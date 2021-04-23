Real Estate
Where to buy property, land below N10 million around Lagos
A new cadre of real estate firms are making homeownership more affordable and accessible particularly to individuals in the middle-class.
Real estate firms are gradually looking beyond Lagos and its environs in search of greener pastures, as many of them compete over subscribers with various value propositions for homeownership. They are currently moving from the outskirts of Lagos further down to other developing areas like Ofada, Sagamu interchange, Ibeju-Lekki, and Siun among others.
Some of these real estate firms such as RevolutionPlus, Adron Homes, Merit Abode, Richfield Limited, and Greenville Estate are not only offering subscribers the opportunity to own homes, but also a chance to do so within exclusive estate layouts with impressive amenities like recreation centres, supermarkets, parks, internet service, and topnotch security.
READ: Why some real estate companies are at risk of bankruptcy
What some of them offer
RevolutionPlus
In its Royal Haven Garden, Ofada, along Lagos/Ibadan expressway, close to Sagamu interchange, RevolutionPlus claims the estate is designed to offer an affordable living experience in a friendly neighbourhood with good road network and other great benefits.
With N8.5 million (instalment payment), interested clients can own a 2 bedroom bungalow (completed), while a 3 bedroom bungalow (completed) goes for N10 million.
READ: World’s richest real estate magnate gains $6.2 billion in 77 days
Richfield Property Limited
The firm claims to address the housing deficit in Ogun State and also pays savvy investors interests for being partners. The real estate company is the developer of Richfield Residences, a premium residential development that is only 20 minutes from the old Lagos Toll Gate.
It consists of 20 units of fully detached 3 bedroom bungalows and 10 units of 2 bedroom terraces all located on Abeokuta/Lagos Expressway, opposite Midland Galvanising Company Ile-Ise.
With the sum of N4.8 million, a subscriber can own a plot of land in the estate and pay a minimum of N1 million as deposit.
READ: Basic guide to buying land in Lagos
Family Homes
About 25 minutes drive from the Lagos Toll Gate (along Lagos-Ibadan expressway), the Family Homes Estate offers interested subscribers a one-bedroom flat at N6.25 million, while a studio flat, two-bedroom flat and three-bedroom flat go for N3 million, N8.95 million, and N11.5 million respectively.
Merit Abode
Its Sapphire Courts is a residential estate situated in Ofada within the Lagos-Ogun Ingress. Sitting on 20 acres of C of O issued land, Sapphire Courts comprises 200 units of 2 and 3 bedroom semi-detached bungalows.
The real estate firm offers opportunities to acquire affordable landed properties at the following outright payment rates: N1.35 million (600sqm plot), N900,000 (400sqm plot), and N700,000 (300sqm plot).
To own a two-bedroom apartment, buyers must have N12.98 million which has to be paid in six months, or N13.97 million in 12 months and N14.95 million in 18 months.
The three-bedroom apartments go for 6 months – ₦14.6 million, 12 months – ₦15.7 million and 18 months – ₦16.8 million.
READ: Osborne, Ikoyi residents move against Lekki Gardens over planning laws violation
Adron Homes
With N18.5 million, an interested buyer can own a two-bedroom apartment in Adron Homes Treasure Parks 2 in Simawa, Ogun State.
To buy a plot of land in the estate also costs N6 million, which is an outright payment or in 3 months. N6.05 million is charged for clients that want to spread their payment plans to 6 months, and N6.25 million for 4 years.
Bottomline
The instalment payment plan offered by many of these real estate firms is making homeownership more affordable and accessible, particularly to individuals in the middle class.
Besides making housing affordable, these real estate firms are also driving development by opening up rural communities to attract urban dwellers; and they are helping to decongest major cities like Lagos.
Business News
Why some real estate companies are at risk of bankruptcy
Many real estate companies affected by the pandemic have folded up, as housing subscribers were finding it difficult to service their mortgage payments.
No doubt, these are trying times for different sectors across the Nigerian economy and the nation’s real estate segment is not insulated from the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some operators and stakeholders have expressed their fears that if the Federal Government does not intervene, more real estate companies may be forced to shut their operations.
Why firms may fold up – Experts
The experts have lamented that despite the challenges facing the real estate sector, especially with the pandemic, the Federal Government has not paid due attention to the sector.
The Managing Director, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, Dr Olabanjo Obaleye, explained that the government is yet to provide financial succour and other structural support to mortgage banks and the housing sector, even in the heat of the pandemic.
READ: Why property prices are expensive in Lagos
According to him, the government appeared to be only concerned with raising taxes to boost revenue but has not provided the required succour to cushion the impact of the pandemic on businesses in the country.
During an Earnings Conference Call, he said, “Many companies affected by the pandemic had folded up, as housing subscribers were finding it difficult to service their mortgage payment. There are two companies that have just collapsed due to the inability of their owners to get foreign exchange for the importation of raw materials.
On the level of government support on COVID-19, there is nothing visible we have seen. We have read so many pronouncements on that from the government but we haven’t got any palliative in that respect. We have made proposals to government through our relevant authority but there is a need for certain funds to be set aside for this.”
READ: Lagos moves against ‘briefcase’ real estate agents, developers, to protect professionals
A real estate practitioner and also the Vice President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (LCCI) Gbenga Ismail, explained that the impact of COVID in real estate would be felt by stakeholders and property owners because of the tenancy/rent structure of the sector.
Unlike what is obtainable in other climes like the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America where rents are renewed on a monthly or quarterly basis, Nigerians will feel the pressure now, as rents are paid in one or two years advance.
According to Ismail, who spoke in an interview monitored by Nairametrics, most people that have either lost their jobs or whose salaries are slashed will feel the effect more now compared to last year.
READ: How to make money in real estate
He said: “Now, people won’t be able to pay rents or buy houses as planned. We are not sure of where the monetary issues are going now and not sure if lending will continue into the real estate sector. We are yet to see some of these things going on.
“Even in inventories, where developers have put houses out for rent, the concern is who is going to rent them? Before COVID-19, we wait 6 months before houses get rented or leased but now it may not be less than 12 months.”
Business News
FHFL, FMBN announce collaboration on low income home ownership
The company aims to invest up to N1.3trn in the development of 500,000 homes for low-income earners in Nigeria.
The Federal Government’s Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL) and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) have stated that they are collaborating towards homeownership for millions of Nigerians on low income.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Family Homes Funds on Monday, which said that the deal would enable low-income earners to have access to mortgages for homeownership.
READ: Lagos warn against unlawful ownership transfer of state housing units
They said, “The latest partnership between the two prominent players in the Nigeria housing sector will widen homeownership opportunities for millions of Nigerians by building more homes, enabling mortgage lending for many low-income earners across the country.”
READ: FEC okays FMBN’s request to purchase banking application software for N487.39 million
What you should know
- The Family Homes Fund, launched in 2017, is a social housing initiative promoted by the FG as part of its Social Intervention Programme with initial shareholding by the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.
- The company aims to invest up to N1.3trn in the development of 500,000 homes for low-income earners in Nigeria.
- Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, admitted that the housing deficit in Nigeria was within the range of 16 million and 22 million.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- FCMB approves FY 2020 dividend pay-out of N2.97 billion to shareholders.
- Africa Prudential Plc posts profit after tax of N381.35 million in Q1 2021.
- Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc notifies stakeholders of 26th Annual General Meeting.
- Dangote Cement Plc to hold AGM on May 26th
- Linkage Assurance Plc proposes N500million as final dividend for 2020, and a bonus issue on its existing shares.