Real Estate and Construction
Osborne, Ikoyi residents move against Lekki Gardens over planning laws violation
The residents accused owners of Lekki Gardens Estate of alleged flagrant and unchecked violation of officially approved building plans.
Residents of Osborne Foreshore 2 estate, Ikoyi, have moved against a property development firm, Lekki Gardens/Foreshore Waters Limited for allegedly violating the state’s planning laws; in addition to the violation of the estate’s building plan and the existing plan to stop work forthwith.
This is as the residents of the estate have appealed to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to order that works on all approvals for development in the estate be suspended for 3 months because of the ongoing review of the approval order.
According to a report from Thisday, the appeal is contained in a statement issued by the residents of Osborne Foreshore 2 estate, where they warned that refusal to stop further work might lead to a breakdown of law and order.
What the residents of Osborne Foreshore 2 estate are saying
The residents of the estate in their statement said, “We once again invite your Excellency to visit our estate to see for yourself how the activities of Richard Nyong will one day lead to a breakdown of law and order if this brazen disregard of planning laws of Lagos States is allowed to continue.”
They accused the developer of violating state’s planning laws in its quest to construct multi-storey structures in the expansive residential estate.
They also accused Richard Nyong, Lekki Gardens Estate and Foreshore Waters Limited of alleged flagrant and unchecked violation of officially approved building plans.
The estate management pointed out that other developers have since complied with these guidelines whereas Lekki Gardens had allegedly refused to do the same.
What the Chairperson of Osborne Foreshore Residents Association is saying
The Chairperson of Osborne Foreshore Residents Association, Mrs Chinwe Ezenwa-Mbah, had recently expressed reservations over the impact of the heavy construction by Lekki Gardens and other developers and how it is affecting the houses of other residents in the estate.
She said, “When we got our plots, we were told that the place was designed as a low population residential area. We did not know that a time would come when this area would become a commercial area.
“When you come into an existing estate and you are doing piling that is breaking your neighbour’s foundations as well as against the approved plan given to you in the name of commercial development, that is not right.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the relationship between Lekki Gardens and the management of Osborne Foreshore 2 Estate broke down after the latter insisted that the property developer must obey building permit laws given to it by both the Lagos State government and the resident association.
- Several other landlords and Residents of Osborne Foreshore 11, have also complained about the activities of Lekki Gardens and other developers in the area whom they accused of violating the building permit given to them by the government.
- The Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako had held a meeting with all the stakeholders in a bid to amicably resolve the existing dispute.
- The residents made an appeal to the Lagos State government for reversal of the wrongful classification of Osborne Foreshore Phase II from its original master plan as a low-density to a high-density residential estate.
Building materials exported in Q4 2020 dropped by N222.26 billion
Building materials exported from Nigeria dropped by N222.26 million, as it fell to N459.31million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The worth of the building materials exported from Nigeria dropped by N222.26 million, falling to N459.31 million in Q4 2020 from N681.57 million recorded in Q4 2019.
The export data rose from N702.5 million in Q4 2017 to N1.09 billion in Q4 2018.
In the quarter under review, the total merchandise trade in the country stood at N9.12 trillion, representing 8.9% over the level recorded in Q3, 2020 but 9.9% lower when compared to Q4, 2019.
READ: CBN’s Export Proceed Number causing huge setback for exporters
These were disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Q4 2020 trade report.
It added that the value of cement, asbestos, articles of stone, mica, and ceramic imported in the fourth quarter of 2020 stood at N31.07 billion. The value of trade in Q4 was the highest recorded over the past year, the NBS stated.
“The export component of trade stood at N3.19 trillion, an increase of 6.7% over the preceding quarter but a drop of 33% over the previous year. The share of exports in total trade declined to 35% in Q4, 2020 from 47% a year earlier.
“The total imports reached a record high at N5.92 trillion in Q4 2020, an increase of 10.1% over the preceding quarter, and 10.8% over the preceding year,” the report stated.
The report also added that imports accounted for 65% of total trade in Q4 2020, compared to 53% the previous year.
READ: Agric import rose to N532.4 billion in Q4 2020, as Asia led Nigeria’s export destination
What it means
- The value of imports nearly doubled the value of exports, as the trade deficit rose to its highest level and a fifth consecutive quarterly deficit of N2.73 trillion, an increase of 14.30% compared to the preceding quarter, was recorded.
- On an annual basis, total trade was valued at N32.42 trillion in 2020, or 10.3% less than the value recorded in 2019.
Lagos goes tough on illegal conversion of land use, enforcement begins in Ikeja GRA, Lekki, others
The Lagos State Government has moved against the illegal and unrestrained conversion of land use in government schemes in the state.
This follows the state government’s determination to stop the unbridled conversion from designated use to mixed-use in Government Schemes in the State.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, at an interactive session with the press in his office at the Secretariat, Alausa, on Monday, March 29, 2021.
READ: Lagos moves against estates without layout approvals, to commence enforcement
Salako pointed out that Government Schemes which were originally designated as residential had been subjected to indiscriminate change of use, leading to distortions in the original layout plans and creating planning challenges in the areas.
The Commissioner reiterated the commitment of the State Government to restoring the Schemes to their original plans and warned all those who had converted from designated use to mixed-use to revert forthwith or face immediate enforcement.
READ: Lagos commences disbursement of N1 billion to tourism practitioners, to establish film city
Salako explained that enforcement exercise would commence immediately in Ikeja GRA, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Magodo Residential Scheme I and II, Ogudu GRA, Omole and Apapa GRA.
He added that serving of contravention notices would continue in the other schemes in the State, while their layout is being critically considered.
In case you missed it
- The Lagos State Government had repeatedly warned against indiscriminate conversion of buildings from residential to commercial by individuals and groups with a threat to commence the restoration of Government Residential Schemes to their original plans.
- The week-long monitoring and enforcement exercise were to be carried out in the Lekki Peninsula Scheme I and Magodo Residential Schemes I and II.
READ: Nightclub owners in Lagos appeal to government to allow safe reopening
