Nigerian industrialist Abdulsamad Rabiu has seen his net worth surge to an estimated $12.3 billion as of February 18, 2026, reflecting renewed investor confidence in his publicly listed businesses and the broader resilience of Nigeria’s industrial sector.

The rally has been largely driven by gains in his biggest listed asset, BUA Foods Plc, alongside sustained performance in cement and consumer staples equities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Bloomberg stated.

Rabiu, often described in business circles as “Mr. Talk and Do” for his reputation for execution, is the founder and chairman of BUA Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning cement, food processing, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

What they report is saying

According to available estimates by Bloomberg index, Rabiu’s fortune rose by $915 million in a single day, representing an 8.1% increase, while his year-to-date gain stands at $2.13 billion, or about 21%.

The group’s flagship cement subsidiary, BUA Cement, is Nigeria’s second-largest cement producer and generated N876 billion ($602 million) in revenue in 2024, underscoring its central role in the country’s construction and infrastructure value chain.

Financial disclosures indicate that Rabiu owns approximately 98% of BUA Cement, held directly and through three other entities, based on the company’s 2025 first-quarter financial report. This dominant stake makes cement the single largest contributor to his wealth, especially amid rising infrastructure spending and capacity expansion across Nigeria.

In the fast-moving consumer goods segment, Rabiu controls a 93% stake in BUA Foods, the country’s second-largest pasta producer, according to its 2025 third-quarter financial report.

Notably, several privately held businesses within the BUA Group are not fully captured in current wealth estimates due to limited public disclosures. Reports also factor in liabilities based on acquisition costs, insider transactions, taxes, market performance, and philanthropic activities, providing a more conservative assessment of his fortune.

Backstory

Abdulsamad Rabiu has increasingly positioned BUA Group as a people-centric industrial powerhouse. In December 2025, the Nigerian billionaire distributed approximately $20.7 million in cash rewards to long-serving employees of BUA Group, marking one of the largest employee reward programmes ever announced by a privately held Nigerian company.

The payouts were unveiled on December 13, 2025, at the BUA Night of Excellence Long Service Awards held at Eko Hotel & Suites. The ceremony recognised staff across the group for years of service, loyalty, and sustained contributions to operations spanning cement, sugar, flour, food processing, and infrastructure-related manufacturing.

At the same time, the group is signalling a generational transition in leadership. In 2026, BUA Foods announced the appointment of Isyaku Abdulsamad Rabiu, also known as Khalifa Rabiu, as Chief Officer, Global Procurement and Strategic Operations, effective January 29, 2026.

The move strengthens the executive bench as the publicly listed food manufacturer accelerates its expansion across core staples, including sugar, flour, rice, and edible oils.

What you should know

Born in 1960 in Kano, northern Nigeria, Rabiu hails from a well-established business family. His late father, Isyaku Rabiu, founded Isyaku Rabiu & Sons, with interests across manufacturing, finance, and real estate. After studying Economics at Capital University in the United States, Rabiu returned to Nigeria at age 24 to help manage the family enterprise.

He founded BUA Group in 1988, initially focusing on imports of food, iron, and steel before pivoting into large-scale manufacturing through strategic mergers and acquisitions, including the takeover of Cement Company of Northern Nigeria (CCNN) in 2009.

BUA Cement listed on the NGX in January 2020, followed by BUA Foods in January 2022 milestones that have since transformed Rabiu into one of Africa’s wealthiest industrialists.