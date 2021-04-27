Content Partners
Apple devices now available to shoppers on Konga
Apple joined the growing list of top brands whose products are available to shoppers on the Konga platform.
Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-Commerce giant, is now a prime destination for the best deals in the market on all Apple products.
Consequently, all the existing and latest cutting-edge devices from Apple can be sourced directly on the Konga website or in any of the over 35 Konga retail stores spread across Nigeria. Among these are Apple’s flagship and most popular product – the iPhone, which is available in various models, as well as the iPad, Macbook, Apple Watch, Airpods and other accessories.
The devices can be sourced online at www.konga.com/content/apple_store
Further setting apart the authorised reseller partnership between Konga and Apple is the value-added benefits available to shoppers who purchase these products via Konga.
One of these is the peace of mind which comes from the lengthy warranty on all Apple products shopped at Konga; with shoppers entitled to a two-year extended warranty on all purchases. Furthermore, shoppers enjoy certified screen repairs for damages encountered on all devices, in addition to round-the-clock technical support.
Vice President, Konga Online, Kenny Oriola, says the development is a good one for shoppers in Nigeria and beyond, even as he disclosed that Konga remains the most reliable platform for the best deals on all Apple products.
‘‘We are delighted to confirm that Nigerians can now shop all Apple products directly on our website or in any of our retail stores nationwide. This is cheery news to all our customers and all lovers of the iPhone and other Apple products, as you are assured of direct access to all new releases, product launches or latest innovations from Apple.
‘‘Apart from that, Konga will be offering the best deals on the iPhone and other Apple devices in the market. This is in addition to other exciting incentives available to Apple lovers such as a two-year extended warranty, certified screen repair and technical support from a skilled team of engineers,’’ he stated.
‘‘For those already enquiring as to how to get their hands on the products, all you have to do is visit www.konga.com/content/apple_store to place an order for swift delivery or walk into any Konga store nearest to you,’’ he concluded.
Konga is arguably Nigeria’s most trusted e-Commerce brand, with its omni-channel structure expected to further deepen the growing appeal of the iPhone, as well as other Apple products among Nigerians.
CryptoLocally acquires Finance Bridge Trading Academy
CryptoLocally is one of the leading P2P trading platforms in the industry.
The world’s first truly decentralized P2P trading platform, CryptoLocally, has recently revealed its acquisition of Finance Bridge Academy, Africa’s fastest-growing online trading school. With this acquisition, CryptoLocally is looking to launch the CryptoLocally African Academy free online training courses specialized for users in Africa. Their main goal is to achieve financial inclusion by allowing their users to learn more about cryptocurrencies and crypto trading.
CryptoLocally is one of the leading P2P trading platforms in the industry. They support many of the popular cryptocurrencies in the market as well as many high-performance blockchains in the industry. In fact, they support over 50 coins. They are the first true decentralized P2P exchange powered by their native GIV tokens and the first to integrate DeFi functionality into their ecosystem with its Finance Wallet.
Finance Bridge Academy is a strategic trading and investment education company with over six years of experience trading in the financial markets. It has been providing paid trading courses for Africans, mostly in Nigeria and Ghana, educating them on how to get more out of trading this new asset class. Now integrated into CryptoLocally’s ecosystem, these paid online courses are available for free for all registered users on their P2P platform.
The launch of the CryptoLocally African Academy highlights its continuous effort for cryptocurrency’s mass adoption and to promote free cryptocurrency literacy in Africa. This acquisition opens the door to more courses in the future for other African jurisdictions and other regions globally, especially in Asia. It is the first step to a larger international crypto academy.
CryptoLocally is starting their education program with a focus on Africa because traditional financial institutions have failed to provide financial services to the masses. Their antiquated and often unfair banking practices are designed to protect the interest of the privileged few.
“Africa is home to millions of tech-savvy youth who are very eager and receptive to technological innovations, especially for innovations that may give them the opportunity to achieve financial freedom and stability,” says Hugo Campanella, co-founder of CryptoLocally. “Needing and eager to learn, they are the perfect demographic to introduce this burgeoning asset class that will revolutionize financial services in the near future and step towards a more equitable financial system in the region,” Hugo Campanella added.
CryptoLocally’s acquisition is expected to bolster the impressive crypto flow involved in Africa. In the last five years, Nigeria traded $566 million worth of Bitcoin which is the second largest volume in the world. Nigeria’s Bitcoin trade traffic increased at least 19% annually since 2017. As for Africa as a whole, the monthly crypto transfers to and from Africa under $10,000 increased by 55% the past year (Edward-Ekpu). This gives evidence that cryptocurrency is being increasingly relied on as a financial asset, and potentially, a store of value (DW).
Previously, CryptoLocally announced their first incubation project with GemsLab, a game studio based in Africa, Ghana. The game studio specializes in developing simple, exciting, and easy-to-learn blockchain-based games with the purpose of introducing crypto and blockchain to the masses via its games.
CryptoLocally is strengthening its position in Africa which has been identified by many pundits and industry leaders as one of the regions that will benefit most from revolutionary technologies like crypto and blockchain. It also represents one of the highest potential growth for cryptocurrency usage in light of its ongoing digital revolution and less than Ideal traditional financial landscape.
AXA Mansard Pensions Limited announces change of name to Tangerine Pensions Limited
The organization, which has undergone a rebranding and name change process, will now be referred to as Tangerine Pensions Limited.
Upon receipt of all necessary approvals from the National Pension Commission (PenCom), AXA Mansard Pensions Limited has announced a rebrand and change of name to Tangerine Pensions Limited. This follows completion of the acquisition of 100% of AXA Mansard Pensions Limited’s equity by Eustacia Limited, a company controlled by Verod Capital Management Limited.
Verod is a leading West African private equity firm, focused on creating economic value across Africa. The firm is active across various sectors, including, life and general insurance, other financial services, light manufacturing, consumer goods, business services, agriculture, education, and healthcare. Verod is backed by a rich blend of mainly foreign and local institutional investors, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, asset management firms, fund of funds, family offices and development finance institutions.
AXA Mansard Pensions was incorporated as Penman Pensions Limited in 2006 and AXA Mansard Insurance Plc became the majority shareholder of the company from 2014 until 2020. As of today, 26th April, 2021, the organization, which has undergone a rebranding and name change process, will now be referred to as Tangerine Pensions Limited.
Speaking on the rebrand Dapo Akisanya, CEO, Tangerine Pensions Limited (formerly AXA Mansard Pensions Limited), said: “The conclusion of this acquisition after receiving all regulatory approvals, has put the company in a position to build an even more successful organization, with our future growth anchored on delivering impeccable customer service and driven by best practices. Our change of ownership and rebranding give us an opportunity to do so much more for our customers, whilst focusing on being the premier pension provider, availing customers multi-channel access to superior retirement solutions. We are committed now, more than ever, to building life-long financial partnerships with our clients, giving them access to an assured future”
Tangerine Pensions Limited is a leading Pension Fund Administrator managing a number of approved employee schemes including the traditional RSA and Retiree portfolios. The company has a dedicated team of professionals serving over 89,000 customers with Assets under Management of over ₦74 billion
