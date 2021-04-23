Business
Dangote acquires 400 trucks from ANAMMCO plant in Enugu, brings total to 4,000
Dangote Group has taken delivery of another set of 400 Shacman trucks from Transit Support Services Limited and assembled in the former ANAMMCO plant in Enugu.
This brings the total number of trucks bought by the Dangote Group from Transit Support Services Limited to about 4,000 units since the entry of the brand into the country in 2016.
According to a report from the Punch, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations and Media at the Transit Support Services Limited, Iyere Ikhide.
Ikhide in the statement said that the Dangote-Shacman partnership has led to the resuscitation of the ANAMMCO plant in Enugu.
It described Dangote as the biggest customer of the Enugu-based auto assembler, noting that the partnership had resulted in the provision of more jobs for many youths; rejuvenation of the Onne Port in Rivers State and the attendant economic benefits.
The statement from Transit Support Services Limited partly reads, “Following the partnership deal and commitments to quality, the biggest customer of Shacman brand in Nigeria, Dangote Group, has taken delivery of additional 400 units of Shacman trucks.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in February 2020, the largest Indigenous Industrial Conglomerate in West Africa, the Dangote Group, invested about N63 billion in a local automaker with an assembling plant in Enugu with the purchase of 3,500 trucks while going into a long-term partnership with them.
- The automaker, which goes by the name Transit Support Services Limited, went into a long-term agreement with Dangote Group and has already supplied 3,500 Shacman trucks to the company from its Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company assembly plant in Emene Enugu State.
Business
Hyundai and Kia to set up an assembly plants in Ghana by 2022
The automobile giants will join Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Kantanka, Volkswagen, and Sinotruck who already have plants in Ghana.
Few weeks after Twitter announced its plans to open its first African office in Ghana, Hyundai and Kia have also concluded plans to set up an assembly plants in Ghana by 2022. The automobile giants will join Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Kantanka, Volkswagen, and Sinotruck who already have plants.
Ghana’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen announced this on Twitter.
Pleased to announce that Hyundai & KIA are set to establish assembly plants in Ghana by the end of 2022 to join Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Kantanka, Volkswagen & Sinotruck. The Ghana Auto Development programme = 3,600 assembly & 6,600 manufacturing parts jobs in Ghana. #InvestforJobs pic.twitter.com/JMHAmlM5VI
— Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) April 22, 2021
READ: This is the New Tarrif Structure For Importing Tokunbo & Brand New Cars
“Pleased to announce that Hyundai & KIA are set to establish assembly plants in Ghana by the end of 2022 to join Toyota-Suzuki, Nissan, Kantanka, Volkswagen & Sinotruck. The Ghana Auto Development program = 3,600 assemblies & 6,600 manufacturing parts jobs in Ghana.
“The local assembly of vehicles, 3,600 direct and indirect jobs would be created in Ghana, and the addition of components and parts manufacturing will also add about 6,600 direct and indirect jobs.”
READ: Toyota snubs Nigeria as it moves to establish assembly plants in Ghana, Ivory Coast
Why this matters
More foreign companies are shunning Nigeria in favour of Ghana. Recently, Nairametrics reported that Amazon is set to situate its African Headquarters in South Africa, a multi-billion dollar investment that is projected to create over 20,000 jobs both directly and indirectly.
Following its move to Ghana, Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey cited a number of human rights-related reasons for the choice of Ghana over Nigeria. Added to this are rising insecurity, stifling government regulations and the gapping infrastructural deficit bedevilling Nigeria. Consequently, our nation is steadily losing opportunities to attract foreign companies that could be very instrumental in bridging its unemployment gap which is currently over 30%.
Business
Passports: Backlog of undelievered passports to be fixed before May 31st – Minister
The government also announced the launch of a new passport application system, which would be aided by fast track services nationwide.
The Federal Government disclosed that all backlogs of undelivered passport requests would be fixed before May 31st, and announced the launch of a new passport application system, which would be aided by fast track services nationwide.
This was disclosed by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in a press briefing with newsmen on Thursday.
What the Minister said
“On or before May 31st, all backlogs of undelivered requests for passports will be totally met, unless such applications have a problem,” he said.
“But before the deadline, the problematic application would be contacted, so that we know what’s wrong with the applications. Assuming there would be no problem, every successful application for a passport would be given a passport on or before May 31st,” he added.
READ: Canada invites 3,900 new PR candidates, introduces new programme to attract Nigerians
The new passport process
The Minister disclosed that the FG will launch a new passport application process which would come into effect soon.
“When you finish your application process, there would be a waiting period of six weeks to collect your passport, however, if you want an express service, there would be fast track centres nationwide, to meet requests for express passport users,” he said.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Government inaugurated the Nigeria Immigration Service Passport Express Centre, which is a partnership with the private sector to enable the government offer passport services to Nigerians and make passports available in a maximum of 72 hours of a successful application.
- The FG also launched the Electronic Temporary Passport to cater for Nigerians desirous of returning home but whose national passport is not available.
