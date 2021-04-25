Hospitality & Travel
How to ensure airfares are not overpriced
it is important to speed up general aviation development to create options for the flying public.
Three weeks ago, Nairametrics reported that airfares in Nigeria have risen by about 100%. This development was confirmed by some airline operators, who also offered suggestions on how passengers could minimise air travel cost.
In an interview, the Chairman of West Link Airlines, Captain Ibrahim Mshelia, explained that it is important to speed up general aviation development to create options for the flying public.
According to him, the speedup would take away some of the inherent challenges in the industry that caused the fares to soar, things that affect the airlines at the core and militate against their survival.
He said, “More airlines are coming onstream, this will mitigate this problem. In defence of the airlines, there are many factors that affect ticket pricing in Nigeria. Aviation does not enjoy oil money anymore.
Airlines are faced with inconsistent fuel pricing and they also pay import duty for spare parts even when the government has granted waivers, etc. As I speak, I still pay duty for all parts I import to service our aircraft. I don’t even know if there is anything we produce locally that we use to operate our aircraft these days besides catering.”
Chairman of United Nigerian Airlines, Chief Obiora Okonkwo attributed the prices hike to the inconsistent jet fuel price or unavailable jet fuel and lack of forex to enable the system operate like clockwork.
He said, “Honestly speaking if you look at the cost of operations in this industry, I’ll say that there may not be so much amount paid that we can regard as too much. You will not like it.”
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the cost of airline tickets in Nigeria increased by almost 100% in the last one month.
Recent checks by Nairametrics confirms that ticket fares to cities like Port Harcourt, Ilorin, and northern states like Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa and Kano have increased by as much as 100% in the last one month.
Business and student travellers who spoke to Nairametrics about their experience expressed shock and resentment about the rising cost of airfare in Nigeria especially as travelling by road continues to be risky due to the activities of bandits and kidnappers.
US warns its citizens to reconsider travelling to Nigeria, identify high-risk areas
The US Department of State also identified some high-risk zones in the country where kidnapping for ransom, terrorism and other security threats are occurring.
The United States Government has warned its citizens to reconsider travelling to Nigeria, due to the increased rate of crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, maritime crime and other security threats. The US Department of State also identified some high-risk zones in the country where kidnapping for ransom, terrorism and other security threats are occurring.
This disclosure is contained in a travel advisory report issued by the US Department of State on April 20, 2021, which can be seen on its website.
The identified high-risk areas include Borno, Yobe and northern Adamawa due to terrorism and kidnapping, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Zamfara states due to kidnapping, Coastal areas of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta and Rivers states (with the exception of Port Harcourt) due to crime, kidnapping and maritime crime.
The US government stated that violent crimes such as armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage-taking, banditry, and rape, are common throughout the country.
It also said that kidnappings for ransom occur frequently, often targeting dual-national citizens who have returned to Nigeria for a visit, as well as US citizens with perceived wealth. Kidnapping gangs have also stopped victims on interstate roads.
The statement from the US Department of State partly reads, “Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime. Some areas have increased risk.
Do Not Travel to: Borno, Yobe, and northern Adamawa states due to terrorism and kidnapping Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Zamfara states due to kidnapping, Coastal areas of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, and Rivers states (with the exception of Port Harcourt) due to crime, kidnapping, and maritime crime.’’
Terrorists continue plotting and carrying out attacks in Nigeria, especially in the Northeast. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting shopping centres, malls, markets, hotels, places of worship, restaurants, bars, schools, government installations, transportation hubs, and other places where crowds gather. Terrorists are known to work with local gangs to expand their reach.
There is civil unrest and low-level armed militancy in parts of Southern Nigeria, especially in the Niger Delta region. Armed criminality, including kidnapping and maritime crime, is also pervasive in this region.
Violence can flare up between communities of farmers and herders in rural areas.’’
The advisory acknowledged the U.S. government’s limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in many areas of Nigeria due to security conditions.
Bottom line
Kidnapping, banditry and other forms of violent crimes have been on the increase in different parts of the country in recent times with foreigners as the victims in some cases.
Despite some level of efforts and several promises by the Federal Government to ensure the security of lives and properties, the security challenges still persist and are in fact, getting worse.
Why international flight operations are yet to resume at Kano, Enugu, PH airports
The delay in issuing notice to airmen by the FG and low passenger turnout are key factors delaying the resumption of international flights from the three airports.
Some reasons have been given as to why international flight operations are yet to resume at Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt International Airports.
According to a report from Thisday, the delay in issuing notice to airmen (NOTAM) by the Federal Government and low passenger turnout are key factors delaying the resumption of international flights from the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Port Harcourt International Airport and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.
According to the report, a senior official of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) revealed that after the special flights operated by Ethiopia Airlines and Egypt Air on April 6, 2021, from Kano to Addis Ababa and Cairo respectively, international flight service was expected to have officially opened from the Kano airport, but airlines are yet to complete their documentations to kick-off operations from there.
The report states that the delay in issuing NOTAM announcing that flights have resumed at the Enugu and Port Harcourt airports is also part of the reasons why flights were yet to start from the two airports.
This is also as Lufthansa Airline, which operates to Port Harcourt airport was yet to express readiness to fly to that destination due to feared low turnout of passengers.
What the Senior FAAN official is saying
The senior FAAN official said, “Kano airport has been opened officially for international flight service, but the airlines designated to the airport have not completed their documentation. We have agreed that airlines should start operations at Port Harcourt airport because work has been completed there and the international wing of the airport has been marked, but Lufthansa, which is the only international carrier that goes to the airport, has not indicated interest to resume due to possible low traffic.
Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt have received Airport Council International (Africa) health accreditation, but as we are opening our airports, Europe is closing theirs. Lufthansa is doing only Abuja and Lagos for now. Ethiopia Airlines will go to Enugu.
We are waiting for them to go to Enugu, but I cannot confirm if we have finished other protocols for the international wing of Enugu airport. I will go to Enugu next week for the Airport Performance Evaluation, but I understand that the availability of passengers will determine the decision of airlines to resume operations in these three airports.’’
What you should know
It can be recalled that the Federal Government had on March 16, 2021, announced the dates for the resumption of international flight operations at Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu International airports, which were shut down as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, while speaking at a briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 said Enugu airport would be reopened on May 3, 2012; Kano airport would be reopened on April 5, 2021; while the Port Harcourt airport would reopen on April 15, 2021.
