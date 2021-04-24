Business News
US warns its citizens to reconsider travelling to Nigeria, identify high-risk areas
The US Department of State also identified some high-risk zones in the country where kidnapping for ransom, terrorism and other security threats are occurring.
The United States Government has warned its citizens to reconsider travelling to Nigeria, due to the increased rate of crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, maritime crime and other security threats. The US Department of State also identified some high-risk zones in the country where kidnapping for ransom, terrorism and other security threats are occurring.
This disclosure is contained in a travel advisory report issued by the US Department of State on April 20, 2021, which can be seen on its website.
The identified high-risk areas include Borno, Yobe and northern Adamawa due to terrorism and kidnapping, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Zamfara states due to kidnapping, Coastal areas of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta and Rivers states (with the exception of Port Harcourt) due to crime, kidnapping and maritime crime.
The US government stated that violent crimes such as armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage-taking, banditry, and rape, are common throughout the country.
It also said that kidnappings for ransom occur frequently, often targeting dual-national citizens who have returned to Nigeria for a visit, as well as US citizens with perceived wealth. Kidnapping gangs have also stopped victims on interstate roads.
The statement from the US Department of State partly reads, “Reconsider travel to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime. Some areas have increased risk.
Do Not Travel to: Borno, Yobe, and northern Adamawa states due to terrorism and kidnapping Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Zamfara states due to kidnapping, Coastal areas of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, and Rivers states (with the exception of Port Harcourt) due to crime, kidnapping, and maritime crime.’’
Terrorists continue plotting and carrying out attacks in Nigeria, especially in the Northeast. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting shopping centres, malls, markets, hotels, places of worship, restaurants, bars, schools, government installations, transportation hubs, and other places where crowds gather. Terrorists are known to work with local gangs to expand their reach.
There is civil unrest and low-level armed militancy in parts of Southern Nigeria, especially in the Niger Delta region. Armed criminality, including kidnapping and maritime crime, is also pervasive in this region.
Violence can flare up between communities of farmers and herders in rural areas.’’
The advisory acknowledged the U.S. government’s limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in many areas of Nigeria due to security conditions.
Bottom line
Kidnapping, banditry and other forms of violent crimes have been on the increase in different parts of the country in recent times with foreigners as the victims in some cases.
Despite some level of efforts and several promises by the Federal Government to ensure the security of lives and properties, the security challenges still persist and are in fact, getting worse.
Greenfield University abduction: FG determined to continue fighting all forms of banditry – Buhari
The president promised to continue the fight against banditry and urged Nigerians to show empathy and come together as a society.
President Muhammadu Buhari finally reacted to the news of the killing of students abducted at Greenfield University, Kaduna by bandits earlier this week, promising to continue the fight against banditry and urged Nigerians to show empathy and come together as a society.
The President disclosed this in a statement on Saturday afternoon, after reports emerged of the killings.
What the President said
“The killing of three of the students kidnapped at Greenfield University, Kaduna, is tragic and condemnable. Three young Nigerians cut down in their prime, by evil people. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace.
These recurring kidnappings and killings, in Kaduna State in particular, are barbaric terror attacks. We are determined to continue fighting all forms of banditry, kidnapping and criminality with maximum will and with all the resources available to our country,” he added.
The President described it as unfortunate, that some political and religious leaders were inciting violence to stoke division of mourning families and urged the “great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger they pose to our democracy and peaceful life in the country.”
What you should know
The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced on Friday that 3 students kidnapped at Greenfield University by bandits earlier this week were found dead. The bandits had demanded a ransom of N800 million from the parents of the students.
Billionaire Watch
Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek shares Dangote’s interest in buying Arsenal FC
Ek’s comments have once again raised the hopes of Arsenal fans who are already exhilarated at the prospect of a new owner.
The ownership of Arsenal FC by Stanley Kroenke does not sit well with the millions of Arsenal fans all over the world.
The businessman has been accused of poorly investing in the club’s first team and his latest attempt to sign Arsenal into the European Super League was the last straw.
Arsenal fans took to social media to air their displeasure and beckoned on Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote to buy the club. Despite the Kroenke family stating clearly that they are not interested in selling the club, fans have continued to call for a change of ownership. There was even a protest to the effect outside the emirates stadium on Friday!
An unlikely buyer emerges
The founder of the popular music streaming app, Spotify has announced his interest in acquiring the club. He tweeted about his childhood support of the club and how he will like to acquire it if the Kroenke family are willing to sell.
His comments have once again raised the hopes of Arsenal fans who are already exhilarated at the prospect of a new owner.
Who is Daniel Ek?
Daniel Ek is the founder of Spotify, one of the most successful music streaming apps with over 350 million subscribers. The application has a whopping 87 million people paying subscriptions.
Ek is worth $4.7bn according to Forbes. From his tweet, he acknowledged being an arsenal fan as a boy and his desire to own the club.
