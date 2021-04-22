Business News
Senate approves €995 million Brazilian and Deutsche Bank loan for agricultural mechanisation
The Nigerian Senate has announced its approval of a loan valued at €995 million from the Brazilian Development Bank and Deutsche Bank for the development of Nigeria’s agriculture value chain.
This was disclosed by the federal government on Wednesday evening after the Senate approved the loan, stating that the Green Imperative Scheme would train 100,000 new extension workers, create about 5 million jobs, and positively impact over 35 million Nigerians in a 5-10 year period.
The federal government said, “Today, the Nigerian Senate, approved the President’s request for approval of €995 million in loans from the Export-Import Bank of Brazil (BNDES) & Deutsche Bank of Germany (and guaranteed by the Islamic Development Bank) for the Green Imperative Agricultural Mechanisation program.
The Loan will fund 632 privately-operated primary production (mechanisation) service centres and 142 Agro-processing (value addition) service centres across Nigeria’s 774 LGAs, and reactivate 6 privately-owned partially-operational or moribund tractor assembly plants nationwide.”
The federal government added that the service centres built with the loans would be used to cover crop and livestock commodities prioritized towards food security and trade.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in February 2021 that the Federal Government had signed a fresh $1.2 billion Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Development Bank of Brazil for agriculture modernization in Nigeria.
The credit facility is called “the Green Imperative Project (GIP)” and will last for a period of 15 years.
CAC discloses email addresses for manual submission of registration applications
The CAC disclosed that submissions through email would be pended till the deployment of the interface for submission on the CRP.
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the email address for customers and the public for manual submissions, despite closing the window of submission for some post-incorporation applications earlier this month.
The CAC disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, adding that submission through emails would be pended till the deployment of the interface for submission on the CRP.
“The Commission wishes to inform the General Public and its Esteemed Customer that it shall in addition, continue to accept manual submission of the following post-incorporation application through the respective email address,” they said.
— Corporate Affairs Commission (@cacnigeria1) April 21, 2021
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the CAC had stated that it would continue to accept manual submissions in respect of some specific processes, despite the closure of the window on manual submission of registration applications, which took place on March 31, 2021.
They said, “The Commission shall continue to accept Manual Submission in respect of the processes listed below pending the conclusion of the interface for online submission under the Company Registration Portal. The processes are:
- Alteration of Memorandum & Article of Association
- Schedule 14 (Form of Statement to be filed by Banks, Insurance and deposit Finance Institution)
- Amendment of Constitution
- Bi-annual Statement for Incorporated Trustees.
CAC, NFIU announce collaboration on fight against corruption and terrorism financing
The CAC boss revealed that the Commission had approved NFIU’s request to gain more real-time access to the CAC database to ensure the effective discharge of its responsibilities.
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) have announced a collaboration to boost Nigeria’s fight against financial corruption and funding terrorism.
This was disclosed in a statement by the CAC on Wednesday after the Director/CEO NFIU, Modibbo R. Hamman Tukur, held a meeting with his CAC counterpart, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, in Abuja.
The CAC boss revealed that the Commission had approved NFIU’s request to gain more real-time access to the CAC database to ensure the effective discharge of its responsibilities.
Tukur said that the CAC had been its number one partner, as their relationship dated back to 2005, adding that assent to CAMA, 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari was a great boost to the fight against terrorism financing. He also revealed that upon its implementation, the NFIU had been making huge gains in that direction.
“The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit is 50% owned by the Federal Government and 50% owned by 170 other countries around the globe,” he added.
What you should know
On funding terrorism, Nairametrics reported last year that six Nigerian nationals were convicted by an Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for funding Boko Haram in 2019. They were convicted for laundering the sum of $782,000 between 2015 and 2016.
- VFD Group set to raise additional capital of N9.01 billion through rights issue and private placement.
- GT Bank records a 9% dip in profit to N45.55 billion in Q1 2021.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc records a 121% surge in Profit after tax in Q1 2021.
- Lafarge Africa Plc notifies stakeholders of 62nd Annual General Meeting.
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) announces Annual General Meeting.