Top places to buy and trade Dogecoin

When Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin in 2013, it was simply meant to be a joke to mock the cryptocurrency mania at that time. The token quickly faded into oblivion, with its value at almost next to nothing.

After being in oblivion for so long with a value close to nothing, Dogecoin shot back to the limelight in January 2021, soon after the Gamestop saga due to a tweet. Since then, it has been one euphoric rise over another with billionaires like Mark Cuban, celebrities like Mia Khalifa and Snoop Dogg, among many others, all tweeting about it.

The most influential support has come from the world’s second-richest man and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, whose continuous tweets about Dogecoin made it increase in value significantly. From a cryptocurrency for sillies, it has grown to a market cap of over $45 billion while also reaching an all-time high of $0.49, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

Here are some crypto exchanges that offer the fast-rising crypto:

Crypto.com

Are you new to crypto and trying to get the hang of the process when it comes to buying and trading? This exchange platform is definitely worth considering.

It is one of the easier ways to sell and buy all cryptocurrencies include Dogecoin. You can buy Dogecoin on this platform with more than 20 fiat currencies, and with its DeFi wallet, you will have access to your private keys. Apart from Dogecoin, it lists over 50 other cryptocurrencies.

Pros

The transaction fees on the platform are low

It is easy to convert your crypto to fiat currency and vice versa

You can earn interest on your Dogecoin with Crypto.com

It has a wide variety of cryptocurrencies to trade-in

The security on the platform is quite strong

It offers prepaid Visa Cards

It offers an educative option in learning about crypto

Cons

The customer service leaves room for improvement

It can be difficult to navigate

Coins and other features on the platform are not universally available.

Currency.com

This is another platform where you can trade cryptocurrencies and other tokenized assets easily. It is not only restricted to cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and other digital tokens; it is a platform that allows you to also trade asset classes like shares of companies such as Amazon.com, Apple, Tesla, etc. and commodities like crude oil and gold.

With currency.com, you can use bank transfers, debit and credit card. What further makes the platform great is the accessibility of assets on the platform due to the tokenized assets available. It is also possible to transfer your cryptocurrency from the platform to compatible wallets.

Pros

Transaction fees on the platform are quite competitive without any hidden costs.

You can easily deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies and fiat money too.

There is a demo account option that lets you learn how to navigate the platform.

It has an exceptional execution speed.

It permits up to 1:500 leverage which enables users to increase their returns (there is a risk of loss in leverage)

It offers multiple assets such as cryptocurrencies, fiat money, shares, government bonds, commodities, and lots more.

The security of the platform is of the highest standards.

Users can earn free coins on the platform through the contest page

There are several features on the platform that also helps the users to manage their portfolio and hedge their risks.

Cons

Anonymity is not possible on the platform as it complies with AML and KYC laws.

While you will easily find popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin, when it comes to smaller projects and altcoins, their selection is limited.

AAX

AAX describes itself as an institutional-grade platform, and in some ways, it truly is. It is the first cryptocurrency exchange platform to be powered by the same technology powering the London Stock Exchange. This is the same technology used by Borsa Italiana, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and Singapore Stock Exchange.

The crypto exchange platform Atom Asset Exchange is based in Asia and focuses on building a future-proof, scalable, and secure trading platform which will be capable of accommodating future institutional participation. The platform is quite secure, with the majority of its virtual assets stored in cold storage wallets which can only be assessed through multiple parties’ approval.

Pros

Buying cryptocurrency is quite easy on the platform as all you can do is with your credit card, debit card, or bank transfer.

The trading fees are relatively low.

You don’t need full KYC documentation to buy Dogecoin and start trading

The platform supports over 40 cryptocurrencies for spot trading

It offers rewards for users

Its latency is ultra-low

It is quite easy to use the platform due to its interface

It is very secure

Cons

It offers only five cryptocurrencies for futures trading

The platform is quite new, which means it doesn’t have a reputation yet.

KuCoin

Another exchange where you can safely and trade your Dogecoin is KuCoin. This crypto exchange platform was launched in 2017 and considered itself the people’s exchange, offering people a safe and simple platform to acquire and trade digital currencies.

The fees are also low as the platform charges just 0.1% of any trade as the fee, and where it is future trading, the fee is quite small too. While you can use fiat currency to buy crypto, you cannot trade fiat to crypto on the platform, which means you will have to trade crypto to crypto.

Pros

KuCoin exchange has multiple features that make it perfect for buying and trading your Dogecoin

You will also have access to several cryptocurrencies

You can trade anonymously with no need for verification

Users can make money off their crypto assets even without trading

Support is available 24/7

The platform is user-friendly

Cons