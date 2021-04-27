Apple devices now available to shoppers on Konga

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-Commerce giant, is now a prime destination for the best deals in the market on all Apple products.

The development comes after Apple joined the growing list of top brands whose products are available to shoppers on the Konga platform.

Consequently, all the existing and latest cutting-edge devices from Apple can be sourced directly on the Konga website or in any of the over 35 Konga retail stores spread across Nigeria. Among these are Apple’s flagship and most popular product – the iPhone, which is available in various models, as well as the iPad, Macbook, Apple Watch, Airpods and other accessories.

The devices can be sourced online at www.konga.com/content/apple_store

Further setting apart the authorised reseller partnership between Konga and Apple is the value-added benefits available to shoppers who purchase these products via Konga.

One of these is the peace of mind which comes from the lengthy warranty on all Apple products shopped at Konga; with shoppers entitled to a two-year extended warranty on all purchases. Furthermore, shoppers enjoy certified screen repairs for damages encountered on all devices, in addition to round-the-clock technical support.

Vice President, Konga Online, Kenny Oriola, says the development is a good one for shoppers in Nigeria and beyond, even as he disclosed that Konga remains the most reliable platform for the best deals on all Apple products.

‘‘We are delighted to confirm that Nigerians can now shop all Apple products directly on our website or in any of our retail stores nationwide. This is cheery news to all our customers and all lovers of the iPhone and other Apple products, as you are assured of direct access to all new releases, product launches or latest innovations from Apple.

‘‘Apart from that, Konga will be offering the best deals on the iPhone and other Apple devices in the market. This is in addition to other exciting incentives available to Apple lovers such as a two-year extended warranty, certified screen repair and technical support from a skilled team of engineers,’’ he stated.

‘‘For those already enquiring as to how to get their hands on the products, all you have to do is visit www.konga.com/content/apple_store to place an order for swift delivery or walk into any Konga store nearest to you,’’ he concluded.

<script language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N9402.3694621NAIRAMETRICS/B25760661.301212618;abr=!ie;sz=320x100;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=;gdpr=${GDPR};gdpr_consent=${GDPR_CONSENT_755}?"></script>

Konga is arguably Nigeria’s most trusted e-Commerce brand, with its omni-channel structure expected to further deepen the growing appeal of the iPhone, as well as other Apple products among Nigerians.