Is 5% returns on mutual funds enough? Here are 5 things you need to know this morning
2021 has been a slow year for mutual fund investors as the best performing fund could only return 4.87%
Last week was another interesting week with a series of activities and events making the rounds in the economy and markets. These events have an effect on your money, and we will be breaking down what it all means.
Joe Biden’s Tax Plans
Biden’s tax plans last week had a strong effect on the market and led to a sell-off in many asset classes – especially crypto. The rumours were that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wanted to institute an 80% crypto capital gains tax. The market did not react well to this with over $200 billion dollars lost in cryptocurrencies on Friday as a result.
President Biden plans to fund his ambitious infrastructural plan with the capital gains tax which targets people who earn over $1 million dollars a year.
Many investors are still bullish on the long-term with cryptocurrencies, perhaps this is a good time to ‘buy the dip’ and for those unaware, capital gain tax can only be applied when the asset is sold.
CBN vs Exporters
Last week, the CBN assured exporters of unhindered access to their dollar earnings. The backstory here is that the CBN had in January 2021, announced that all Nigerian exporters who are yet to repatriate their export proceeds, will be barred from banking services effective from January 31, 2021.
The exporters instead prefer to sell their forex to the parallel market where it can be exchanged for a higher naira value, boosting their gains on foreign currency conversions. They also avoid regulatory squabbles by opening foreign bank accounts where most of the export proceeds are warehoused and then sold at the black market.
Nigerian Mutual funds take a 4% dip in Q1 2021
Mutual Funds are traditionally a good investment vehicle for many Nigerians. However, so far, 2021 has been a slow year for mutual funds as the net asset value of the funds declined by 4.01% from N1.57 trillion as of 31st December 2020 to N1.51 trillion as of 1st April 2021.
The highest return for the quarter stacked 4.87% and has a minimum investment 0f $2,500. However, the question is will investors be satisfied with this return especially with inflation heading to 20%. Considering this particular fund invests in debt instruments an almost 5% ROI should attract a number of investors.
Bitcoin peer to peer trading surges 27% after CBN crypto ban
CBN’s restriction on banks facilitating cryptocurrency exchanges has enabled Nigerians to find other ways to buy crypto through P2P (peer to peer). Data reveals that Nigerians have moved over $103 million.
Cryptocurrency adoption in Nigeria is still on the rise and there seems very little the regulators can do about it. The Nigerian central bank is not the only regulator trying to control cryptocurrency adoption, last week, the CBRT (Central Bank Republic of Turkey) also announced a ban on cryptocurrency citing excessive volatility and lack of regulation.
Hyundai & Kia to set up an assembly plant in Ghana in 2022
Ghana has proven to be a prime investor location for Foreign Direct Investment in Sub-Saharan Africa. This announcement is just a few weeks after Twitter announced its plans to open its first African office in the country.
An official statement from Alan John Kyerematen, Ghana’s Minister of Trade and Industry reads “The local assembly of vehicles, 3,600 direct and indirect jobs would be created in Ghana, and the addition of components and parts manufacturing will also add about 6,600 direct and indirect jobs.”
It has become more glaring that attracting investment into Nigeria is becoming increasingly difficult due to regulatory uncertainties and macro factors.
Lagos announces the closure of Ikorodu Road inbound Anthony for 4 weeks
The temporary closure of that road is necessary to address the worsening state of the access road at the Independence Tunnel, Maryland.
The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic from the Main Carriageway inbound Anthony on Ikorodu Road from Monday, May 3, 2021, for a period of 4 weeks.
This disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The diversion is part of the ongoing reconstruction effort on Ikorodu Road to rid the state of bad roads and ease the traffic problem.
READ: Infrastructure: FG has 13,000km of road under repair – Fashola
Oladeinde explained that the road needs to be fixed urgently to prevent further deterioration of the section, especially with the expected rainfall in the coming season, adding that the repairs will minimise the congestion frequently experienced by motorists along the corridor.
The Commissioner advised motorists coming from Ibadan-Lagos Expressway to go through Oworonshoki to connect Gbagada and descend the ramp at Anthony to access Ikorodu Road during the repair works.
He also disclosed that the recently improved Maryland Junction will also be opened temporarily during the construction period to accommodate traffic coming from the Ojota axis and Ikorodu, stressing that a temporary traffic light will be installed to manage the influx of vehicles that will ply the flyover.
READ: Lagos to close a section of Ketu-Mile 12 corridor of Ikorodu road
Oladeinde in his statement said, “Alternatively, motorists will be diverted to a counterflow on the Ojota bound lane during peak hours to minimise the inconveniences during the course of the repairs. Road users coming from Ikeja and inbound Surulere are advised to use Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way to link Maryland and access Ikorodu road inbound Surulere”.
Oladeinde reiterated that the officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) would be in the axis to direct traffic, adding that traffic signs and signals will be also be strategically placed in the area to guide vehicular movement during the stipulated period.
He, however, revealed that a trial run of the traffic management system would commence on Tuesday, 27th April 2021, to test the highlighted traffic diversion plans ahead of the set date and make necessary adjustments where necessary.
READ: Lagos announce closure of Marine Bridge for 14 weeks for emergency repairs
The Commissioner appealed to motorists plying the corridor to endure the likely inconvenience that may be occasioned during the period, as the project is aimed at finding a lasting solution to traffic congestion in the axis in line with the efficient traffic management and transportation policy of the State Government.
Why this matters
The massive road rehabilitation which is being executed by the Lagos State Government is part of the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar of the state’s THEME agenda which ensures the upgrading of infrastructure across the state.
This is even more important as we get into the rainy season with potential flooding problems. It will also help to improve the traffic situation in the state.
It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government about 5 days ago announced the closure of Opebi Road, Ikeja, for 2 weekends, as part of its road reconstruction/rehabilitation efforts in the state.
Why President Buhari overruled DPR and restored 4 oil blocks to NNPC/Addax
The decision to return the operating license on the 4 oil blocks was taken by the President to avoid any major face-off with the Chinese government.
It’s no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, overruled the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and approved the restoration of permits on Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 123, 124, 126 and 137 to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Addax Petroleum Exploration Limited.
The NNPC had been in a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with Addax Petroleum, a subsidiary of SINOPEC, the national oil company of the People’s Republic of China, on these oil blocks.
According to a report from Thisday, the decision to return the operating license on the 4 oil blocks was taken by the President to avoid any major face-off with the Chinese government which is assisting the Federal Government with huge loans for its various infrastructural projects across the country.
READ: Isa Pantami: Terrorist sympathizer or victim of his NIN policy
The revocation done without due process and consultation with NNPC
The report states that the matter was escalated to President Buhari after an analysis of the diplomatic implications, as well as the image problems that the revocation would have caused, which would make investors see the Nigerian business environment as being operated at the whims and caprices of certain individuals, rather than adherence to rules.
Also, the report said that the NNPC, which Addax was directly partnering in the PSC, was ignorant of the processes leading to the cancellation, adding that the President also considered the legal implications if the matter eventually ended in court.
According to Thisday, the source said, “The revocation was not even done with any consultation with the direct party, the NNPC. That was a big blunder which they should have known because if those guys go to court, they would win because, in reality, they do not have any contract with the DPR, but with the NNPC.
READ: FG moves to appoint fund manager for $37 billion infrastructure company
Ordinarily, it is the NNPC that should have communicated to Addax, as the contractor, to say we are terminating this contract, and there are steps to it.
So, it would have become an embarrassment to Nigeria even both in diplomatic terms, because China will feel slighted that we can’t even follow our own rules and considering the number of projects like the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas project they are assisting us with, they would have just messed things up.’’
It stated that if due process was followed NNPC should have communicated the decision to Addax on the prompting of the DPR, the regulator, a step that wasn’t taken.
READ: NLNG generated $114 billion in revenues, paid $18 billion as dividend to FG – Buhari
The source also stated, “It would have been embarrassing if the Chinese withdrew from all the projects in retaliation because once they find you can’t even obey your own laws, they too can renege on some of the partnerships they have with us.”
An insider at Aso Rock said the Federal Government’s decision to restore the assets back to NNPC was based on the fact that the state oil giant had a PSC agreement with Addax and the revocation was done without consulting them.
This made Addax to write to DPR and NNPC threatening to utilise all government, diplomatic and legal means to seek redress, describing the exercise as an attempt to expropriate its interests in Nigeria.
In case you missed it
It can be recalled that the Presidential Media Aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement issued yesterday, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has restored the 4 OMLs to NNPC in line with the current administration’s commitment to the rule of law, fairness and to enable a stable business climate for investment.
The OMLs were revoked by DPR and were in the process of being awarded to Kaztech/Slavic Consortium, owned by Emeka Offor and chaired by Oye Hassan-Odukale respectively before the president’s intervention.
