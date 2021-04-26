Thiery Henry, Patric Viera and Dennis Bergkamp join Spotify founder in his quest to buy Arsenal FC

Early last week we reported that a Swedish billionaire who is also the founder of popular music streaming app Spotify has declared his interest to buy Arsenal from its current owner.

Today it has been confirmed that Arsenal old boys Patrick Viera, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp are strongly supporting his bid to buy the club from Stanley Kroenke.

As we have earlier reported, the relationship between Arsenal fans and the club’s owner has always been a strained one. His recent attempt to join the European Super League added salt to injury and increased the calls for him to step down and sell the club.

Thierry Henry Speaks on Arsenal’s management

Thierry Henry, Arsenal cult hero has weighed in on the trending issue at his darling football club. Speaking to a British tabloid, the Telegraph he voiced his concerns about how the club has been run by Stanley Kroenke.

“I do not recognize my club and what happened just now, with them trying to join a league that would have been closed, makes no sense to me,” Henry told the Telegraph.

They have been running the club like a company, not a football club, and they showed their hand. Maybe it’s a lack of understanding of the core football values and maybe the money was too big of a temptation. But whatever it was, they got it wrong. Badly wrong.

I was genuinely shocked like most people and couldn’t believe what was unfolding. I have never talked before, but what happened recently made me realize fans, this is your club. It is your club and I’m an Arsenal fan too.

I’m proud of what the fans achieved. Not just Arsenal fans, all the fans. The result was a victory for football.”

What you should know about Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek

Daniel Ek is worth $4.7bn and he has not disclosed his initial bidding price for Arsenal.