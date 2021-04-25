Business News
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 24th of April 2021, 51 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 164,684 confirmed cases.
To date, 164,684 cases have been confirmed, 154,687 cases have been discharged and 2,061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.87 million tests have been carried out as of 24th April 20th, 2021 compared to 1.84 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 24th April 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 164,684
- Total Number Discharged – 154,687
- Total Deaths – 2,061
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,870,915
According to the NCDC, the 51 new cases are reported from 6 states- Yobe (19), Lagos (17), Rivers (8), Abuja (4), Akwa Ibom (2), and Bayelsa (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 58,273, followed by Abuja (19,763), Plateau (9,049), Kaduna (9,039), Rivers (7,091), Oyo (6,844), Edo (4,898), Ogun (4,647), Kano (3,942), Ondo (3,226), Kwara (3,120), Delta (2,617), Osun (2,572), Nasarawa (2,380), Enugu (2,281), Katsina (2,097), Gombe (2,034), Ebonyi (2,020), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,843), and Abia (1,683).
Imo State has recorded 1,655 cases, Bauchi (1,540), Borno (1,337), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,063), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Bayelsa (885), Ekiti (869), Sokoto (775), Jigawa (527), Kebbi (450), Cross River (394), Yobe (365), Zamfara (240), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Lagos announces the closure of Ikorodu Road inbound Anthony for 4 weeks
The temporary closure of that road is necessary to address the worsening state of the access road at the Independence Tunnel, Maryland.
The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic from the Main Carriageway inbound Anthony on Ikorodu Road from Monday, May 3, 2021, for a period of 4 weeks.
The temporary closure of that road is necessary to address the worsening state of the access road at the Independence Tunnel, Maryland.
This disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The diversion is part of the ongoing reconstruction effort on Ikorodu Road to rid the state of bad roads and ease the traffic problem.
Oladeinde explained that the road needs to be fixed urgently to prevent further deterioration of the section, especially with the expected rainfall in the coming season, adding that the repairs will minimise the congestion frequently experienced by motorists along the corridor.
The Commissioner advised motorists coming from Ibadan-Lagos Expressway to go through Oworonshoki to connect Gbagada and descend the ramp at Anthony to access Ikorodu Road during the repair works.
He also disclosed that the recently improved Maryland Junction will also be opened temporarily during the construction period to accommodate traffic coming from the Ojota axis and Ikorodu, stressing that a temporary traffic light will be installed to manage the influx of vehicles that will ply the flyover.
Oladeinde in his statement said, “Alternatively, motorists will be diverted to a counterflow on the Ojota bound lane during peak hours to minimise the inconveniences during the course of the repairs. Road users coming from Ikeja and inbound Surulere are advised to use Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way to link Maryland and access Ikorodu road inbound Surulere”.
Oladeinde reiterated that the officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) would be in the axis to direct traffic, adding that traffic signs and signals will be also be strategically placed in the area to guide vehicular movement during the stipulated period.
He, however, revealed that a trial run of the traffic management system would commence on Tuesday, 27th April 2021, to test the highlighted traffic diversion plans ahead of the set date and make necessary adjustments where necessary.
The Commissioner appealed to motorists plying the corridor to endure the likely inconvenience that may be occasioned during the period, as the project is aimed at finding a lasting solution to traffic congestion in the axis in line with the efficient traffic management and transportation policy of the State Government.
Why this matters
The massive road rehabilitation which is being executed by the Lagos State Government is part of the Transportation and Traffic Management Pillar of the state’s THEME agenda which ensures the upgrading of infrastructure across the state.
This is even more important as we get into the rainy season with potential flooding problems. It will also help to improve the traffic situation in the state.
It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government about 5 days ago announced the closure of Opebi Road, Ikeja, for 2 weekends, as part of its road reconstruction/rehabilitation efforts in the state.
Why President Buhari overruled DPR and restored 4 oil blocks to NNPC/Addax
The decision to return the operating license on the 4 oil blocks was taken by the President to avoid any major face-off with the Chinese government.
It’s no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, overruled the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and approved the restoration of permits on Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 123, 124, 126 and 137 to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Addax Petroleum Exploration Limited.
The NNPC had been in a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with Addax Petroleum, a subsidiary of SINOPEC, the national oil company of the People’s Republic of China, on these oil blocks.
According to a report from Thisday, the decision to return the operating license on the 4 oil blocks was taken by the President to avoid any major face-off with the Chinese government which is assisting the Federal Government with huge loans for its various infrastructural projects across the country.
The revocation done without due process and consultation with NNPC
The report states that the matter was escalated to President Buhari after an analysis of the diplomatic implications, as well as the image problems that the revocation would have caused, which would make investors see the Nigerian business environment as being operated at the whims and caprices of certain individuals, rather than adherence to rules.
Also, the report said that the NNPC, which Addax was directly partnering in the PSC, was ignorant of the processes leading to the cancellation, adding that the President also considered the legal implications if the matter eventually ended in court.
According to Thisday, the source said, “The revocation was not even done with any consultation with the direct party, the NNPC. That was a big blunder which they should have known because if those guys go to court, they would win because, in reality, they do not have any contract with the DPR, but with the NNPC.
Ordinarily, it is the NNPC that should have communicated to Addax, as the contractor, to say we are terminating this contract, and there are steps to it.
So, it would have become an embarrassment to Nigeria even both in diplomatic terms, because China will feel slighted that we can’t even follow our own rules and considering the number of projects like the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas project they are assisting us with, they would have just messed things up.’’
It stated that if due process was followed NNPC should have communicated the decision to Addax on the prompting of the DPR, the regulator, a step that wasn’t taken.
The source also stated, “It would have been embarrassing if the Chinese withdrew from all the projects in retaliation because once they find you can’t even obey your own laws, they too can renege on some of the partnerships they have with us.”
An insider at Aso Rock said the Federal Government’s decision to restore the assets back to NNPC was based on the fact that the state oil giant had a PSC agreement with Addax and the revocation was done without consulting them.
This made Addax to write to DPR and NNPC threatening to utilise all government, diplomatic and legal means to seek redress, describing the exercise as an attempt to expropriate its interests in Nigeria.
It can be recalled that the Presidential Media Aide, Garba Shehu, in a statement issued yesterday, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has restored the 4 OMLs to NNPC in line with the current administration’s commitment to the rule of law, fairness and to enable a stable business climate for investment.
The OMLs were revoked by DPR and were in the process of being awarded to Kaztech/Slavic Consortium, owned by Emeka Offor and chaired by Oye Hassan-Odukale respectively before the president’s intervention.
