What Nigerian billionaires can learn from Andrew Carnegie
During his lifetime, Carnegie gave away over $350 million.
What can billionaires in Nigerian learn from one of the wealthiest Americans in history?
According to a World Poverty Clock report, Nigeria has overtaken India to become the country with the highest number of poor people in the world.
An Oxfam report beautifully captured the disturbing inequality between the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ in Nigeria. A June 2018 statistic by the World Poverty Clock places Nigeria’s extremely poor population at 86.9 million Nigerians. The country’s middle class keeps shrinking and the gap between the rich and the poor widens daily.
So, what can Nigerian billionaires learn from Andrew Carnegie, one of the wealthiest men in American history?
Andrew Carnegie, the father of philanthropy
Andrew Carnegie became one of the wealthiest men in American history after he sold his company to J. P. Morgan for $480 million. He devoted the rest of his life to his philanthropic activities and writing. During his lifetime, Carnegie gave away over $350 million.
Carnegie argues that every wealthy individual has a moral obligation to give away a sizeable chunk of his/her wealth to the poor. He is credited as the father of philanthropy.
His most famous quote goes thus:
“The man who dies thus rich dies disgraced.”
For context:
A viral video shot in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos circulated on social media last week. The video which showed an infiltration of low-income people into the upper-class community sparked a big discussion about the behaviour of the rich towards the poor in Nigeria.
Nigerian billionaires can borrow a leaf from the life of Andrew Carnegie and embrace philanthropy, given that a vast number of our people are living below poverty line.
Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek shares Dangote’s interest in buying Arsenal FC
Ek’s comments have once again raised the hopes of Arsenal fans who are already exhilarated at the prospect of a new owner.
The ownership of Arsenal FC by Stanley Kroenke does not sit well with the millions of Arsenal fans all over the world.
The businessman has been accused of poorly investing in the club’s first team and his latest attempt to sign Arsenal into the European Super League was the last straw.
READ: Spotify podcast listeners set to surpass Apple podcast for the first time in 2021
Arsenal fans took to social media to air their displeasure and beckoned on Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote to buy the club. Despite the Kroenke family stating clearly that they are not interested in selling the club, fans have continued to call for a change of ownership. There was even a protest to the effect outside the emirates stadium on Friday!
READ: Meet Nassef Sawiris of Egypt, the second richest man in Africa after Dangote
An unlikely buyer emerges
The founder of the popular music streaming app, Spotify has announced his interest in acquiring the club. He tweeted about his childhood support of the club and how he will like to acquire it if the Kroenke family are willing to sell.
His comments have once again raised the hopes of Arsenal fans who are already exhilarated at the prospect of a new owner.
READ: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first footballer to earn Crypto
Who is Daniel Ek?
Daniel Ek is the founder of Spotify, one of the most successful music streaming apps with over 350 million subscribers. The application has a whopping 87 million people paying subscriptions.
Ek is worth $4.7bn according to Forbes. From his tweet, he acknowledged being an arsenal fan as a boy and his desire to own the club.
Elon Musk’s top 3 advice to young entrepreneurs
Elon Musk is not 50 yet but he has founded 3 cutting-edge companies and is currently the second richest man in the world.
Elon Musk is by no means an ordinary individual. He is not 50 yet and he has founded 3 cutting-edge companies and is currently the second richest man in the world.
He also makes out time from his busy schedule to grant interviews and share his knowledge and insights with his millions of fans all over the world. He has said a lot over the years but we were able to pick the three most recurring pieces of advice he gives in his interviews.
READ: Elon Musk loses an estimated $6bn after a Tesla car accident killed two people
Work super hard
Across various Elon Musk interviews, he repeatedly stressed the need for every entrepreneur to have strong work ethics. He believes hard work is really important if one wants to be successful in what they do. He has a practical explanation of how hard work can make a lot of difference.
Elon Musk Speaks
“You have to work hard every waking hour. If you do simple math’s on this. If someone else is working 50 hours a week and you are doing 100 hours a week. You will be able to get twice as much done in a single year than the other person.”
READ: Blue Origin Vs Space X: Bezos and Musk’s subtle battle for supremacy
Be obsessed with what you do
Elon Musk works 100 hours a week. You really can’t work that long on something you don’t like or are not obsessed about. He stressed the importance of this while noting that life is too short to be stuck doing what you don’t love doing.
Elon Musk Speaks
“Even if you are the best of the best in what you do. There is always a chance of failure. So I think it is important that you really like what you do. If you like what you do, you will think about it even when you are not working. It is something that your mind is drawn to. If you don’t like it then you really just can’t make it work.”
READ: How to stay employable amidst massive unemployment
Take risk early in life
Elon Musk’s advice to young graduates and entrepreneurs is to do something bold and daring early in life before the obligations of being an adult or a parent sets in. While addressing fresh graduates in a graduation ceremony he had this to say.
“Now is the time to take the risk, you don’t have kids. As you get older your obligations increase. Once you have a family you start taking risks not just for yourself but for your family as well and it’s much harder.”
What you should know
Elon Musk founded and sold 3 companies for a record $2bn before Tesla and Space X. He now works 85 hours a week claiming that he is trying to slow down as he gets older.
