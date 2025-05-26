Dangote Industries Limited has been named the “Most Admired African Brand” at the 15th annual Brand Africa 100 awards, held over the weekend at Africa Hall in Addis Ababa.

The Nigeria-based conglomerate, founded by industrialist Aliko Dangote, received the top honor based on a consumer-led survey conducted across more than 30 African countries.

In addition to the flagship award, the company was inducted into the Brand Africa Hall of Fame, becoming the first African-owned firm to receive the distinction.

Dangote was also recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to African industrialisation and economic development.

The event, which celebrates brand leadership on the continent, saw the inclusion of other notable African entities into the inaugural Hall of Fame: telecommunications giant MTN, mobile payment service M-Pesa, Ethiopian Airlines, and the Republic of South Africa. Each was recognized for sustained consumer admiration and brand visibility over the last decade.

Speaking on behalf of the Dangote Group, Chief Branding and Communications Officer Anthony Chiejina said the awards reflected the company’s ongoing commitment to industrial growth and regional development. “We view this recognition as validation of the work being done not only at Dangote Industries, but also by African entrepreneurs committed to building globally competitive enterprises,” he said.

The awards ceremony coincided with the release of the 2025 Brand Africa 100 rankings, which offered a mixed picture of African brand loyalty. While confidence in Africa appears to be growing, 68% of respondents expressed optimism about the continent’s future, up from 64% in 2024. The number of African brands featured in the Top 100 list declined to 11%, marking a historic low. Last year, that figure stood at 14%.

Some context

Brand Africa Founder and Chairman Thebe Ikalafeng called the trend concerning. “This year’s rankings reflect a disconnect between African optimism and actual support for African brands,” Mr. Ikalafeng said. “It suggests that belief in the continent has yet to translate into consistent consumer loyalty.”

Keynote speaker Claver Gatete, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, echoed that sentiment, noting the need for more strategic investment in youth-led innovation, regional value chains, and homegrown enterprises. Mr. Gatete proposed the establishment of a Pan-African Creative Innovation Fund to help incubate and scale African brands capable of competing on a global stage.

What to know

While Dangote’s triple recognition was widely regarded as a highlight of the ceremony, the broader conversation around African industrial capacity, brand development, and economic self-determination served as a pointed reminder of the continent’s ongoing challenges and the work ahead in bridging the gap between aspiration and market performance.

On May 23, 2025, Dangote Cement was honored as Dividend Paying Company of the Year at the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards in Lagos, Nigeria. The event, themed “Capital Market as a Catalyst for Nigerian Economic Transformation,” recognized companies making significant contributions to the country’s economic progress and investor confidence. Dangote Cement stood out among nominees such as Nigerian Aviation Company and Airtel Africa, receiving the award for its consistent, strong track record of delivering shareholder returns. This accolade highlights the company’s role in supporting Nigeria’s capital market and broader economic development.