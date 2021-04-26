Billionaire Watch
Thiery Henry, Patric Viera and Dennis Bergkamp join Spotify founder in his quest to buy Arsenal FC
Arsenal old boys Patrick Viera, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp are strongly supporting Ek’s bid to buy the club from Stanley Kroenke.
Early last week we reported that a Swedish billionaire who is also the founder of popular music streaming app Spotify has declared his interest to buy Arsenal from its current owner.
Today it has been confirmed that Arsenal old boys Patrick Viera, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp are strongly supporting his bid to buy the club from Stanley Kroenke.
As we have earlier reported, the relationship between Arsenal fans and the club’s owner has always been a strained one. His recent attempt to join the European Super League added salt to injury and increased the calls for him to step down and sell the club.
Thierry Henry Speaks on Arsenal’s management
Thierry Henry, Arsenal cult hero has weighed in on the trending issue at his darling football club. Speaking to a British tabloid, the Telegraph he voiced his concerns about how the club has been run by Stanley Kroenke.
“I do not recognize my club and what happened just now, with them trying to join a league that would have been closed, makes no sense to me,” Henry told the Telegraph.
They have been running the club like a company, not a football club, and they showed their hand. Maybe it’s a lack of understanding of the core football values and maybe the money was too big of a temptation. But whatever it was, they got it wrong. Badly wrong.
I was genuinely shocked like most people and couldn’t believe what was unfolding. I have never talked before, but what happened recently made me realize fans, this is your club. It is your club and I’m an Arsenal fan too.
I’m proud of what the fans achieved. Not just Arsenal fans, all the fans. The result was a victory for football.”
What you should know about Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek
Daniel Ek is worth $4.7bn and he has not disclosed his initial bidding price for Arsenal.
What Nigerian billionaires can learn from Andrew Carnegie
During his lifetime, Carnegie gave away over $350 million.
What can billionaires in Nigerian learn from one of the wealthiest Americans in history?
According to a World Poverty Clock report, Nigeria has overtaken India to become the country with the highest number of poor people in the world.
An Oxfam report beautifully captured the disturbing inequality between the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ in Nigeria. A June 2018 statistic by the World Poverty Clock places Nigeria’s extremely poor population at 86.9 million Nigerians. The country’s middle class keeps shrinking and the gap between the rich and the poor widens daily.
So, what can Nigerian billionaires learn from Andrew Carnegie, one of the wealthiest men in American history?
Andrew Carnegie, the father of philanthropy
Andrew Carnegie became one of the wealthiest men in American history after he sold his company to J. P. Morgan for $480 million. He devoted the rest of his life to his philanthropic activities and writing. During his lifetime, Carnegie gave away over $350 million.
Carnegie argues that every wealthy individual has a moral obligation to give away a sizeable chunk of his/her wealth to the poor. He is credited as the father of philanthropy.
His most famous quote goes thus:
“The man who dies thus rich dies disgraced.”
For context:
A viral video shot in the highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos circulated on social media last week. The video which showed an infiltration of low-income people into the upper-class community sparked a big discussion about the behaviour of the rich towards the poor in Nigeria.
Nigerian billionaires can borrow a leaf from the life of Andrew Carnegie and embrace philanthropy, given that a vast number of our people are living below poverty line.
Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek shares Dangote’s interest in buying Arsenal FC
Ek’s comments have once again raised the hopes of Arsenal fans who are already exhilarated at the prospect of a new owner.
The ownership of Arsenal FC by Stanley Kroenke does not sit well with the millions of Arsenal fans all over the world.
The businessman has been accused of poorly investing in the club’s first team and his latest attempt to sign Arsenal into the European Super League was the last straw.
Arsenal fans took to social media to air their displeasure and beckoned on Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote to buy the club. Despite the Kroenke family stating clearly that they are not interested in selling the club, fans have continued to call for a change of ownership. There was even a protest to the effect outside the emirates stadium on Friday!
An unlikely buyer emerges
The founder of the popular music streaming app, Spotify has announced his interest in acquiring the club. He tweeted about his childhood support of the club and how he will like to acquire it if the Kroenke family are willing to sell.
His comments have once again raised the hopes of Arsenal fans who are already exhilarated at the prospect of a new owner.
Who is Daniel Ek?
Daniel Ek is the founder of Spotify, one of the most successful music streaming apps with over 350 million subscribers. The application has a whopping 87 million people paying subscriptions.
Ek is worth $4.7bn according to Forbes. From his tweet, he acknowledged being an arsenal fan as a boy and his desire to own the club.
