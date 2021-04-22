Business News
Flour Mills acquires 5,200 hectares of land, sets N160 billion as cost of the new expansion project
FMN’s investment in the sugar industry highlights the importance of the sugar value chain and the company’s support for the FG’s economic diversification agenda.
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, a leading brand in the food and agro-allied industry in Nigeria, has announced the upland acquisition of an additional 5,200 hectares of land in Sunti Golden Sugar Estates located in Mokwa, Niger state, in line with its expansion plans.
The company also revealed that the total projected cost to achieve this bold plan is set at a minimum of about N160 billion, including the new Sugar mill at Nasarawa.
According to a statement issued by the leading agro-allied company, the acquisition of the land is in line with Flour Mills’ commitment to the backward integration strategy of the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP), and the overall growth vision of the Sugar industry in the country.
The new 5,200 hectares of land acquired by the flour miller will expand the total land size of Sunti Golden Sugar Estates to about 22,000 hectares of land, with the total land area under cane cultivation now coming up to 15,000 hectares.
What you should know
The news of the land acquisition by Flour Mills comes weeks after claims of involvement in price-fixing and arbitrary collusion to create sugar scarcity were made against the company in a letter written by the founder of the BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu to the Minister of Industry, Trade and investment, Niyi Adebayo.
Abdulsamad in his letter added that among the three players in the Nigerian sugar industry, only BUA Sugar Refinery has made serious investment commitment to the backward integration strategy of the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).
Why this matters
Flour Mill’s investment in the sugar industry highlights the importance of the sugar value chain, and the company’s support and commitment to the Government’s overall strategy of raising the profile of agriculture while diversifying the economy.
Hence, the expansion plan of the Golden Sugar Company, a subsidiary of the Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc is an effort to immensely increase the production capacity of the sugar estate, in a bid to drive the attendant expansion of the sugar production capacity of the mill, as the company will have over 25,000 hectares of land under cane.
Other proposed investment in this line will ensure that production is ramped up to approximately 250,000 tonnes of sugar per year. This will significantly increase local sugar production, reduce dependence on food imports, and save the country’s foreign exchange.
Expansion plans by other players in the industry
- BUA Group recently disclosed that it has invested over $300 million in Lafiagi Sugar Company (LASUCO) in Kwara State, which is in an advanced stage to completion.
- LASUCO, which is an integrated milling factory that will comprise of a 20,000-ha sugar plantation, a 10,000tcd sugar mill, a 220,000mtpa sugar refinery, 20,000,000 liters per annum ethanol plant, and a 35-megawatt power plant that will be integrated into the national grid.
- Dangote Sugar Refinery on the other hand revealed that the Company had commenced rehabilitation and expansion of the Savannah Sugar Company Limited Sugar Factory at Numan, with a key focus to increase production capacity by 6,000 tons of cane per day (TCD).
- The company also noted that Sugarcane planting has also commenced in two other BIP locations. Regrettably, due to community dispute over the land acquired in Niger State, projected activities have not commenced in Niger State.
NNPC, SEEPCO sign gas development agreement for domestic market
The execution of the deal is to help reduce gas flaring in the country and a show of NNPC’s commitment to facilitating the country’s transformation into a gas-powered economy.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and an indigenous oil exploration and production firm, Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO), both partners in the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 143, have signed a Gas Development Agreement (GDA).
The execution of the deal is to help reduce gas flaring in the country and a show of NNPC’s commitment to facilitating the country’s transformation into a gas-powered economy.
According to a tweet post from NNPC on their official Twitter handle, the agreement between both parties was signed at NNPC’s head office, NNPC towers, on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
The statement says that this latest milestone provides the terms for the development of OML 143 Gas, providing gas for the domestic market which aligns perfectly with the Federal Government’s National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).
What this means
The execution of this project will not only help to support the Federal Government’s effort in reducing gas flaring by monetizing it but will also play its part in the government’s effort in the expansion of gas utilization in the country as a cleaner, cheaper and more reliable alternative form of energy.
This is coming at a time when the Federal Government is shifting focus to gas utilization as an alternative source of energy especially with the increase in the retail pump price of petrol. This is one of the various initiatives by the government as represented by the NNPC towards providing alternative sources of energy.
JUST IN: @NNPCgroup, #SEEPCO, both partners in the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 143 have signed a Gas Development Agreement (GDA) at the #NNPCTowers today.#DecadeOfGas pic.twitter.com/Cl9gMBz1Fj
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) April 22, 2021
Business
Chad: French Government supports military takeover
General Mahamat will replace his late father as the Head of the Military Council, the army announced on Tuesday.
The French Government has disclosed its support for the military takeover in Chad after the son of Chad’s ex-President Idriss Deby took over as president following the death of his father, former President Idriss Deby.
This was disclosed by French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, although under the Chadian constitution, the speaker of the House should have become the interim leader.
“There are exceptional circumstances,” Le Drian said. “Logically, it should be Mr Kabadi…but he refused because of the exceptional security reasons that were needed to ensure the stability of this country.”
Deby’s son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby, disclosed that the Chadian military plans to conduct democratic elections in 18 months, with the French Minister adding that it’s the moment for it to be done when the security of the country has been reestablished.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that President Idriss Deby of Chad died of injuries suffered on the frontlines when some terrorists attacked the army. The President had visited the frontlines to share his election victory with the soldiers before the unfortunate incident.
- General Mahamat will replace his late father as the Head of the Military Council, the army announced on Tuesday.
