The Federal Government has announced that it will provide low-interest loans of up to N1 billion from the Bank of Industry to persons living with disabilities across Nigeria.

This announcement was made by Dr Betty Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation during the launch of the empowerment programme for persons living with disabilities at the Arts and Culture Conference Hall in Abuja.

The minister revealed the Federal Government had launched the training of persons living with disabilities on business development and business registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission to enable them to access the N1 billion loan facility from the Bank of Industry.

Edu stressed that this initiative by the federal government was designed to enhance the businesses of persons living with disabilities and equally contribute to job creation wherever they reside in the country.

“We want to teach you how to fish, we are no more giving you fish, we want to empower you to be useful to yourself, and the society and remain good ambassadors of this nation,” the minister added.

Other features of the empowerment programme for persons living with disabilities

At the launch of the empowerment programme for persons living with disabilities, Dr Edu presented point of sale (POS) machines and N100,000 operational capital to persons living with disabilities.

Also, see announced the sum of 130,000 as scholarship support to persons living with disabilities in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The minister also made a presentation of N20 million annual grant to the Association of Persons Living with Disabilities in Nigeria.

Furthermore, Edu disclosed that the Federal Government has approved a ten per cent inclusion for persons living with disabilities in all federal government interventions and schemes of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“This program is not merely about assisting in empowering individuals to take charge of their lives, pursue their dreams, and meaningfully contribute to our nation’s progress, but it is in line with Mr President’s vision of leaving no one behind in this great work of development,” the minister said.

*FG Launch empowerment program for millions of people living with Disability across the country. Approves 10% of all humanitarian and social safety interventions for persons living with Disabilities Across Nigeria- Edu* pic.twitter.com/DQqz8HXgQf — Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (@fmha_pa) November 17, 2023