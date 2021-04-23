Dangote acquires 400 trucks from ANAMMCO plant in Enugu, brings total to 4,000

The Dangote Group has taken delivery of another set of 400 Shacman trucks from Transit Support Services Limited and assembled in the former ANAMMCO plant in Enugu.

This brings the total number of trucks bought by the Dangote Group from Transit Support Services Limited to about 4,000 units since the entry of the brand into the country in 2016.

According to a report from the Punch, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations and Media at the Transit Support Services Limited, Iyere Ikhide.

Ikhide in the statement said that the Dangote-Shacman partnership has led to the resuscitation of the ANAMMCO plant in Enugu.

It described Dangote as the biggest customer of the Enugu-based auto assembler, noting that the partnership had resulted in the provision of more jobs for many youths; rejuvenation of the Onne Port in Rivers State and the attendant economic benefits.

The statement from Transit Support Services Limited partly reads, “Following the partnership deal and commitments to quality, the biggest customer of Shacman brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group, has taken delivery of additional 400 units of Shacman trucks.

Dangote Group has since the entrance of Shacman vehicles into the Nigerian market through Transit Support Services Limited as Shacman Nigeria six years ago, bought over 3,500 units of the brand.’’

