what you need – investment capital. Demonstrate that you have confidence in your plan and have the initiative necessary to run a business successfully.
Columnists
Addax OML license saga: The real facts
Under the PSC, Addax fully funded and operated the development of the OMLs, with profit shared between Addax and NNPC.
In 1998, the NNPC entered into a 20-year PSC (Production Sharing Contract) in respect of certain oil mining leases (OMLs) with Addax Petroleum, a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The PSC was subsequently extended for a further four years, until 2022. The assets were OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137.
Under the PSC, Addax fully funded and operated the development of the OMLs, with profit shared between Addax and NNPC. From 1998 until 2009, Addax increased production in these OMLs to about 130,000 bopd. In 2009, Sinopec (a Chinese state-owned company) purchased Addax Petroleum. As a result, Sinopec obtained the rights to these assets.
No payments were made to the Federal Government during the purchase by either party. However, in recent years, there have been no new investments in the assets, and by 2021, production had declined to 25,000 bopd. This led to a significant reduction in revenue accruing to Government. In addition, large gas resources in the assets remain undeveloped, and excess gas has been continuously flared to the atmosphere, contrary to FGN policy and best-practice and international environmental practice.
READ: Addax set to invest $3billion in Nigeria.
Since 2017, Sinopec has attempted, by a private sales process, to divest its rights in the PSCs (which are due to expire in July 2022) to a third party of Sinopec’s choice. In March 2021, Mr. President via DPR announced the revocation of the PSC rights to Sinopec, and an assignment of the rights to an indigenous consortium of Kaztec Engineering Limited and Salvic Petroleum Resources.
As part of the assignment, the new consortium are required to:
a. Operate the OMLs under a PSC with NNPC
b. Pay a Good and Valuable Consideration (GVC) of US$ 340 m at the commencement of the PSC
c. Develop the significant oil resources which have been lying fallow, and ramp up production
d. Commence development of the large gas resources within 24 months both for the domestic market and for export, in line with the Government’s aspirations for the gas industry
e. Ramp up investment in the OMLs so that production revenues, royalties and taxes to the Government are exponentially increased, in addition to the upfront payment of GVC.
READ: Chevron Nigeria invests $1.45 billion in local content development
The new operating consortium has been carefully chosen by Government for their familiarity with the assets. Kaztec, one of the leading indigenous EPIC-M companies with vast experience in offshore and onshore petroleum E&P, has collaborated with the previous operator on the assets for many years. The essence, therefore, is to ensure a seamless transition of operations with no disruptions in production or loss of revenue to the Government.
The choice of consortium is also in the accordance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (Local Content) Act which was enacted in 2010 to promote indigenous operation of Nigeria’s oil and gas assets. Under the Act, seasoned Nigerian independent operators like Kaztec and Salvic are to be given first consideration in the award of oil blocks and oil field licenses.
The consortium intends to maximise the potential of the assets to ensure that the Government and people of Nigeria reap their full benefits against the backdrop of the ongoing Energy Transition. In addition to optimizing production, the Consortium intends to deepen relationships with local communities, boost local content in all its ramifications and increase the employment and training of Nigerians, directly and indirectly.
READ: The long road from NITEL to NTEL and the dashed hopes
At the urging of DPR, the Consortium has engaged with the previous operator, to ensure a smooth and amicable transition of operations at the assets. The DPR also directed that Addax and the new Consortium engage in an amicable resolution of all issues including a commercial settlement if needed. These discussions between the new Consortium and Addax commenced in April 2021.
The DPR should be commended for proactively taking concrete steps to boost the revenue accruing to the Government from these underperforming assets. Nigeria and China continue to enjoy cordial economic, political and social ties, and will cooperate to ensure the mutual development of their countries.
Written by Perry Okolugbo
Columnists
Chartered accountants: Farmers, hunters, or herdsmen (without ak-47)? Pt1
Chartered Accountants need to be extra vigilant in the pursuit of professional excellence and impregnable ethics as well as robust defence of our integrity.
Here we are in Abuja for the 50th Annual Accountants Conference of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria [ICAN] which is scheduled to run from April 5th to April 9th, 2021. In our midst is the President of the International Federation of Accountants, Mr Alan Johnson.
50 is a magic number. The President of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales [ICAEW], Mr David Matthews (Ex-KPMG) has sent me the following message:
“From our records, you have been a member of our Institute for over fifty years. Congratulations.”
Hence, it is tempting to reflect on the year 2003/2004 which for me was epochal as it was my privilege and honour, as Chief Host and President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, to preside over the 33rd Annual Accountants Conference, in Abuja.
READ: FIRS says agency still in charge of stamp duty collection
On that auspicious occasion, the Guest of Honour was the President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR. He had the option of sending a representative but I remain grateful to him for the honour he accorded the Institute by declaring the conference open himself. To his eternal credit, he arrived right on time and proceeded to deliver an excellent but pungent address that did not pull any punches. His message was clear – Chartered Accountants had in his view not lived up to expectations!
Indeed, when a delegation of Past Presidents of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria paid him a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa he caused panic when he bluntly demanded:
“Where is the money?”
He was referring to cases where Chartered Accountants were alleged to have been involved in corruption and looting of the treasury.
READ: Court rules ICAN members do not need CITN license to file tax returns
Perhaps I should add that even before then, Prince (Justice) Ambassador Bola Ajibola SAN a very close friend of President Obasanjo (they both attended Baptist Boys High School, Abeokuta) while serving as the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (from 1985 to 1991) under General Ibrahim Babangida had publicly accused chartered accountants of duplicitously signing two different sets of accounts for their clients in order to assist them to evade taxation or whatever. The solution he came up with was that reports of the Auditors should be countersigned by his professional colleagues – lawyers !!
READ: Profile: Mr. Akintola Williams, Nigeria’s Foremost Acountant
No wonder that in “Merchant of Venice” William Shakespeare delivered a dire exhortation:
“First let’s kill all the lawyers.”
Anyway, going back to 2003/2004 the stock and reputation of Chartered Accountants were under a cloud. When the searchlight was beamed on us we had no option but to robustly defend our integrity. It is for others to judge whether we succeeded entirely or failed woefully.
As matters stand, our primacy in the management and regulation of the accountancy profession are under threat not only by the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria [ANAN] who have been competing with us since they obtained recognition by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2010 and are also members of the International Federation of Accountants [IFAC], we also have unresolved issues with the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria regarding whether members of our Institute can offer services/consultancy on tax matters unless they are registered with the Nigerian Institute of Taxation.
We are also under attack from those who are determined to balkanize our profession by creating separate bodies for Forensic Accounting; Public Accounts; Local Government Accounts; Receivership and Liquidations, etc.
READ: What Nigerian billionaires can learn from Andrew Carnegie
I must quickly add that I have no personal issues with whoever is pursuing such an agenda.
In a democracy, which is what our nation proffers to be, freedom of association is guaranteed under the Constitution. Indeed, it is a cardinal principle in the exercise of fundamental human rights.
What is required is for Chartered Accountants to be extra vigilant in the pursuit of professional excellence and impregnable ethics as well as robust defence of our integrity.
Indeed, it is most gratifying that amongst the speakers at this year’s conference is Mr Mohammed Mani, Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service. The last time we checked, he did not appear to be a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria [ICAN].
I understand he is a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria. Of course, he is most welcome. Sentiments and prejudice are not to be confused with reality, realism and pragmatism.
Perhaps it is too late in the day to begin to wail and lament that the commanding heights of our nation’s financial landscape and economic system which used to be the exclusive preserve of Chartered Accountants have steadily crumbled due to heavy artillery (under at first the military government and subsequently by the civilian government) are now occupied by those of other ilks.
In 2003/2004 our fellow Chartered Accountants held the following positions (and I stand to be corrected):
- Minister of Finance
- Auditor-General of The Federation
- Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service
- Accountant-General of The Federation
- Governor of The Central Bank of Nigeria
- And others too many to be counted.
The pattern was also replicated in the thirty-six states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
Indeed, some of you may recall that both the late Past President of ICAN, Chief Oluwole Adeosun, and I mounted the stage and at my prompting, he conceded that perhaps he was being overloaded as Minister of Transport, Aviation and Communications, all at the same time !!
Perhaps I should have made my own confession that I was at the age of nearly sixty combining being President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria with being the Chairman and Chief Executive of KPMG Nigeria in addition to being the Chairman of KPMG Africa. I was also a member of the International Council of KPMG and a member of the Committee of Accountants in Business of the International Federation of Accountants.
Some of you may also be aware that I have been a newspaper columnist for fifty years in addition to writing thirty books of which probably the best known is “THE GODFATHER NEVER SLEEPS.”
I am not sure that all these are a match for the pace set by my late father, Chief J.K. Randle who held probably the three most important positions in Lagos – Lisa of Lagos (Prime Minister); Chairman Lagos Island Club; and Chairman of Lagos Race (Horse Racing) Club. He was only 47 years old when he died in 1956.
As for whether Chartered Accountants belong to the same category as farmers, it was Sir Ronald Leach who as Senior Partner of Peat Marwick Mitchell (later KPMG) from 1975 to 1977 who put matters succinctly:
“Chartered Accountants are like farmers – we reap what we sow. Most importantly, our ethics, integrity and reputation are the fertilizers of our sacred profession. Whatever we do (or do not do), public trust is paramount.”
It was when Sir Colin Sharman became the Chairman of KPMG (1991 to 1999) that he canvassed a somewhat different perspective and profoundly different message by blowing the hunter’s whistle – chartered accountants have to hunt for new ideas, and crucially shift from being re-active to being pro-active. In other words, our attention should shift to the future needs of our clients. According to him, clients are not interested in the past (as reflected in the audited accounts). What is of utmost concern to them is the future, especially the sustainability of their business. The credit for publishing the firm’s accounts belongs to him and the innovation was further amplified by his successors.
When Michael Rake became the Chairman of KPMG, (2002 to 2007) the music changed even more dramatically. He came out with a bold and blunt statement.
“Kill what you eat; and eat what you kill.”
It galvanized momentum and legitimized aggressiveness in the pursuit of goals. No more common pool. The culture had changed in favor of the performance/reward equation and matrix as a well robust matrix.
We were herdsmen (but without AK-47 rifles). We were no longer pastoral settlers but herdsmen ever ready to venture into hitherto forbidden territory (e.g. China and Russia).
Culled from The Alvin Report
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Pharma Deko Plc records a loss of N6.5 million in Q1 2021.
- Chemical and Allied Products Plc records a 55% decline in profit for Q1 2021.
- Fidelity Bank Plc profit surges by 64% to N9.6 billion in Q1 2021.
- Wema Bank Plc posts N4.6 billion profit in FY 2020.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank proposes final dividend worth N50 million for shareholders.