How to ensure airfares are not overpriced

Three weeks ago, Nairametrics reported that airfares in Nigeria have risen by about 100%. This development was confirmed by some airline operators, who also offered suggestions on how passengers could minimise air travel cost.

In an interview, the Chairman of West Link Airlines, Captain Ibrahim Mshelia, explained that it is important to speed up general aviation development to create options for the flying public.

According to him, the speedup would take away some of the inherent challenges in the industry that caused the fares to soar, things that affect the airlines at the core and militate against their survival.

He said, “More airlines are coming onstream, this will mitigate this problem. In defence of the airlines, there are many factors that affect ticket pricing in Nigeria. Aviation does not enjoy oil money anymore.

Airlines are faced with inconsistent fuel pricing and they also pay import duty for spare parts even when the government has granted waivers, etc. As I speak, I still pay duty for all parts I import to service our aircraft. I don’t even know if there is anything we produce locally that we use to operate our aircraft these days besides catering.”

Chairman of United Nigerian Airlines, Chief Obiora Okonkwo attributed the prices hike to the inconsistent jet fuel price or unavailable jet fuel and lack of forex to enable the system operate like clockwork.

He said, “Honestly speaking if you look at the cost of operations in this industry, I’ll say that there may not be so much amount paid that we can regard as too much. You will not like it.”

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported that the cost of airline tickets in Nigeria increased by almost 100% in the last one month.

Recent checks by Nairametrics confirms that ticket fares to cities like Port Harcourt, Ilorin, and northern states like Kebbi, Borno, Adamawa and Kano have increased by as much as 100% in the last one month.

Business and student travellers who spoke to Nairametrics about their experience expressed shock and resentment about the rising cost of airfare in Nigeria especially as travelling by road continues to be risky due to the activities of bandits and kidnappers.