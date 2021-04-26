Cryptocurrency
Top places to buy and trade Dogecoin
Dogecoin has grown to a market cap of over $45 billion while also reaching an all-time high of $0.49.
When Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin in 2013, it was simply meant to be a joke to mock the cryptocurrency mania at that time. The token quickly faded into oblivion, with its value at almost next to nothing.
After being in oblivion for so long with a value close to nothing, Dogecoin shot back to the limelight in January 2021, soon after the Gamestop saga due to a tweet. Since then, it has been one euphoric rise over another with billionaires like Mark Cuban, celebrities like Mia Khalifa and Snoop Dogg, among many others, all tweeting about it.
The most influential support has come from the world’s second-richest man and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, whose continuous tweets about Dogecoin made it increase in value significantly. From a cryptocurrency for sillies, it has grown to a market cap of over $45 billion while also reaching an all-time high of $0.49, according to data from Coinmarketcap.
Here are some crypto exchanges that offer the fast-rising crypto:
Crypto.com
Are you new to crypto and trying to get the hang of the process when it comes to buying and trading? This exchange platform is definitely worth considering.
It is one of the easier ways to sell and buy all cryptocurrencies include Dogecoin. You can buy Dogecoin on this platform with more than 20 fiat currencies, and with its DeFi wallet, you will have access to your private keys. Apart from Dogecoin, it lists over 50 other cryptocurrencies.
Pros
- The transaction fees on the platform are low
- It is easy to convert your crypto to fiat currency and vice versa
- You can earn interest on your Dogecoin with Crypto.com
- It has a wide variety of cryptocurrencies to trade-in
- The security on the platform is quite strong
- It offers prepaid Visa Cards
- It offers an educative option in learning about crypto
Cons
- The customer service leaves room for improvement
- It can be difficult to navigate
- Coins and other features on the platform are not universally available.
Currency.com
This is another platform where you can trade cryptocurrencies and other tokenized assets easily. It is not only restricted to cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and other digital tokens; it is a platform that allows you to also trade asset classes like shares of companies such as Amazon.com, Apple, Tesla, etc. and commodities like crude oil and gold.
With currency.com, you can use bank transfers, debit and credit card. What further makes the platform great is the accessibility of assets on the platform due to the tokenized assets available. It is also possible to transfer your cryptocurrency from the platform to compatible wallets.
Pros
- Transaction fees on the platform are quite competitive without any hidden costs.
- You can easily deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies and fiat money too.
- There is a demo account option that lets you learn how to navigate the platform.
- It has an exceptional execution speed.
- It permits up to 1:500 leverage which enables users to increase their returns (there is a risk of loss in leverage)
- It offers multiple assets such as cryptocurrencies, fiat money, shares, government bonds, commodities, and lots more.
- The security of the platform is of the highest standards.
- Users can earn free coins on the platform through the contest page
- There are several features on the platform that also helps the users to manage their portfolio and hedge their risks.
Cons
- Anonymity is not possible on the platform as it complies with AML and KYC laws.
- While you will easily find popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin, when it comes to smaller projects and altcoins, their selection is limited.
AAX
AAX describes itself as an institutional-grade platform, and in some ways, it truly is. It is the first cryptocurrency exchange platform to be powered by the same technology powering the London Stock Exchange. This is the same technology used by Borsa Italiana, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and Singapore Stock Exchange.
The crypto exchange platform Atom Asset Exchange is based in Asia and focuses on building a future-proof, scalable, and secure trading platform which will be capable of accommodating future institutional participation. The platform is quite secure, with the majority of its virtual assets stored in cold storage wallets which can only be assessed through multiple parties’ approval.
Pros
- Buying cryptocurrency is quite easy on the platform as all you can do is with your credit card, debit card, or bank transfer.
- The trading fees are relatively low.
- You don’t need full KYC documentation to buy Dogecoin and start trading
- The platform supports over 40 cryptocurrencies for spot trading
- It offers rewards for users
- Its latency is ultra-low
- It is quite easy to use the platform due to its interface
- It is very secure
Cons
- It offers only five cryptocurrencies for futures trading
- The platform is quite new, which means it doesn’t have a reputation yet.
KuCoin
Another exchange where you can safely and trade your Dogecoin is KuCoin. This crypto exchange platform was launched in 2017 and considered itself the people’s exchange, offering people a safe and simple platform to acquire and trade digital currencies.
The fees are also low as the platform charges just 0.1% of any trade as the fee, and where it is future trading, the fee is quite small too. While you can use fiat currency to buy crypto, you cannot trade fiat to crypto on the platform, which means you will have to trade crypto to crypto.
Pros
- KuCoin exchange has multiple features that make it perfect for buying and trading your Dogecoin
- You will also have access to several cryptocurrencies
- You can trade anonymously with no need for verification
- Users can make money off their crypto assets even without trading
- Support is available 24/7
- The platform is user-friendly
Cons
- There can be lags on the platform when there is high traffic
- Support can be challenging at times due to language barriers
Kamaru Usman’s $1.5 million payout can buy him 29 Bitcoins and 2.8 million Dangote Cement shares
The Nigerian born UFC fighter is set to pocket a whopping N615 million match payout from his fight against American Jorge Masvidal.
The reigning UFC Welterweight champion of the world, Kamaru Usman, “the Nigerian Nightmare” defended and retained his UFC Championship belt against Jorge Masvidal, after landing a fatal knockout in the second-round of the UFC championship bout on Sunday.
The well-executed power punch delivered by the Nigerian born champion to the American mixed martial artist in the second round of the clash, secured him a performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000 and a sponsorship bonus put at $60,000.
This in addition to a pay of $750,000 and a Pay-Per-View of $640,000 extended his total earnings from the UFC261 main event to a whopping $1.5 million match pay-out, according to a report by Sport Bible.
How much cryptos can Kamaru Usman’s total payout buy?
As of the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading at about $52,480 and $2,430 respectively. At these prices, Usman can opt to buy about 29 units of Bitcoin and 617 units of Ethereum respectively with his total match pay-out.
…What about Dangote shares?
On the flip side, Usman’s total match pay-out is worth a staggering N615 million when converted to naira, going with the official NAFEX rate of N410 to a dollar.
This huge cash will get him an ownership stake of about 2,795,454 ordinary shares in Dangote Cement Plc at the price of N220 per share as of market open this morning.
Shares of other Nigerian companies that Usman can acquire
Kamaru Usman can opt to acquire shares of the following companies:
- About 661,290 units of the issued ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc.
- About 3.73 million units of the issued ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc.
- About 8.46 million units of the issued shares of BUA Cement Plc.
- About 433,098 units of the issued ordinary shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc.
Recall that the Board of Dangote Cement Plc resolved to pay a dividend of N16 per share for all the 17,000,307,404-residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of Dangote Cement Plc. for the period ended December 31, 2020.
This dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 28th April 2021, on the 27th May 2021.
In line with this, Usman’s total match payout can qualify him to earn a dividend of N44.73 million.
Binance challenges Nigerian Stock trading apps with U.S stocks offering
The tokens will permit its customers to trade fractionalized units of the share tokens, at cheaper transactional fees when compared to traditional trading apps.
Nigerian stock trading apps with exposure to foreign stock listing face a herculean task as Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange recently disclosed it will list three new stock tokens over the coming weeks, following the launch of stock tokens that gauged the performance of Coinbase and Tesla Stocks in early April.
The Hong Kong-based exchange in a statement released today said that such tokenized stock offerings will include MicroStrategy, in addition to tech juggernauts Apple and Microsoft.
The tokens will permit its customers to trade fractionalized units of the share tokens, at cheaper transactional fees when compared to traditional trading apps.
Fast-rising fintech trading platforms like Chaka, Trove, Bamboo, and Risevest already offer Nigerians such platform in purchasing foreign listed stocks amid the recent clampdown of such services by the Nigerian Securities Commission.
What you should know about Binance Tokens
Binance Stock Tokens are tokens of stocks (i.e., shares of public companies) that trade on traditional stock exchanges.
Each Stock Token represents one ordinary share of the relevant stock. These Stock Tokens are fully backed by a depository portfolio of underlying securities held by CM-Equity AG, Germany (“CM-E”). Holders of Stock Tokens will qualify for economic returns on the underlying shares, including potential dividends.
Blockchain technology is already revolutionizing financial system services. This technology has made the need for a third party unnecessary in transactions or access to the stock market. Conventionally, buying stocks usually required a stockbroker, paperwork, or a long list of financial assessments.
Unlike regularly traded stocks, tokenized stocks do not require any sort of paperwork or the need for a stockbroker as a middle-man, which makes them free from the stockbroker’s fees.
Tokenized stocks are derivatives assets. This simply means that the price of a tokenized stock is determined by the price of the company’s stock. If a particular asset is traded at a certain price on a stock market, the same price or a little difference in price will be traded on different exchanges.
Tokenized stocks are digitalized forms of a company’s stock traded on secondary markets. What this means is that Tesla, Apple, Facebook, etc. stocks can be traded on a crypto exchange. Trading Tesla’s stocks, for instance, on crypto exchanges makes it easily accessible to purchase anywhere.
