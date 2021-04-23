Business
Unemployment: Tech can be used to reduce youth unemployment – BOI
The FG disclosed that technology can be used as a catalyst to solve the youth unemployment crisis in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by Mr Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director, Bank of Industry (BOI), at the inauguration of BOI-UNILAG Incubation and Co-Working Hub, on Thursday in Lagos.
This was disclosed by Mr Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director, Bank of Industry (BOI), at the inauguration of BOI-UNILAG Incubation and Co-Working Hub, on Thursday in Lagos.
What Mr Pitan said
Tech can help solve some of Nigeria’s social problems particularly youth unemployment which has been further exacerbated by the pandemic.
At the Bank of Industry, we believe that corporate organisations that are privileged to be in business at these difficult times need to bring groups of like-minded young individuals together to help create wealth and prosperity for future generations.
Embracing tech and infusing it into business processes will make organisations and the country more competitive.
It can create exciting jobs that encourage our young people to stay in Nigeria even as they work and compete globally,” he said.
The BOI boss also revealed that 2 additional hubs have been completed in Kaduna and Kebbi, citing that the bank will also provide funding to support credible and bankable ideas that emerge from the tech hubs to enable them start operations and scale into viable businesses.
“At the Bank of Industry, we believe that with the collective will of our young people’s positive passion, the right government policies, mentorship, and private capital, this can become a reality in a short period,” he said.
What you should know
Nigeria’s unemployment rate as of the end of 2020 rose to 33.3% from 27.1% recorded as of Q2 2020, indicating that about 23,187,389 (23.2 million) Nigerians remain unemployed.
According to the last Gross Domestic Product Report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the information and communication sector grew by 13.8%% in full-year 2020 compared to 11.08% recorded in 2019 and 9.65% in 2018.
Hyundai and Kia to set up an assembly plants in Ghana by 2022
The automobile giants will join Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Kantanka, Volkswagen, and Sinotruck who already have plants in Ghana.
Few weeks after Twitter announced its plans to open its first African office in Ghana, Hyundai and Kia have also concluded plans to set up an assembly plants in Ghana by 2022. The automobile giants will join Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Kantanka, Volkswagen, and Sinotruck who already have plants.
Ghana’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen announced this on Twitter.
Pleased to announce that Hyundai & KIA are set to establish assembly plants in Ghana by the end of 2022 to join Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Kantanka, Volkswagen & Sinotruck. The Ghana Auto Development programme = 3,600 assembly & 6,600 manufacturing parts jobs in Ghana. #InvestforJobs pic.twitter.com/JMHAmlM5VI
— Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) April 22, 2021
“Pleased to announce that Hyundai & KIA are set to establish assembly plants in Ghana by the end of 2022 to join Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Kantanka, Volkswagen & Sinotruck. The Ghana Auto Development program = 3,600 assemblies & 6,600 manufacturing parts jobs in Ghana.
“The local assembly of vehicles, 3,600 direct and indirect jobs would be created in Ghana, and the addition of components and parts manufacturing will also add about 6,600 direct and indirect jobs.”
Why this matters
More foreign companies are shunning Nigeria in favour of Ghana. Recently, Nairametrics reported that Amazon is set to situate its African Headquarters in South Africa, a multi-billion dollar investment that is projected to create over 20,000 jobs both directly and indirectly.
Following its move to Ghana, Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey cited a number of human rights-related reasons for the choice of Ghana over Nigeria. Added to this are rising insecurity, stifling government regulations and the gapping infrastructural deficit bedevilling Nigeria. Consequently, our nation is steadily losing opportunities to attract foreign companies that could be very instrumental in bridging its unemployment gap which is currently over 30%.
Passports: Backlog of undelievered passports to be fixed before May 31st – Minister
The government also announced the launch of a new passport application system, which would be aided by fast track services nationwide.
The Federal Government disclosed that all backlogs of undelivered passport requests would be fixed before May 31st, and announced the launch of a new passport application system, which would be aided by fast track services nationwide.
This was disclosed by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in a press briefing with newsmen on Thursday.
What the Minister said
“On or before May 31st, all backlogs of undelivered requests for passports will be totally met, unless such applications have a problem,” he said.
“But before the deadline, the problematic application would be contacted, so that we know what’s wrong with the applications. Assuming there would be no problem, every successful application for a passport would be given a passport on or before May 31st,” he added.
READ: Canada invites 3,900 new PR candidates, introduces new programme to attract Nigerians
The new passport process
The Minister disclosed that the FG will launch a new passport application process which would come into effect soon.
“When you finish your application process, there would be a waiting period of six weeks to collect your passport, however, if you want an express service, there would be fast track centres nationwide, to meet requests for express passport users,” he said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Government inaugurated the Nigeria Immigration Service Passport Express Centre, which is a partnership with the private sector to enable the government offer passport services to Nigerians and make passports available in a maximum of 72 hours of a successful application.
- The FG also launched the Electronic Temporary Passport to cater for Nigerians desirous of returning home but whose national passport is not available.
